The First Bancorp Reports Record Results for 2017

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank,
today announced record operating results for the year ended December 31,
2017. Net income was $19.6 million, up $1.6 million or 8.8% from the
$18.0 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2016. Earnings
per common share on a fully diluted basis of $1.81 were up $0.15 or 9.0%
compared to 2016. The Company also announced operating results for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net income was $5.1 million, up
$766,000 or 17.7% from results reported for the fourth quarter of 2016,
and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis of $0.47 were up
$0.07 or 17.5% from the same period in 2016.
"I am very pleased to report that 2017 was the best annual performance
in the Companys history, remarked Tony C. McKim, the Companys
President and Chief Executive Officer. "Increased net interest income
was the primary driver for our 2017 performance, the result of continued
strong growth across our business lines. The fourth quarter of 2017 was
also the best quarter in the history of the Company, up $104,000 or 2.1%
from the previous record set in the third quarter of 2017.
"Earning assets increased $121.3 million in 2017, noted President
McKim. "Growth came primarily from the loan portfolio which increased
$92.6 million to end the year at $1.16 billion. The commercial loan
portfolio was the driver of this growth, up $64.7 million or 13.5%,
while residential loans were up $20.8 million or 4.8% and municipal
loans were up $6.3 million, or 23.4%. In addition, the investment
portfolio grew $27.9 million or 5.2% over 2016. On the funding side of
the balance sheet, low-cost deposits grew $55.2 million, or 8.6%, to
$696.0 million as of December 31, 2017, while total deposits grew $175.9
million or 14.2% to $1.42 billion at year-end.
"Our growth in earning assets led directly to increased net interest
income, President McKim continued. "On a tax-equivalent basis, net
interest income was up $5.1 million or 11.2% from 2016, while our net
interest margin held steady at 3.04% after three Federal Reserve rate
hikes during the year. At $12.5 million, non-interest income in 2017 was
level with the prior year, with a $269,000 increase in revenue from
First Advisors, the Companys wealth and investment management division,
offsetting modest year-over-year reductions in deposit service charge
and mortgage banking revenues. Non-interest expense in 2017 was up $2.3
million or 7.7% from 2016 levels. The Companys investments in personnel
and technology growth contributed to this increase, along with higher
FDIC insurance expense.
"We continue to be focused on overall credit quality in our loan and
investment portfolios, President McKim said. "Non-performing assets
stood at 0.86% of total assets as of December 31, 2017, up from the
0.48% reported a year ago and down from the 0.94% reported as of
September 30, 2017. Net charge offs were 0.12% of average loans in 2017,
improved slightly from the 0.13% of average loans in 2016. We
provisioned $2.0 million for loan losses in 2017, up $400,000 from the
amount provisioned in 2016. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.92%
of total loans as of December 31, 2017, down from 0.95% of total loans a
year ago.
"The strong financial results we posted in 2017 are demonstrated in our
operating ratios, observed F. Stephen Ward, the Companys Chief
Financial Officer. "For 2017, our return on average assets was 1.10% and
our return on average tangible common equity was 13.11%, as compared to
1.12% and 12.42% respectively in 2016. Our return on average tangible
equity continues to stand out in relation to the Banks UBPR peer group
average, which stood at 10.19% as of September 30, 2017. We remain
focused on operating efficiently, as shown in the improvement in our
efficiency ratio to 49.72% for 2017, down from 50.43% in 2016. This
measure remains well below the Banks peer group average which stood at
61.77% as of September 30, 2017.
"The recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("the TCJA") had
little effect on our estimated 2017 results, Mr. Ward continued.
"Unlike a number of bank holding companies that have disclosed an
expected negative impact to 2017 earnings attributable to the TCJA, the
Company maintained a modest level of net deferred tax assets prior to
enactment of the TCJA and, as a result, the adjustment of value required
under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") was limited. We
recorded a provisional charge to current earnings related to the TCJA of
$134,000 in the fourth quarter, and expect to benefit from the TCJA's
reduction in the corporate tax rate going forward.
"Shares of The First Bancorp ended 2017 at $27.23 per share, down $5.87
from our December 31, 2016 close of $33.10 per share. With dividends
reinvested, our total return for 2017 was -14.70 %. While the price
performance of our stock over the past year has been a disappointment,
we continue to nicely outperform the broad market over a three-year
period, with a total return of 68.7%, as compared to the S&P 500 which
had a three-year total return with dividends reinvested of 38.3%, as
well the Russell 2000, in which we are included, with a three-year total
return of 32.9%. We have also outperformed the banking industry over the
past three years, with total returns for The First Bancorp over the
period exceeding both the 50.1% of the KBW Regional Bank Index and the
58.4% of the Nasdaq Bank Index. The Board of Directors maintained the
quarterly dividend at 24 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Based on the December 31, 2017 closing price, our annualized dividend
yield was an attractive 3.53%.
"We continue to execute on our strategic vision, President McKim
concluded. "The 7.4% growth in earning assets we experienced in the
course of 2017 led directly to strong growth in net interest income and
ultimately our bottom line results. I cant say enough about our
outstanding team of customer-focused banking professionals who are
committed to building our business each and every day. Whether its
through the businesses and building projects weve financed, our
innovative Dream First Rewards program, the investment management
expertise of First Advisors, or the many charitable causes weve
supported, their impact is apparent in both the success of the Bank and
wellbeing of the communities we serve.
The First Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
19,207
$
17,366
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
860
293
Securities available for sale
|
300,172
|
300,416
|
Securities to be held to maturity
256,567
|
226,828
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
10,358
11,930
Loans held for sale
386
782
Loans
1,164,139
|
1,071,526
Less allowance for loan losses
10,729
10,138
Net loans
1,153,410
|
1,061,388
Accrued interest receivable
5,867
5,532
Premises and equipment
22,502
22,202
Other real estate owned
1,012
375
Goodwill
29,805
29,805
Other assets
42,642
35,958
Total assets
$
1,842,788
$
1,712,875
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$
181,970
$
140,482
NOW deposits
281,405
282,971
Money market deposits
163,898
125,544
Savings deposits
232,605
217,340
Certificates of deposit
284,066
195,115
Certificates $100,000 to $250,000
232,759
240,904
Certificates $250,000 and over
42,176
40,601
Total deposits
1,418,879
1,242,957
Borrowed funds
228,758
278,901
Other liabilities
13,830
18,496
Total Liabilities
1,661,467
1,540,354
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
108
108
Additional paid-in capital
61,747
60,723
Retained earnings
120,847
111,693
Net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
(2,387
|
(935
|
(143
|
(129
|
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments
1,270
1,163
Net unrealized loss on postretirement benefit costs
(121
|
(102
|
Total shareholders' equity
181,321
172,521
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
1,842,788
$
1,712,875
Common Stock
Number of shares authorized
18,000,000
18,000,000
Number of shares issued and outstanding
10,829,918
10,793,946
Book value per common share
$
16.74
$
15.98
Tangible book value per common share
$
13.97
$
13.20
The First Bancorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|
For the years ended
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
In thousands of dollars, except per share data
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
$
45,373
$
39,996
11,958
10,237
Interest on deposits with other banks
52
22
6
5
Interest and dividends on investments
15,407
13,741
3,858
3,358
Total interest income
60,832
53,759
15,822
13,600
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
9,479
6,028
2,710
1,646
Interest on borrowed funds
4,050
4,784
904
1,216
Total interest expense
13,529
10,812
3,614
2,862
Net interest income
47,303
42,947
12,208
10,738
Provision for loan losses
2,000
1,600
250
475
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
45,303
41,347
11,958
10,263
Non-interest income
Investment management and fiduciary income
2,680
2,411
685
606
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,081
2,237
519
526
Net securities gains
471
673
5
Mortgage origination and servicing income
1,853
2,192
593
658
Other operating income
5,463
4,986
1,413
1,265
Total non-interest income
12,548
12,499
3,210
3,060
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,601
15,215
4,491
4,079
Occupancy expense
2,400
2,313
584
578
Furniture and equipment expense
3,681
3,305
979
889
FDIC insurance premiums
1,008
789
246
158
Amortization of identified intangibles
43
43
11
11
Other operating expense
7,918
7,718
1,989
1,818
Total non-interest expense
31,651
29,383
8,300
7,533
Income before income taxes
26,200
24,463
6,868
5,790
Applicable income taxes
6,612
6,454
1,782
1,470
Net Income
$
19,588
$
18,009
$
5,086
$
4,320
Basic earnings per share
$
1.82
$
1.68
$
0.47
$
0.40
Diluted earnings per share
1.81
1.66
0.47
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
The First Bancorp
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|
Dollars in thousands,
For the years ended
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
except for per share amounts
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
Summary of Operations
Interest Income
$
60,832
$
53,759
$
15,822
$
13,600
Interest Expense
13,529
10,812
3,614
2,862
Net Interest Income
47,303
42,947
12,208
10,738
Provision for Loan Losses
2,000
1,600
250
475
Non-Interest Income
12,548
12,499
3,210
3,060
Non-Interest Expense
31,651
29,383
8,300
7,533
Net Income
19,588
18,009
5,086
4,320
Per Common Share Data
Basic Earnings per Share
$
1.82
$
1.68
$
0.47
$
0.40
Diluted Earnings per Share
1.81
1.66
0.47
0.40
Cash Dividends Declared
0.95
1.03
0.24
0.35
Book Value per Common Share
16.74
15.98
16.74
15.98
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
13.97
13.20
13.97
13.20
Market Value
27.23
33.10
27.23
33.10
Financial Ratios
Return on Average Equity (a)
10.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans
|
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans
|
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
49.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
51.14
|
%
|
At Period End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,842,788
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,712,875
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,842,788
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,712,875
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
|
|
1,164,139
|
|
|
|
|
1,071,526
|
|
|
|
|
1,164,139
|
|
|
|
|
1,071,526
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
567,097
|
|
|
|
|
539,174
|
|
|
|
|
567,097
|
|
|
|
|
539,174
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
1,418,879
|
|
|
|
|
1,242,957
|
|
|
|
|
1,418,879
|
|
|
|
|
1,242,957
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
181,321
|
|
|
|
|
172,521
|
|
|
|
|
181,321
|
|
|
|
|
172,521
|
|
(a) Annualized using a 365-day basis for 2017 and 366-day basis
for 2016
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information in this release contains financial information
determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP).
Management uses these "non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the
Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial
measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and
enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as
demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the
current period. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its
financial performance requires an understanding of the factors
underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use
these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance
without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the
Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed
as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with
GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance
measures that may be presented by other companies.
In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully
tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was
tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans.
An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income
has been added back to the interest income total, which adjustments
increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the
disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves
the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to
investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the
Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly
present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment
is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's
net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a
different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets.
Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial
measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin,
which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For
purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally
use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of
comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these
practices.
The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent
financial information to the Company's consolidated financial
statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 35.0%
tax rate was used in both 2017 and 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
In thousands of dollars
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
Net interest income as presented
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,303
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,947
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,208
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,738
|
Effect of tax-exempt income
|
|
|
|
3,935
|
|
|
|
|
3,150
|
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,238
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
46,097
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,189
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information.
The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses divided by net
interest income plus noninterest income from the Consolidated Statements
of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and
other-than-temporary impairment charges from noninterest expenses,
excludes securities gains from noninterest income, and adds the
tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table
provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
In thousands of dollars
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,651
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,383
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,300
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,533
|
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
|
|
|
47,303
|
|
|
|
|
42,947
|
|
|
|
|
12,208
|
|
|
|
|
10,738
|
|
Effect of tax-exempt income
|
|
|
|
3,935
|
|
|
|
|
3,150
|
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
|
|
|
12,548
|
|
|
|
|
12,499
|
|
|
|
|
3,210
|
|
|
|
|
3,060
|
|
Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Net securities gains
|
|
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
|
|
(673
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,653
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,268
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,489
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,730
|
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
49.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
51.14
|
%
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
52.88
|
%
|
|
|
|
52.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
53.83
|
%
|
|
|
|
54.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible
common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The
difference between these two measures is the Company's preferred stock
and intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions.
Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible
common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in
conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the
capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of
goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of
the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and
acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average
tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial
statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
In thousands of dollars
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
Average shareholders' equity as presented
|
|
|
|
$
|
179,473
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
175,119
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
176,417
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
177,225
|
|
Less intangible assets
|
|
|
|
(30,044
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30,087
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30,064
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30,082
|
)
|
Tangible average shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
149,429
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,032
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
146,353
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
147,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
The financial statements presented herein include the period in which
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("the TCJA) was enacted. These
financial statements reflect the estimated income tax effects for which
the accounting under FASB ASC 740 is complete, including a provisional
$164,000 positive adjustment to deferred tax liabilities and deferred
tax assets. The Company also reassessed and found no need for a
valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, and new current or
deferred taxes based on certain provisions of the TCJA. The income tax
effects on other comprehensive income resulting from the TCJA include
negative "provisional adjustment of $298,000, resulting from a
reasonable estimate of such effects pending additional guidance from the
Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB).
Based upon the information available at the time of this release, the
Company believes it has appropriately accounted for the income tax
effects arising from the TCJA. If changes in the accounting treatment of
deferred tax assets and liabilities are promulgated by FASB or other
oversight bodies subsequent to this release, certain information
presented may be subject to change.
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and
events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the uncertainties
related to the TCJA referenced above.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006424/en/