The ExOne Company Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The
ExOne Company (Nasdaq:XONE), a global provider of three-dimensional
("3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials
and services to industrial customers, announced today that it will
release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the close of
financial markets on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its
corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will
follow.
Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Friday, August 10, 2018
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
689-8470
Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30
a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, August 17,
2018. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter
the conference ID number 13681119, or access the webcast replay via the
Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
