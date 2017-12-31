The ExOne Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

The
ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) ("ExOne or "the Company), a global
provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed
and other products, materials and services to industrial customers,
reported financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31,
2018.
"Our growth and technology development activities are off to a solid
start and are on track to meet our 2018 targets. Total revenue grew by
9%, or 13% on a non-GAAP basis after excluding $0.3 million in revenue
from our exited specialty machining operation from the first quarter of
2017. The number of machines that we recognized in revenue in the
quarter increased to six from five in the prior year, backlog expanded
by nearly $5 million from December 2017 and machines that have been
shipped to customers and are yet to be recognized in revenue totalled
eight at the end of the quarter. Given this level of backlog, together
with our robust pipeline, scheduled shipments and our available
inventory, we expect our first half revenue to be in line with our full
year guidance of growth in excess of 20%. Revenue growth at this rate is
market leading performance and differentiates ExOne both in our growth
potential as well as the increasing industrial acceptance of our binder
jetting technology, stated Jim McCarley, ExOnes Chief Executive
Officer.
He continued, "Operationally, we are on plan to meet our aggressive
technical improvement goals, and we are driving continuous improvement
in our team composition, cost structure, and business processes. We
realized year-over-year gross margin improvement this quarter and expect
this to continue throughout 2018. Likewise, we are spending R&D dollars
on key machine capability improvements with our lead project, the
development of a large format fine powder printer, and expect to begin
printing trials this quarter.
First Quarter Revenue Non-Machine Revenue Drives Growth
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue by Product Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3D Printing Machines
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|
3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
10.9
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue for the 2018 first quarter grew 9% over the
prior-year first quarter. Excluding $0.3 million of revenue attributable
to a product line that the Company has exited, the comparable revenue
grew 13% on a non-GAAP basis.
Machine revenue was up 6% to $4.5 million. Six machines were sold in the
2018 first quarter as compared with five in the 2017 first quarter.
Non-machine revenue (3D printed and other products, materials and
services) was up 12% to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2018,
compared with the prior year. This increase was principally driven by
higher revenue in the Companys direct production service center
operations and, to a lesser extent, increased consumable material and
service revenue based on a growing installed base. These increases were
offset with the absence of revenue from the 2017 exit of a specialty
machining operation and lower revenue on indirect service centers due
principally to machine sales to previous service center customers.
Excluding $0.3 million of revenue attributable to the exited specialty
machining product line, the comparable non-machine revenue grew by 17%
on a non-GAAP basis.
Given the long sales cycle and significance of a machines average
selling price relative to total revenue, fluctuations in machine-sale
revenue vary from quarter to quarter. ExOne does not believe that such
quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are necessarily indicative of larger
trends.
First Quarter Operations Improving Gross Margin, Accelerated
Investments
|
($ in millions,
except per-share amounts)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
|
$2.6
|
|
$1.6
|
|
$1.0
|
|
63%
|
Gross margin
|
|
22.0%
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
($6.4)
|
|
($6.7)
|
|
$0.3
|
|
4%
|
Net loss
|
|
($6.4)
|
|
($6.8)
|
|
$0.4
|
|
6%
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
($0.40)
|
|
($0.42)
|
|
$0.02
|
|
5%
|
Gross profit of $2.6 million benefited from revenue growth and, when
compared with the prior-year first quarter, a reduction of certain costs
including restructuring, asset impairment and inventory reserve charges.
The current period was negatively impacted by $0.2 million of exit costs
and asset impairments associated with the Companys previously discussed
consolidation of its former production service center in Italy into its
German adoption center, with the consolidation completed in February
2018.
R&D expense of $2.8 million for the quarter was up $0.8 million compared
with the 2017 first quarter. The increase is in alignment with the
Companys strategy to accelerate new product development activities
during 2018.
SG&A expense was $6.2 million compared with $6.3 million in the 2017
first quarter. The decrease was due to the absence of intangible asset
impairment and bad debt charges incurred in the prior-year quarter,
partially offset by higher personnel and consulting and professional
costs.
The 2018 first quarter net loss was $6.4 million, or $0.40 per share,
compared with a $6.8 million net loss, or $0.42 per share, in the first
quarter of 2017. The improved net loss was principally due to higher
gross profit on higher revenue, partially offset by an increase in
research and development spending to support the Companys growth
strategy.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("Adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, was a $4.5 million loss in the
2018 first quarter, compared with a $3.8 million loss in last years
first quarter. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction
with other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA
assists in the understanding of its financial results. See the
attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys use of
Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (most directly
comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended March
31, 2018 and 2017.
Capitalization Cash Invested in Inventory Production to Support
Growth
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2018 were
$16.9 million, compared with $22.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash
used for operating activities in the 2018 first quarter was $4.8
million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $0.2
million in the first quarter of 2017. The use of cash included an
increase of $3.5 million in inventories to support the Companys higher
backlog and anticipated growth in 2018. Cash capital expenditures were
$0.5 million and $0.2 million in the 2018 and 2017 first quarters,
respectively. In 2018, the Company expects cash capital expenditures of
$1 to $1.5 million.
Outlook Reaffirming 2018 Revenue Growth and Additional R&D
Expectations
Mr. McCarley concluded, "Our outlook for the remainder of 2018 and
beyond remains positive. It is driven by the expanding level of adoption
we are seeing in both binder jetting printing activity and ExOnes
binder jetting printing technology. There is a strong pull emerging in
the market place for binder jetting technology and this gives us
confidence that accelerating our investments and improving our
responsiveness to our customers demands, creates a clear path for ExOne
to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in 2019.
Webcast and Conference Call
ExOne will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 10
at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call and webcast,
management will review the financial and operating results for the 2018
first quarter, along with ExOnes corporate strategies and outlook. A
question-and-answer session will follow. The teleconference can be
accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. The webcast can be monitored on the
Companys website at www.investor.exone.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 7:45
p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Thursday, May 17, 2018.
To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the
conference ID number 13678636, or access the webcast replay via the
Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to
the Companys future financial or business performance, strategies, or
expectations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by
words or phrases such as "trend, "potential, "opportunity,
"pipeline, "believe, "comfortable, "expect, "anticipate, "current,
"intention, "estimate, "position, "assume, "outlook, "continue,
"remain, "maintain, "sustain, "seek, "achieve, as well as similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would,
"should, "could and "may.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and
the Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
In addition to risk factors previously disclosed in the Companys
reports and those identified elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form
10-K, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ
materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance:
the Companys ability to generate operating profits; fluctuations in the
Companys revenues and operating results; the Companys competitive
environment and its competitive position; ExOnes ability to enhance its
current three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and technology
and develop new 3D printing machines; the Companys ability to
qualify more industrial materials in which it can print; demand for
ExOnes products; the availability of skilled personnel; the impact
of loss of key management; the impact of market conditions and other
factors on the carrying value of long-lived assets; the Companys
ability to continue as a going concern; the impact of customer specific
terms in machine sale agreements on the period in which the Company
recognizes revenue; risks related to global operations including effects
of foreign currency; the adequacy of sources of liquidity; the
scope, sufficiency of funds for required capital expenditures, working
capital, and debt service; dependency on certain critical suppliers;
nature or impact of alliances and strategic investments; reliance on
critical information technology systems; the effect of litigation,
contingencies and warranty claims; liabilities under laws and
regulations protecting the environment; the impact of governmental laws
and regulations; operating hazards, war, terrorism and cancellation or
unavailability of insurance coverage; the impact of disruption of the
Companys manufacturing facilities, production service centers ("PSCs)
or ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs); the adequacy of ExOnes protection
of its intellectual property; and expectations regarding demand for the
Companys industrial products, operating revenues, operating and
maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and deductibles, interest
expenses, debt levels, and other matters with regard to outlook.
These and other important factors, including those discussed in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, may cause the Companys actual
results of operations to differ materially from any future results of
operations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements
contained therein. Before making a decision to purchase ExOne common
stock, you should carefully consider all of the factors identified in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K that could cause actual results to differ
from these forward-looking statements.
|
|
The ExOne Company
Statement of Consolidated Operations
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
11,893
|
|
|
$
|
10,869
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
9,277
|
|
|
|
9,266
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
6,202
|
|
|
|
6,263
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
|
8,997
|
|
|
|
8,262
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(6,381
|
)
|
|
|
(6,659
|
)
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
Other (income) expense net
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(6,368
|
)
|
|
|
(6,791
|
)
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,791
|
)
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
5
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
|
|
|
16,139
|
|
|
|
16,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM: Not Meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands, except per-share and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
15,222
|
|
|
$
|
21,848
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
Accounts receivable - net of allowance of $1,199 (2018) and $1,193
(2017)
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
|
|
8,647
|
|
Inventories - net
|
|
|
18,603
|
|
|
|
15,430
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
|
1,710
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
43,919
|
|
|
|
47,965
|
|
Property and equipment - net
|
|
|
47,536
|
|
|
|
46,797
|
|
Intangible assets - net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
92,325
|
|
|
$
|
95,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
138
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
5,591
|
|
|
|
4,291
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
|
6,081
|
|
Deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
8,752
|
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
20,200
|
|
|
|
18,806
|
|
Long-term debt - net of current portion
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
Capital leases - net of current portion
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
21,720
|
|
|
|
20,351
|
|
Contingencies and commitments
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
16,149,617 (2018)
|
|
|
|
|
and 16,124,617 (2017) shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
174,097
|
|
|
|
173,718
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(95,571
|
)
|
|
|
(89,186
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(8,082
|
)
|
|
|
(9,484
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
70,605
|
|
|
|
75,209
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
92,325
|
|
|
$
|
95,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,791
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by
operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Provision for bad debts - net
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Provision for slow-moving, obsolete and lower of cost or net
realizable value
|
|
|
|
|
inventories - net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
Loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment - net
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign
currency translation adjustments:
|
|
|
Decrease in accounts receivable
|
|
|
3,518
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
Increase in inventories
|
|
|
(3,486
|
)
|
|
|
(295
|
)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(1,351
|
)
|
|
|
(902
|
)
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
Increase in deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
3,203
|
|
Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(4,846
|
)
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
|
(212
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
(5,322
|
)
|
|
|
179
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
22,178
|
|
|
|
28,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
16,856
|
|
|
$
|
28,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing
activities
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from
inventories to property and
|
|
|
equipment for internal use or leasing activities
|
|
$
|
814
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from property
and equipment to
|
|
|
inventories for sale
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
$
|
395
|
|
Property and equipment acquired through financing arrangements
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other
current liabilities
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Debt issuance costs included in accrued expenses and other current
liabilities
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Additional Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
Machine Sales by Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
S-Max®
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
M-Flex®
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
Innovent®
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue by Product Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3D Printing Machines
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|
3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
Less: Revenue associated with exited
specialty machining
operations in April 2017
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Adjusted Non-machine
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
17
|
%
|
Total Adjusted Revenue
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
10.6
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and Adjusted Revenue are non-GAAP measures.
ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction with other
measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and
Adjusted Revenue assist in the understanding of its financial results.
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Other (income) expense - net
|
|
|
(0.0
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ExOne defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) as net loss (as calculated under
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP))
plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, equity-based compensation, and other (income) expense -
net. Use of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as
defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
is intended as a supplemental measure of ExOnes performance that is not
required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other
performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Companys
presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that
its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to its investors to
enhance their understanding of ExOnes financial results. Although
Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of the Companys ability to
fund its cash needs, the Company understands that it is frequently used
by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a
measure of financial performance and to compare ExOnes performance with
the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. ExOnes
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006176/en/