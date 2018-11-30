Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that The Family Center team has
won the eleventh annual U.S. Strategy Challenge, the Firms flagship pro
bono program, which brings together rising talent to help nonprofit
organizations solve strategic, mission critical challenges. Over the
past ten weeks, Morgan Stanley employees provided in-depth consulting
services to nine local nonprofits, addressing key strategic challenges
such as expansion and scaling strategy as well as critical opportunities
to enhance efficiency and effectiveness through business and program
models. This effort culminated in a final competition held at Morgan
Stanleys New York headquarters on May 21st, during which
each Morgan Stanley team presented final strategic recommendations for
their nonprofit partner. The team for The New York Center for Children
was the runner up and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation team
received third place.
The winner of the eleventh annual U.S. Strategy Challenge was the team
working with The Family Center, a charity that works to strengthen
families affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure
present and future for their children. The Brooklyn-based nonprofit
challenged its Morgan Stanley team to analyze the best way for The
Family Center to integrate primary care services at their facility to
increase access to care. After performing extensive analysis and
understanding the key drivers of success, the Morgan Stanley team
created a customized financial model and partnership toolkit for The
Family Center to use going forward when assessing their opportunities to
deliver primary care services in the future.
"Working with the Morgan Stanley team has been a wonderful
experiencethe insight, information and tools they gave us will be
instrumental as we continue to work to provide expert services for our
families, said Ivy Gamble Cobb, Founder and Executive Director of The
Family Center. "The financial analysis tool and the partner assessment
tool are like my bible now and, with these tools, well be able to
better measure impact on the organization and make decisions rooted in
good data.
The Morgan Stanley U.S. Strategy Challenge pairs our talented employee
base with nonprofit organizations that are in need of strategic advice
on a mission-critical issue. In line with the Firms expertise in
delivering innovative solutions for clients, coupled with the culture of
giving back, the program provides nonprofits with significant assistance
in bringing meaningful impact and long-term change to their communities.
"I would like to congratulate each of the nine teams that participated
in this years U.S. Strategy Challenge, said Joan Steinberg, Morgan
Stanleys Global Head of Philanthropy. "All of the proposals put forward
were extremely intelligent and impressive, which is a true testament to
the success of this pro bono initiative that uniquely leverages the
talents and passions of Morgan Stanleys current and future leaders,
giving back to the community in tangible and impactful ways.
The nine nonprofit organizations who took part in this years U.S.
Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge include:
-
Advancement
for Rural Kids (ARK) ARK partners with rural communities in the
developing world to secure food, kids schooling and income for life,
starting with its award winning 5-cent school lunch.
-
Asian
Americans for Equality (AAFE) Asian Americans for Equality is
dedicated to improving the lives of immigrant and low-income New
Yorkers by strengthening and empowering communities.
-
Christopher
& Dana Reeve Foundation The Reeve Foundation is dedicated to
curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving
the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants,
information and advocacy.
-
The
Family Center The Family Center works to strengthen families
affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure present
and future for their children.
-
Girls
on the Run NJ East Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful,
healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which
creatively integrates running.
-
Greyston
Foundation Greyston Foundations mission is to create thriving
communities through the practice and promotion of Open Hiring.
-
The
New York Center for Children The New York Center for Children
(NYCC) is the only independent center in New York City to provide
free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to child victims
of physical and sexual abuse and their families, for as long as their
healing requires.
-
New
York City Audubon New York City Audubon, an independent
nonprofit organization affiliated with National Audubon Society as an
urban chapter, works for the protection of wild birds and habitat in
the five boroughs, improving the lives of New Yorkers.
-
Prep
for Prep Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders
who reflect our diverse society for the enduring benefit of all.
The annual Strategy Challenge is also held in the UK where earlier this
month, Morgan Stanley concluded the sixth
annual UK Strategy Challenge, benefiting five London-based
nonprofits. Cancer Research UK won the competition, which took place at
Morgan Stanleys Canary Wharf offices in London. Since its launch in
2009, the U.S. and UK programs have cumulatively delivered more than
108,000 hours of service to 142 nonprofit organizations.
For more on the Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge, click here.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing
investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment
management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's
employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments,
institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley,
please visit www.morganstanley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005524/en/