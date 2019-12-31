finanzen.net
25.06.2020 22:15

The First Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. This second quarter dividend is payable July 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2020, and is up one cent from the 30 cents per share the Company paid in each of the past four quarters. Based on the June 24, 2020 closing price of $19.05 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.24 per share translates to a yield of 6.51%.

"The First Bancorp reported record earnings in 2019, and carried that momentum forward with a strong first quarter of 2020, remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "As we continue to assess and respond to the many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's Board of Directors remains supportive of paying a generous cash dividend to our shareholders.

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu First Bancorp Inc Maine

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Bancorp News
RSS Feed
First Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Bancorp Inc Maine

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Solidvest kooperiert mir Convertorial by Burda
Ein Kranich fliegt tief
Vontobel: Video: DAX  Mögliche zweite Corona-Welle eingepreist?
Oracle verfehlt die Erwartungen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Zeit für Qualität
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur First Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Unter Umständen werden wir unsere Städte nicht mehr wiedererkennen
So behalten Sie im Homeoffice einen konzentrierten Kopf
Das sind die beliebtesten Aktien der Krise
Schutz ab der Geburt? Nur diese Versicherung braucht Ihr Kind wirklich
Macht Erben die Reichen noch reicher? Die Antwort ist überraschend klar

News von

Newsticker Corona: Kroatien ordnet 14-tägige Quarantäne für Besucher aus Balkan-Staaten an
Lufthansa-Aktie: Schöne Rendite bei großem Puffer und gutem Abgeld
"SZ" - Ex-Wirecard-Vorstand Marsalek will sich Justiz stellen
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun verhaftet - Finanzaufsicht BaFin erweitert Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard
Insider: Lufthansa hat Plan B bei Scheitern des Rettungspakets

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Wirecard-Aktie zeitweise -80 % nach Insolvenzantrag -- Lufthansa: Staatseinstieg verhindert Insolvenz -- Alibaba, Bayer, Boeing, Tesla im Fokus

RWE-Aktionäre pochen vor HV auf mehr Nachhaltigkeit. Macy's streicht in Corona-Krise weitere tausende Stellen. Bayer beendet Glyphosat-Klagewelle mit milliardenschwerem Vergleich. Softbank-Chef Son verteidigt Investitionsentscheidungen - Softbank trennt sich von Anteilen an Alibaba. Disney verschiebt Öffnung von Vergnügungsparks in Kalifornien. Varta erhält Staatsförderung für Batteriezellen-Ausbau.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Wirecard-Aktie zeitweise -80 % nach Insolvenzantrag -- Lufthansa: Staatseinstieg verhindert Insolvenz -- Alibaba, Bayer, Boeing, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:29 Uhr
Rally bei der Nintendo-Aktie: Analyst mit warnenden Worten
Ausland
22:15 Uhr
Neue Hiobsbotschaft nach Wirecard-Insolvenz: Visa und Mastercard erwägen Zusammenarbeit einzustellen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Allianz840400