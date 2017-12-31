The ExOne Company Announces Election of Roger W. Thiltgen as New Director

The
ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne or "the Company), a global
provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed
and other products, materials and services to industrial customers,
announced the election of Roger W. Thiltgen to its Board of Directors
effective August 8, 2018. Mr. Thiltgen is "independent under Nasdaq
rules.
S. Kent Rockwell, ExOnes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
"Roger brings deep technical knowledge and a multi-faceted perspective
on emerging technology businesses. His interaction with innovative
manufacturers, including the use of our 3D printing machines, has been
extensive. We will call on his broad experience, insight and leadership
as we further advance our binder jetting technology for industrial
applications.
Mr. Thiltgen was formerly the managing member of Puris LLC, a firm
primarily engaged in the manufacture of titanium powder, and to a lesser
extent in printing titanium powder utilizing binder jet 3D printers
provided by ExOne. Additionally, Mr. Thiltgen previously served as a
board member and Manager of Corporate Development for Astrotech
International Corporation, formerly listed on the American Stock
Exchange, a company that manufactured, repaired, and serviced above
ground storage tanks for the oil and gas industry. He was also
Co-Founder and President of HMT Inc., an engineering and consulting
company that was acquired by Astrotech. At HMT, he received three U.S.
patents for emission control devices manufactured and sold by HMT.
Mr. Thiltgen has also been a long-time majority owner and President of
Tanglewood Resort Properties Inc., a company that operates a resort
hotel and conference center, and conducts real estate development in
North Texas. Concurrently, he is also President of Champion Resources
Inc., a privately held investment company dealing primarily with oil and
gas, and real estate investments.
Mr. Thiltgen holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from The
University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to
the Companys future financial or business performance, strategies,
expectations, or planned results of its global cost realignment
initiative. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words
or phrases such as "trend, "potential, "opportunity, "pipeline,
"believe, "comfortable, "expect, "anticipate, "current,
"intention, "estimate, "position, "assume, "outlook, "continue,
"remain, "maintain, "sustain, "seek, "achieve, as well as similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would,
"should, "could and "may.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and
the Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
In addition to risk factors previously disclosed in the Companys
reports and those identified elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form
10-K, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ
materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance:
the Companys ability to generate operating profits; the results of the
global cost realignment initiative; fluctuations in the Companys
revenues and operating results; the Companys competitive environment
and its competitive position; ExOnes ability to enhance its current
three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and technology and develop
new 3D printing machines; the Companys ability to qualify more
industrial materials in which it can print; demand for ExOnes products;
the availability of skilled personnel; the impact of loss of key
management; the impact of market conditions and other factors on the
carrying value of long-lived assets; the Companys ability to continue
as a going concern; the impact of customer specific terms in machine
sale agreements on the period in which the Company recognizes revenue;
risks related to global operations including effects of foreign
currency; the adequacy of sources of liquidity; the amount and
sufficiency of funds for required capital expenditures, working capital,
and debt service; dependency on certain critical suppliers; nature or
impact of alliances and strategic investments; reliance on critical
information technology systems; the effect of litigation, contingencies
and warranty claims; liabilities under laws and regulations protecting
the environment; the impact of governmental laws and regulations;
operating hazards, war, terrorism and cancellation or unavailability of
insurance coverage; the impact of disruption of the Companys
manufacturing facilities, production service centers ("PSCs) or ExOne
Adoption Centers ("EACs); the adequacy of ExOnes protection of its
intellectual property; and expectations regarding demand for the
Companys industrial products, operating revenues, operating and
maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and deductibles, interest
expenses, debt levels, and other matters with regard to outlook.
These and other important factors, including those discussed in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, may cause the Companys actual
results of operations to differ materially from any future results of
operations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements
contained therein. Before making a decision to purchase ExOne common
stock, you should carefully consider all of the factors identified in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K that could cause actual results to differ
from these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005598/en/