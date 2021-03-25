  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
25.03.2021 21:15

The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 6, 2021. Based on the March 24, 2021 closing price of $28.08 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.24 per share translates to a yield of 4.42%.

"The First Bancorp reported record annual earnings in 2020," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to view paying a generous cash dividend as an appropriate way to share this success with our shareholders."

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with seventeen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu First Bancorp Inc Maine

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Bancorp News
RSS Feed
First Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Bancorp Inc Maine

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
Ölpreis: Was bedeutet die Suezkanal-Havarie für das Schwarze Gold?
Vontobel: Adidas mit großen Zukunftsplänen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Gegenbewegung möglich
CTS Eventim will noch dieses Jahr wieder durchstarten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend: Jeden Donnerstag
Encavis: MDAX-Neuling mit nachhaltigem Geschäftsmodell
Stabile Divdenden
Warum die private Alters­vor­sorge sinn­voll ist
Webinar: Allvest Lunchtime - Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
my-si: Jeder zweite Verbraucher will nachhaltig anlegen - aber mit Rendite
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur First Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende des PayPal-Privilegs  wird es jetzt für alle viel teurer?
Reich werden mit Münzen? Was Sie als Sammler wissen sollten
Die Mietflation erreicht die deutschen Speckgürtel
E.on oder RWE - Welche Aktie powert mehr?
Welche Uhren wirklich Geld bringen

News von

Newsticker Corona: Braun - Deutsche sollen Ostern wie Weihnachten feiern
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel ASA setzt jetzt auch auf Ammoniak und Methanol
DAX-Chartanalyse: Trennungsängste sind hilfreich
DAX deutlich im Minus - Coronasorgen lasten auf Börsen - EU-Gipfel im Blick
Prognosen 2022: Comeback der Gewinne - so steht es um DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Small Caps

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- SMA Solar erzielt Gewinn -- EVOTEC mit mehr Umsatz -- Deutsche Wohnen erhöht Dividende -- VW, SGL, Commerzbank, FRIEDRICH VORWERK im Fokus

Vantage Towers übernimmt griechisches Turmgeschäft vollständig. Amazon erhält Zulassung für Fußball-Übertragungen. US-Notenbank wird erst nach Gesundung der Wirtschaft Zinswende angehen. Santander schließt Büros und Filialen in Großbritannien. Pfeiffer sieht weitere Unsicherheiten. Siemens Healthineers vollzieht zweite Kapitalerhöhung für Varian-Kauf. Auftragsbelebung stimmt JENOPTIK optimistisch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Ohne Studium 100.000 Euro Jahresgehalt
Das sind die lukrativsten Arbeitsplätze ohne Studium.
Die prominentesten Steuersünder Deutschlands
Diese Promis haben den Staat um Millionen betrogen
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen