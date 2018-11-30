finanzen.net
23.05.2019 17:09
Bewerten
(0)

The Family Center Team Wins Morgan Stanleys Eleventh Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that The Family Center team has won the eleventh annual U.S. Strategy Challenge, the Firms flagship pro bono program, which brings together rising talent to help nonprofit organizations solve strategic, mission critical challenges. Over the past ten weeks, Morgan Stanley employees provided in-depth consulting services to nine local nonprofits, addressing key strategic challenges such as expansion and scaling strategy as well as critical opportunities to enhance efficiency and effectiveness through business and program models. This effort culminated in a final competition held at Morgan Stanleys New York headquarters on May 21st, during which each Morgan Stanley team presented final strategic recommendations for their nonprofit partner. The team for The New York Center for Children was the runner up and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation team received third place.

The winner of the eleventh annual U.S. Strategy Challenge was the team working with The Family Center, a charity that works to strengthen families affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure present and future for their children. The Brooklyn-based nonprofit challenged its Morgan Stanley team to analyze the best way for The Family Center to integrate primary care services at their facility to increase access to care. After performing extensive analysis and understanding the key drivers of success, the Morgan Stanley team created a customized financial model and partnership toolkit for The Family Center to use going forward when assessing their opportunities to deliver primary care services in the future.

"Working with the Morgan Stanley team has been a wonderful experiencethe insight, information and tools they gave us will be instrumental as we continue to work to provide expert services for our families, said Ivy Gamble Cobb, Founder and Executive Director of The Family Center. "The financial analysis tool and the partner assessment tool are like my bible now and, with these tools, well be able to better measure impact on the organization and make decisions rooted in good data.

The Morgan Stanley U.S. Strategy Challenge pairs our talented employee base with nonprofit organizations that are in need of strategic advice on a mission-critical issue. In line with the Firms expertise in delivering innovative solutions for clients, coupled with the culture of giving back, the program provides nonprofits with significant assistance in bringing meaningful impact and long-term change to their communities.

"I would like to congratulate each of the nine teams that participated in this years U.S. Strategy Challenge, said Joan Steinberg, Morgan Stanleys Global Head of Philanthropy. "All of the proposals put forward were extremely intelligent and impressive, which is a true testament to the success of this pro bono initiative that uniquely leverages the talents and passions of Morgan Stanleys current and future leaders, giving back to the community in tangible and impactful ways.

The nine nonprofit organizations who took part in this years U.S. Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge include:

  • Advancement for Rural Kids (ARK)  ARK partners with rural communities in the developing world to secure food, kids schooling and income for life, starting with its award winning 5-cent school lunch.
  • Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE)  Asian Americans for Equality is dedicated to improving the lives of immigrant and low-income New Yorkers by strengthening and empowering communities.
  • Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation  The Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy.
  • The Family Center  The Family Center works to strengthen families affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure present and future for their children.
  • Girls on the Run NJ East  Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.
  • Greyston Foundation  Greyston Foundations mission is to create thriving communities through the practice and promotion of Open Hiring.
  • The New York Center for Children  The New York Center for Children (NYCC) is the only independent center in New York City to provide free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and their families, for as long as their healing requires.
  • New York City Audubon  New York City Audubon, an independent nonprofit organization affiliated with National Audubon Society as an urban chapter, works for the protection of wild birds and habitat in the five boroughs, improving the lives of New Yorkers.
  • Prep for Prep  Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society for the enduring benefit of all.

The annual Strategy Challenge is also held in the UK where earlier this month, Morgan Stanley concluded the sixth annual UK Strategy Challenge, benefiting five London-based nonprofits. Cancer Research UK won the competition, which took place at Morgan Stanleys Canary Wharf offices in London. Since its launch in 2009, the U.S. and UK programs have cumulatively delivered more than 108,000 hours of service to 142 nonprofit organizations.

For more on the Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge, click here.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.05.19
Morgan Stanley Sees Tesla Stock Price At Just $10 In ?Bear Case? (OilPrice.com)
21.05.19
Top-Personal muss gehen: Morgan Stanley verkleinert sein Londoner Aktienteam (Handelsblatt)
15.05.19
Alle steigen, Alphabet fällt - und Morgan Stanley warnt (Der Aktionär)
07.05.19
Morgan Stanley schließt Tochterbank in Russland (Nov-Ost.info)
07.05.19
Aufgrund der US-Sanktionen: Morgan Stanley kehrt Russland den Rücken (Handelsblatt)
07.05.19
Während du schliefst: Morgan Stanley: Tesla braucht China, um es zu schaffen (Gründerszene)
06.05.19
Morgan Stanley und Bank of America warnen vor "Melt up": Drehen die Börsen jetzt nach oben durch? (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Morgan Stanley-Aktie: Was Analysten von Morgan Stanley erwarten (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Morgan Stanley News
RSS Feed
Morgan Stanley zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Morgan Stanley

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.2019Morgan Stanley OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.2017Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.01.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
20.01.2016Morgan Stanley SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.07.2011Morgan Stanley underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2009Morgan Stanley underperformCalyon Securities Inc.
31.08.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial
28.07.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Morgan Stanley nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Morgan Stanley News

06.05.19Morgan Stanley und Bank of America warnen vor "Melt up": Drehen die Börsen jetzt nach oben durch?
08.05.19Schicksalstage für Real - Investoren pokern um Supermarktkette
07.05.19Während du schliefst: Morgan Stanley: Tesla braucht China. um es zu schaffen
10.05.19Morgan Stanley says it's too easy to own a Tesla now and that's hurting the brand
14.05.19Morgan Stanley upgrades Coca-Cola to overweight: 'Coke is now our top mega-cap staples pick'
15.05.19Alle steigen. Alphabet fällt - und Morgan Stanley warnt
21.05.19Morgan Stanley Sees Tesla Stock Price At Just $10 In ‘Bear Case’
30.04.19Morgan Stanley-Aktie: Was Analysten von Morgan Stanley erwarten
20.05.19United Continental stock price target raised to $110 from $101 at Morgan Stanley
20.05.19United Continental upgraded to overweight from equal weight at Morgan Stanley
Weitere Morgan Stanley News
Anzeige

Inside

Goldpreis steigt aktuell mit steigender Risikoaversion
Was bedeutet der Klimawandel für BMW, Daimler & Co.?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter Druck
Beyond Meat erobert vegane Anlegerherzen
Vontobel: Gold - Eine gute Zeit für Käufer?
Time Machine: Rechnen, was die Vorsorge bringt
Reality-Check an den Tech-Börsen
UBS: Facebook  Korrekturphase noch nicht ausgestanden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Morgan Stanley-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Morgan Stanley Peer Group News

17:19 UhrDeutsche Bank will radikaler umbauen und harte Einschnitte vornehmen - Aktie mit Rekordtief
16:36 UhrDeutsche Bank CEO pledges tough investment bank cuts as shares hit low
16:22 UhrHauptversammlung: Kalte Küche bei der Deutschen Bank
16:17 Uhr"Horrorfilm mit Überlänge" - Aktionäre rechnen mit Dt. Bank ab
16:16 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben in der Nähe ihrer Tagestiefs
16:08 UhrROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Bank kündigt 'harte Einschnitte' in Investmentbank an
16:07 UhrDeutsche Bank-HV im Ticker +++ 13.000 Stück Kuchen sollen Aktionäre bei Laune halten
16:03 UhrCGI started at buy with $83 stock price target at BofA Merrill
15:51 UhrDeutsche Bank CEO pledges tough investment bank cuts as shares hit low
15:50 UhrDie Top-Aktien von Buffett & Co - 18 heiße Favoriten von den besten Börsengurus

News von

In der Lirakrise verweigern die Türken Erdogan die Gefolgschaft
Türken tauschen unaufhörlich Lira in Dollar
Eine Lösung kann Zielke seinen Aktionären nicht liefern
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
So retten sie die Welt  und verdienen Geld dabei

News von

Massenweise Kündigungen: Gerichtsverfahren gegen Versicherer AXA rückt näher
Wirecard-Aktie: Gleich zwei Kaufempfehlungen sorgen für Kursschub
BASF, SAP und Vonovia: Hier kaufen die Führungskräfte
Deutsche Bank-HV im Ticker +++ Auch Aktionäre bekommen Sparkurs zu spüren
Megatrend Sharing: Gemeinsam reich - Diese Aktien profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Deutsche Bank will radikaler umbauen: Aktie mit Rekordtief -- KWS SAAT, Pfeiffer Vacuum, GEA im Fokus

Sprint und T-Mobile US-Aktien steigen - Zuversicht für Fusion. CTS Eventim wächst im ersten Quartal dank Tourneegeschäft. Salzgitter-Aktien sinken auf Dreimonatstief. ifo-Geschäftsklima stärker als erwartet gesunken. Lenovo trotzt Handelskonflikt mit deutlichem Gewinnplus. Umstrittene Listen mit Monsanto-Kritikern sorgen offenbar für Zoff bei Bayer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:12 Uhr
DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Deutsche Bank will radikaler umbauen: Aktie mit Rekordtief -- KWS SAAT, Pfeiffer Vacuum, GEA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:24 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie: So viel haben Tesla-Shortseller im Mai verdient
Aktie im Fokus
17:28 Uhr
Sprint-Aktien steigen - Zuversicht für Fusion mit T-Mobile US
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Telekom AG555750