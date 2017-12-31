The ExOne Company Announces Election of Roger W. Thiltgen as New Director

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne or "the Company), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced the election of Roger W. Thiltgen to its Board of Directors effective August 8, 2018. Mr. Thiltgen is "independent under Nasdaq rules.

S. Kent Rockwell, ExOnes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Roger brings deep technical knowledge and a multi-faceted perspective on emerging technology businesses. His interaction with innovative manufacturers, including the use of our 3D printing machines, has been extensive. We will call on his broad experience, insight and leadership as we further advance our binder jetting technology for industrial applications.

Mr. Thiltgen was formerly the managing member of Puris LLC, a firm primarily engaged in the manufacture of titanium powder, and to a lesser extent in printing titanium powder utilizing binder jet 3D printers provided by ExOne. Additionally, Mr. Thiltgen previously served as a board member and Manager of Corporate Development for Astrotech International Corporation, formerly listed on the American Stock Exchange, a company that manufactured, repaired, and serviced above ground storage tanks for the oil and gas industry. He was also Co-Founder and President of HMT Inc., an engineering and consulting company that was acquired by Astrotech. At HMT, he received three U.S. patents for emission control devices manufactured and sold by HMT.

Mr. Thiltgen has also been a long-time majority owner and President of Tanglewood Resort Properties Inc., a company that operates a resort hotel and conference center, and conducts real estate development in North Texas. Concurrently, he is also President of Champion Resources Inc., a privately held investment company dealing primarily with oil and gas, and real estate investments.

Mr. Thiltgen holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from The University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

