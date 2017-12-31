Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
26.07.2018
The ExOne Company Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq:XONE), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, August 10, 2018
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.exone.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, August 17, 2018. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13681119, or access the webcast replay via the Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

