The ExOne Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) ("ExOne or "the Company), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, reported financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"Our growth and technology development activities are off to a solid start and are on track to meet our 2018 targets. Total revenue grew by 9%, or 13% on a non-GAAP basis after excluding $0.3 million in revenue from our exited specialty machining operation from the first quarter of 2017. The number of machines that we recognized in revenue in the quarter increased to six from five in the prior year, backlog expanded by nearly $5 million from December 2017 and machines that have been shipped to customers and are yet to be recognized in revenue totalled eight at the end of the quarter. Given this level of backlog, together with our robust pipeline, scheduled shipments and our available inventory, we expect our first half revenue to be in line with our full year guidance of growth in excess of 20%. Revenue growth at this rate is market leading performance and differentiates ExOne both in our growth potential as well as the increasing industrial acceptance of our binder jetting technology, stated Jim McCarley, ExOnes Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, "Operationally, we are on plan to meet our aggressive technical improvement goals, and we are driving continuous improvement in our team composition, cost structure, and business processes. We realized year-over-year gross margin improvement this quarter and expect this to continue throughout 2018. Likewise, we are spending R&D dollars on key machine capability improvements with our lead project, the development of a large format fine powder printer, and expect to begin printing trials this quarter.

First Quarter Revenue  Non-Machine Revenue Drives Growth

Quarter Ended March 31, (in millions) 2018 2017 % Change Revenue by Product Line 3D Printing Machines $ 4.5 38 % $ 4.3 39 % 6 % 3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services 7.4 62 % 6.6 61 % 12 % Total Revenue $ 11.9 100 % $ 10.9 100 % 9 %

Consolidated revenue for the 2018 first quarter grew 9% over the prior-year first quarter. Excluding $0.3 million of revenue attributable to a product line that the Company has exited, the comparable revenue grew 13% on a non-GAAP basis.

Machine revenue was up 6% to $4.5 million. Six machines were sold in the 2018 first quarter as compared with five in the 2017 first quarter.

Non-machine revenue (3D printed and other products, materials and services) was up 12% to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the prior year. This increase was principally driven by higher revenue in the Companys direct production service center operations and, to a lesser extent, increased consumable material and service revenue based on a growing installed base. These increases were offset with the absence of revenue from the 2017 exit of a specialty machining operation and lower revenue on indirect service centers due principally to machine sales to previous service center customers. Excluding $0.3 million of revenue attributable to the exited specialty machining product line, the comparable non-machine revenue grew by 17% on a non-GAAP basis.

Given the long sales cycle and significance of a machines average selling price relative to total revenue, fluctuations in machine-sale revenue vary from quarter to quarter. ExOne does not believe that such quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are necessarily indicative of larger trends.

First Quarter Operations  Improving Gross Margin, Accelerated Investments

($ in millions, except per-share amounts) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change % Change Gross profit $2.6 $1.6 $1.0 63% Gross margin 22.0% 14.7% Operating loss ($6.4) ($6.7) $0.3 4% Net loss ($6.4) ($6.8) $0.4 6% Diluted EPS ($0.40) ($0.42) $0.02 5%

Gross profit of $2.6 million benefited from revenue growth and, when compared with the prior-year first quarter, a reduction of certain costs including restructuring, asset impairment and inventory reserve charges. The current period was negatively impacted by $0.2 million of exit costs and asset impairments associated with the Companys previously discussed consolidation of its former production service center in Italy into its German adoption center, with the consolidation completed in February 2018.

R&D expense of $2.8 million for the quarter was up $0.8 million compared with the 2017 first quarter. The increase is in alignment with the Companys strategy to accelerate new product development activities during 2018.

SG&A expense was $6.2 million compared with $6.3 million in the 2017 first quarter. The decrease was due to the absence of intangible asset impairment and bad debt charges incurred in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by higher personnel and consulting and professional costs.

The 2018 first quarter net loss was $6.4 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with a $6.8 million net loss, or $0.42 per share, in the first quarter of 2017. The improved net loss was principally due to higher gross profit on higher revenue, partially offset by an increase in research and development spending to support the Companys growth strategy.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, was a $4.5 million loss in the 2018 first quarter, compared with a $3.8 million loss in last years first quarter. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction with other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA assists in the understanding of its financial results. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys use of Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (most directly comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

Capitalization  Cash Invested in Inventory Production to Support Growth

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2018 were $16.9 million, compared with $22.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash used for operating activities in the 2018 first quarter was $4.8 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The use of cash included an increase of $3.5 million in inventories to support the Companys higher backlog and anticipated growth in 2018. Cash capital expenditures were $0.5 million and $0.2 million in the 2018 and 2017 first quarters, respectively. In 2018, the Company expects cash capital expenditures of $1 to $1.5 million.

Outlook  Reaffirming 2018 Revenue Growth and Additional R&D Expectations

Mr. McCarley concluded, "Our outlook for the remainder of 2018 and beyond remains positive. It is driven by the expanding level of adoption we are seeing in both binder jetting printing activity and ExOnes binder jetting printing technology. There is a strong pull emerging in the market place for binder jetting technology and this gives us confidence that accelerating our investments and improving our responsiveness to our customers demands, creates a clear path for ExOne to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in 2019.

The ExOne Company Statement of Consolidated Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

March 31, %

Change 2018 2017 Revenue $ 11,893 $ 10,869 9 % Cost of sales 9,277 9,266 0 % Gross profit 2,616 1,603 63 % Gross margin 22.0 % 14.7 % Research and development 2,795 1,999 40 % Selling, general and administrative 6,202 6,263 (1 %) 8,997 8,262 9 % Operating loss (6,381 ) (6,659 ) 4 % Interest expense 33 22 50 % Other (income) expense  net (46 ) 110 NM (13 ) 132 NM Loss before income taxes (6,368 ) (6,791 ) 6 % Provision for income taxes 17 - NM Net loss $ (6,385 ) $ (6,791 ) 6 % Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.42 ) 5 % Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.42 ) 5 % Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 16,139 16,029 NM: Not Meaningful

The ExOne Company Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands, except per-share and share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,222 $ 21,848 Restricted cash 1,634 330 Accounts receivable - net of allowance of $1,199 (2018) and $1,193 (2017) 5,272 8,647 Inventories - net 18,603 15,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,188 1,710 Total current assets 43,919 47,965 Property and equipment - net 47,536 46,797 Intangible assets - net - 62 Other noncurrent assets 870 736 Total assets $ 92,325 $ 95,560 Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 138 $ 137 Current portion of capital leases 19 15 Accounts payable 5,591 4,291 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,700 6,081 Deferred revenue and customer prepayments 8,752 8,282 Total current liabilities 20,200 18,806 Long-term debt - net of current portion 1,473 1,508 Capital leases - net of current portion 46 36 Other noncurrent liabilities 1 1 Total liabilities 21,720 20,351 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 16,149,617 (2018) and 16,124,617 (2017) shares issued and outstanding 161 161 Additional paid-in capital 174,097 173,718 Accumulated deficit (95,571 ) (89,186 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,082 ) (9,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 70,605 75,209 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 92,325 $ 95,560

The ExOne Company Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss $ (6,385 ) $ (6,791 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 1,488 2,307 Equity-based compensation 379 561 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 2 Provision for bad debts - net 9 123 Provision for slow-moving, obsolete and lower of cost or net realizable value inventories - net 16 427 Loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment - net 9 (8 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign currency translation adjustments: Decrease in accounts receivable 3,518 944 Increase in inventories (3,486 ) (295 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,351 ) (902 ) Increase in accounts payable 1,244 787 Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities (511 ) (195 ) Increase in deferred revenue and customer prepayments 219 3,203 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (4,846 ) 163 Investing activities Capital expenditures (483 ) (249 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 25 37 Net cash used for investing activities (458 ) (212 ) Financing activities Payments on long-term debt (35 ) (35 ) Payments on capital leases (4 ) (22 ) Debt issuance costs (188 ) - Net cash used for financing activities (227 ) (57 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 209 285 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,322 ) 179 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 22,178 28,155 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,856 $ 28,334 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from inventories to property and equipment for internal use or leasing activities $ 814 $ 131 Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from property and equipment to inventories for sale $ 113 $ 395 Property and equipment acquired through financing arrangements $ 14 $ 48 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 49 $ 25 Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 50 $ - Debt issuance costs included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 76 $ -

The ExOne Company Additional Information (Unaudited) Machine Sales by Type Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 S-Max® 3 4 M-Flex® - 1 Innovent® 3 - 6 5

The ExOne Company Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation (in millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 2017 % Change Revenue by Product Line 3D Printing Machines $ 4.5 38 % $ 4.3 40 % 6 % 3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services 7.4 62 % 6.6 63 % 12 % Less: Revenue associated with exited

specialty machining operations in April 2017 - 0 % (0.3 ) (3 )% (100 )% Adjusted Non-machine 7.4 62 % 6.3 60 % 17 % Total Adjusted Revenue $ 11.9 100 % $ 10.6 100 % 13 %

Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and Adjusted Revenue are non-GAAP measures. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction with other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), Adjusted Non-machine Revenue and Adjusted Revenue assist in the understanding of its financial results.

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Net loss $ (6.4 ) $ (6.8 ) Interest expense 0.0 0.0 Provision for income taxes 0.0 - Depreciation and amortization 1.5 2.3 Equity-based compensation 0.4 0.6 Other (income) expense - net (0.0 ) 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.5 ) $ (3.8 )

ExOne defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as net loss (as calculated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP)) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, and other (income) expense - net. Use of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is intended as a supplemental measure of ExOnes performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Companys presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to its investors to enhance their understanding of ExOnes financial results. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of the Companys ability to fund its cash needs, the Company understands that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare ExOnes performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. ExOnes calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

