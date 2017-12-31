The First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of 24 Cents per Share

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share. This first-quarter dividend is payable April 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2018. Based on the March 21, 2018 closing price of $28.72 per share, the annualized dividend of 96 cents per share translates into a yield of 3.34%.

"We reported record operating results in 2017 driven by strong growth on both sides of the balance sheet, noted President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The Companys Board of Directors recognizes that a generous dividend payout is valued by our shareholders and is a key component in the total valuation of our shares. I am pleased to be able to share our continued earnings strength in the form of cash dividends payable to our shareholders.

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First Advisors, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

