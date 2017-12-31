The ExOne Company Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

The
ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) ("ExOne or "the Company), a global
provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed
and other products, materials and services to industrial customers,
reported financial results today for the second quarter and first half
year ended June 30, 2018.
S. Kent Rockwell, ExOnes Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our financial
performance in the second quarter and first half was less than
anticipated. While order flow and deliveries to customers were strong,
our recognition of machine revenue was unfavorably impacted by timing of
installation and customer acceptance of our printers. We have seen good
growth in machine and non-machine order activity which we expect will
substantially enhance second half performance in meeting our full year
revenue growth rate in excess of 20%. Historically we have experienced
machine revenue cadence of approximately 30% of annual machine revenue
in the first half of a year and 70% in the second half. We believe that
the momentum of our recent and expected orders will drive machine
revenue to approximately 80% of annual machine revenue in the second
half of 2018.
He continued, "During the quarter we sold the first unit of our newest
direct 3D printing machine platform, the Innovent+. Based on our
Innovent platform, it is enhanced with our new ultrasonic recoater,
which is designed for material flexibility and ease of use. The new
machine also features increased materials handling capabilities. In
addition, the development of our new large format fine powder direct
printer is planned for customer delivery of units in the second half of
2019.
Mr Rockwell added, "Expenses associated with our leadership changes,
global cost realignment program and inventory charges impacted our
second quarter results. Our global cost realignment program has been
designed to remove excess costs throughout our organization, improving
efficiency without impacting the pace or extent of our technological
goals. To date, we have implemented or targeted more than $6 million of
annualized cost reductions. More savings will be effected during the
balance of this year with an overall goal of cost savings of
approximately $10 million in 2019, as compared with 2018. Our research
and development activities remain vigorous, and we now estimate that our
2018 R&D expenses will exceed 2017 by approximately $4 million. With
cost reductions and improving revenues, we expect our operating cash
flow to stabilize in the second half of this year.
Second Quarter and First Half Revenue Non-Machine Revenue Up 17%
and 14%, Respectively
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue by Product Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3D Printing Machines
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
(25%)
|
|
$
|
7.7
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
(9%)
|
3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
14%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.9
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
10.8
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
1%
|
|
$
|
22.8
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
21.7
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue for the 2018 second quarter grew 1% over the
prior-year second quarter.
Machine revenue was down 25% to $3.2 million. Seven machines were sold
in the 2018 second quarter as compared with eight in the 2017 second
quarter, with mix of machine type impacting the revenue comparison.
Non-machine revenue (3D printed and other products, materials and
services) was up 17% to $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with the prior year. This increase was principally driven by
higher revenue in the Companys direct production service center
printing operations resulting from increased customer acceptance of its
binder jetting technology, as well as an increase in consumable material
and service revenue. The increase was partially offset by lower revenue
at indirect service centers.
Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2018 grew 5% over the
prior-year first half. Machine revenue was down 9% to $7.7 million.
While the Company recorded revenue for 13 machines in each period, the
revenue was impacted by mix of machine type. Non-machine revenue grew
14% in the first half of 2018 compared with the first half of 2017.
Given the long sales cycle and significance of a machines average
selling price relative to total revenue, fluctuations in machine-sale
revenue vary from quarter to quarter. ExOne does not believe that such
quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are necessarily indicative of larger
trends.
Second Quarter Operations Impacted by Inefficiencies and Cost
Realignment Initiative
|
($ in millions,
except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
$
|
2.0
|
|
|
($0.4
|
)
|
|
(22
|
%)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
|
($8.0
|
)
|
|
|
($6.3
|
)
|
|
($1.7
|
)
|
|
(26
|
%)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
($8.0
|
)
|
|
|
($6.4
|
)
|
|
($1.6
|
)
|
|
(26
|
%)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
($0.50
|
)
|
|
|
($0.40
|
)
|
|
($0.10
|
)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit of $1.6 million was down 22% from the second quarter of
2017. The 2018 period was impacted by higher costs including consulting
and professional fees, a reduction in gains from property and equipment
disposals, and the unfavorable impact of exchange rate changes.
Offsetting those cost increases was a decrease in net inventory charges.
R&D expense of $3.2 million for the quarter was up $0.9 million compared
with the 2017 second quarter. The increase was primarily due to
employee-related costs and consulting and professional fees incurred to
accelerate new product development activities during 2018, as well as
the unfavorable impact of exchange rate changes.
SG&A expense was $6.4 million compared with $6.0 million in the 2018
second quarter. The increase was primarily due to employee-related costs
including termination costs associated with the previously announced
executive leadership changes and global cost realignment, as well as the
unfavorable impact of exchange rate changes.
The 2018 second quarter net loss was $8.0 million, or $0.50 per share,
compared with a $6.4 million net loss, or $0.40 per share, in the second
quarter of 2017. The higher net loss was principally due to lower gross
profit and higher operating expenses described above.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("Adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, was a $6.7 million loss in the
2018 second quarter, compared with a $4.8 million loss in last years
second quarter. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction
with other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA
assists in the understanding of its financial results. See the
attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys use of
Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (most directly
comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June
30, 2018 and 2017.
First Half 2018 Review Advancing Technology and Product Capabilities
|
($ in millions,
except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
|
($14.4
|
)
|
|
|
($13.0
|
)
|
|
|
($1.4
|
)
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
($14.4
|
)
|
|
|
($13.2
|
)
|
|
|
($1.2
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit was $4.2 million, resulting in an 18.5% gross margin in the
first half of 2018, compared with 16.7% in the first half of 2017. The
2018 first half benefited from higher revenue, partially offset by
higher costs including consulting and professional fees, a reduction in
gains from property and equipment disposals, and the unfavorable impact
of exchange rate changes. Offsetting those cost increases was a decrease
in net inventory charges.
R&D expense was $6.0 million in the 2018 first half compared with $4.3
million in the 2016 first half, with the increase, as described above,
associated with the accelerated advancement of the Companys technology.
SG&A for the 2018 first half was $12.6 million, up 2% compared with the
prior-year period. The increase primarily occurred in the second quarter
noted above.
The net loss was $14.4 million, or $0.89 per share, for the first half
of 2018 compared with $13.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in the 2017
first half.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was an $11.2 million loss in the
2018 first half, compared with an $8.6 million loss in last years first
half. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction with
other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA
assists in the understanding of its financial results. See the
attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys use of
Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (most directly
comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended
June 30, 2018 and 2017.
Capitalization Cash Invested in Inventory Production for Second
Half Revenue
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2018 were
$13.0 million, compared with $22.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash
used for operating activities in the 2018 first half was $7.9 million,
compared with $6.9 million in the first half of 2017. The 2018 use of
cash included an increase of $7.1 million in inventories to support the
Companys higher backlog and anticipated growth in the second half of
2018. Cash capital expenditures were $0.8 million and $0.4 million in
the 2018 and 2017 first six months, respectively. In 2018, the Company
expects total cash capital expenditures of $1.5 million to $2 million.
Outlook Reaffirming 2018 Revenue Growth; Net Income, Positive
Operating Cash Flow in 2019
Mr. Rockwell concluded, "Our current backlog, order activity thus far
into the third quarter and our increasing sales pipeline give us
confidence in our expectations for 2018 revenue growth of 20% over 2017.
We further believe that our existing capital resources will be
sufficient to support our operating plan. We are intently focused on
furthering the advancement of our binder jetting technology and
achieving net income and positive operating cash flow in 2019.
Webcast and Conference Call
ExOne will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, August 10
at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call and webcast,
management will review the financial and operating results for the 2018
second quarter and first half, along with ExOnes corporate strategies
and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow. The
teleconference can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. The webcast
can be monitored on the Companys website at www.investor.exone.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30
a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, August 17,
2018. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter
the conference ID number 13681119, or access the webcast replay via the
Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to
the Companys future financial or business performance, strategies,
expectations, or planned results of its global cost realignment
initiative. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words
or phrases such as "trend, "potential, "opportunity, "pipeline,
"believe, "comfortable, "expect, "anticipate, "current,
"intention, "estimate, "position, "assume, "outlook, "continue,
"remain, "maintain, "sustain, "seek, "achieve, as well as similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would,
"should, "could and "may.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and
the Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
In addition to risk factors previously disclosed in the Companys
reports and those identified elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form
10-K, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ
materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance:
the Companys ability to generate operating profits; fluctuations in the
Companys revenues and operating results; the results of its global cost
realignment initiative; the Companys competitive environment and its
competitive position; ExOnes ability to enhance its current
three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and technology and develop
new 3D printing machines; the Companys ability to qualify more
industrial materials in which it can print; demand for ExOnes products;
the availability of skilled personnel; the impact of loss of key
management; the impact of market conditions and other factors on the
carrying value of long-lived assets; the Companys ability to continue
as a going concern; the impact of customer specific terms in machine
sale agreements on the period in which the Company recognizes revenue;
risks related to global operations including effects of foreign
currency; the adequacy of sources of liquidity; the amount and
sufficiency of funds for required capital expenditures, working capital,
and debt service; dependency on certain critical suppliers; nature or
impact of alliances and strategic investments; reliance on critical
information technology systems; the effect of litigation, contingencies
and warranty claims; liabilities under laws and regulations protecting
the environment; the impact of governmental laws and regulations;
operating hazards, war, terrorism and cancellation or unavailability of
insurance coverage; the impact of disruption of the Companys
manufacturing facilities, production service centers ("PSCs) or ExOne
Adoption Centers ("EACs); the adequacy of ExOnes protection of its
intellectual property; and expectations regarding demand for the
Companys industrial products, operating revenues, operating and
maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and deductibles, interest
expenses, debt levels, and other matters with regard to outlook.
These and other important factors, including those discussed in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, may cause the Companys actual
results of operations to differ materially from any future results of
operations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements
contained therein. Before making a decision to purchase ExOne common
stock, you should carefully consider all of the factors identified in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K that could cause actual results to differ
from these forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
|
Statement of Consolidated Operations
|
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,857
|
|
|
$
|
10,799
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
22,750
|
|
|
$
|
21,668
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
9,267
|
|
|
|
8,773
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
18,544
|
|
|
|
18,039
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
|
(22
|
%)
|
|
|
4,206
|
|
|
|
3,629
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
3,235
|
|
|
|
2,349
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
6,030
|
|
|
|
4,348
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
6,353
|
|
|
|
6,013
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
12,555
|
|
|
|
12,276
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,588
|
|
|
|
8,362
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
18,585
|
|
|
|
16,624
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
|
(7,998
|
)
|
|
|
(6,336
|
)
|
|
(26
|
%)
|
|
|
(14,379
|
)
|
|
|
(12,995
|
)
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
217
|
%
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
136
|
%
|
Other (income) expense net
|
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
(64
|
%)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
(96
|
%)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(8,019
|
)
|
|
|
(6,394
|
)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
|
(14,387
|
)
|
|
|
(13,185
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
289
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8,037
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,403
|
)
|
|
(26
|
%)
|
|
$
|
(14,422
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,194
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
|
|
|
|
|
16,150
|
|
|
|
16,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,144
|
|
|
|
16,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
(in thousands, except per-share and share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,584
|
|
|
$
|
21,848
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
Accounts receivable - net of allowance of $1,122 (2018) and $1,193
(2017)
|
|
|
|
|
5,003
|
|
|
|
8,647
|
|
Inventories - net
|
|
|
|
|
20,551
|
|
|
|
15,430
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
2,677
|
|
|
|
1,710
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
41,278
|
|
|
|
47,965
|
|
Property and equipment - net
|
|
|
|
|
44,791
|
|
|
|
46,797
|
|
Intangible assets - net
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,839
|
|
|
$
|
95,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
4,756
|
|
|
|
4,291
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
6,665
|
|
|
|
6,081
|
|
Deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
|
|
13,460
|
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
25,037
|
|
|
|
18,806
|
|
Long-term debt - net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
Capital leases - net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
26,516
|
|
|
|
20,351
|
|
Contingencies and commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
16,149,617 (2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 16,124,617 (2017) shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
174,092
|
|
|
|
173,718
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(103,608
|
)
|
|
|
(89,186
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(10,322
|
)
|
|
|
(9,484
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
60,323
|
|
|
|
75,209
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,839
|
|
|
$
|
95,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
|
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(14,422
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,194
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
2,829
|
|
|
|
3,589
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
835
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
(Recoveries) provision for bad debts - net
|
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
132
|
|
Provision for slow-moving, obsolete and lower of cost or net
realizable value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inventories - net
|
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
Gain from disposal of property and equipment - net
|
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign
currency translation adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
3,763
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Increase in inventories
|
|
|
|
|
(7,060
|
)
|
|
|
(3,358
|
)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
(770
|
)
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
(252
|
)
|
Increase in deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
|
|
5,406
|
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
Net cash used for operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
(7,873
|
)
|
|
|
(6,924
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
(819
|
)
|
|
|
(392
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
3,677
|
|
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(794
|
)
|
|
|
3,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(267
|
)
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
760
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
(9,131
|
)
|
|
|
(2,992
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
22,178
|
|
|
|
28,155
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,047
|
|
|
$
|
25,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from
inventories to property and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment for internal use or leasing activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
895
|
|
|
$
|
1,917
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from property
and equipment to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inventories for sale
|
|
|
|
$
|
424
|
|
|
$
|
395
|
|
Property and equipment acquired through financing arrangements
|
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
Unsettled proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
100
|
|
Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other
current liabilities
|
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Debt issuance costs included in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
|
Additional Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Machine Sales by Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
S-Max®
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
S-Print
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
M-Flex®
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
Innovent®+
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Innovent®
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
13
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
(in millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
(0.0
|
)
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Other (income) expense - net
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ExOne defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) as net loss (as calculated under
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP))
plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, equity-based compensation, and other (income) expense -
net. Use of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as
defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
is intended as a supplemental measure of ExOnes performance that is not
required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other
performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Companys
presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that
its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to its investors to
enhance their understanding of ExOnes financial results. Although
Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of the Companys ability to
fund its cash needs, the Company understands that it is frequently used
by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a
measure of financial performance and to compare ExOnes performance with
the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. ExOnes
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005726/en/