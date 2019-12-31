The ExOne Company Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter and 2020 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, May 8, 2020

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8470

Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, May 15, 2020. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13700725, or access the webcast replay via the Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, weve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials  including metals, ceramics, composites and sand  into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the worlds leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.

