The First Bancorp's Second Quarter Earnings Increase 33.8%

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank, today announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Unaudited net income was $8.8 million, up $2.2 million or 33.8% from the $6.6 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Earnings per common share for the period on a fully diluted basis were up $0.20 to $0.80 per share, an increase of 33.3% from the prior year. The Company also reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income was $17.7 million, up $4.6 million or 35.6% from the first six months of 2020, with earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of $1.61, up $0.41 or 34.2% from the same period in 2020.

"I'm very pleased to report that The First Bancorp concluded an excellent first half of 2021 with very strong earnings in the second quarter", commented Tony C. McKim, the Companys President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth produced an increase in net interest income, while non-interest income benefited from year-over-year increases of greater than 20% in our wealth management, debit card, and service charge revenues. At the same time, sustained improvement in asset quality coupled with improved economic conditions allowed for a $1.8 million reduction in the provision for loan loss expense compared to the second quarter of 2020. The resulting net income of $8.8 million for the second quarter was an increase of $2.2 million from the same period a year ago, and was down marginally from the record earnings the Company reported in the first quarter of 2021."

"The strong growth we experienced on both sides of the balance sheet in the first quarter continued, and in the case of loans, accelerated in the second quarter", continued Mr. McKim. "For the period, loan balances were up $71.5 million, an annualized growth rate of nearly 19%, and low-cost deposits were up $45.9 million, each contributing to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income for the quarter versus a year ago. The growth in low-cost deposits allowed for a reduction in higher cost brokered CDs, and further lowered the Bank's level of wholesale funding. Overall revenue growth combined with a measured increase in operating expenses resulted in an excellent efficiency ratio of 44.75% for the quarter, improved from 46.23% for the same period a year ago, and from 45.52% in the first quarter of 2021. Full credit goes to our incredible lending, deposit gathering, asset management, and service teams for producing these outstanding results."

With regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. McKim commented, "Our efforts to support the Bank's customers and communities are ongoing. Of the over 1,700 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans granted in 2020, approximately 95% of the original balances have been forgiven per program guidelines as of June 30, 2021, and in this year's program we disbursed over $52 million in PPP loans to more than 1,200 eligible borrowers. In addition, we've actively assisted customers applying for aid under other relief programs such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and Shuttered Venue Operator Grants. Helping customers navigate through the pandemic has been amongst the most challenging but also most rewarding work our team of professionals has faced in their collective careers. We look forward to seeing our clients and communities thrive as we emerge from the pandemic."

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income of $8.8 million is an increase of 33.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 1.5% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Income (non-GAAP) increased 9.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 1.4% from the first quarter of 2021

Loans increased $71.5 million in the second quarter to $1.59 billion, an annualized growth rate of 18.9%

Low-cost deposits grew $45.9 million in the second quarter to $1.19 billion, an annualized growth rate of 16.1%

Quarterly shareholder dividend increased to $0.32 per share

Tangible Book Value increased to $18.49 per share, up from $17.07 at June 30, 2020, and $17.96 at March 31, 2021

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $2.45 billion, up $13.6 million in the second quarter and up $183.3 million from a year ago. Earning assets increased $8.2 million during the quarter and have increased $181.0 million year-over-year. Loan balances increased $71.5 million in the second quarter, while investment balances remained flat and interest earning cash balances were reduced. Loan growth was centered in commercial loans which increased $71.1 million in the second quarter with nearly all of the growth in the commercial real estate and construction sectors. Residential loans increased $8.0 million during the period, while municipal loans decreased $8.4 million after the planned payoff of a large bond anticipation note. PPP loans totaled $54.4 million as of June 30, 2021, down from $62.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.96 billion, up $7.8 million during the quarter, and up $221.2 million or 12.7% from June 30, 2020. Low-cost deposits continue to be aided by various federal stimulus programs which along with organic growth resulted in an increase of $45.9 million in the second quarter. This increase allowed for a reduction in certificate of deposit balances, predominantly brokered, of $38.1 million for the quarter, while borrowings were essentially unchanged.

The Companys capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2021, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.42%, and an estimated leverage capital ratio of 8.59%. The total capital ratio compares to 14.82% as of December 31, 2020 and 15.03% as of June 30, 2020, reflecting commercial loan growth over the past year. The leverage capital ratio compares favorably to 8.49% as of December 31, 2020 and 8.42% as of June 30, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY & PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

Asset quality is strong and stable. As of June 30, 2021, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.30%, unchanged from March 31, 2021, and improved from 0.41% at June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were an annualized 0.03% of total loans, down from the 0.10% of total loans experienced in 2020. Past due loans were 0.22% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.27% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and 0.66% as of June 30, 2020.

The provision for loan losses totaled $525,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2,350,000 for the same period in 2020. The Company continues to view it prudent to consider the uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 and the potential impact to borrowers in its provision analysis. The allowance for loan losses stood at 1.07% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, down slightly from the 1.09% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and up from 0.97% of loans at June 30, 2020. If PPP loan balances are excluded, the allowance as of June 30, 2021 would stand at 1.11% of total loans.

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had 138 loans totaling $22.0 million and representing 1.38% of the total portfolio that were in an active modification for interest-only payments or deferred payments in conformance with inter-agency guidance issued in March 2020, the CARES Act of March 2020, or the Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December 2020. Modified loans were down from $50.6 million or 3.33% of total loans as of March 31, 2021. Of the $22.0 million in modification as of June 30th, residential loans accounted for $13.9 million and commercial loans $8.0 million, with the remainder in other retail credit. Seventy-five percent of the total modified balances are scheduled to exit modification by September 30, 2021 and ninety-five percent by year-end.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 33.8% from the three months ended June 30, 2020. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) (non-GAAP) basis net income for the period was $11.1 million, up $1.0 million or 9.5% from a year ago. The Companys Return on Average Assets of 1.46% for the quarter was up from the 1.18% posted during second quarter of 2020; the second quarter 2021 PTPP Return on Average Assets was 1.86%, up from 1.83% a year ago. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity increased to 17.43% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 14.03% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company's Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 44.75% in the second quarter of 2021, improved from 46.23% in the second quarter of 2020.

Contributing factors to the Companys operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2021 included:

Earning asset growth spurred a $1.2 million increase in net interest income from the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.5%; net interest income decreased $150,000 from the first quarter of 2021 attributable to a $611,000 period-to-period decrease in PPP fees recognized.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.87%, up slightly from the 2.86% margin for the same period in 2020, and down from 2.99% in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income before securities gains was $4.9 million, an increase of $692,000 or 16.6% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $313,000 or 6.0% from the first quarter of 2021. Revenue increased $243,000 or 26.7% year-over-year, and $87,000 or 8.2% from the preceding quarter at First National Wealth Management, the Banks trust and investment management division; Debit card revenue increased $323,000 or 33.5% from the second quarter of 2020, contributing to a year-over-year increase in other operating income of $402,000, or 25.5%; Mortgage banking revenue decreased $30,000 or 2.2% year-over-year, and $613,000 or 31.2% from the immediately preceding quarter but remains well above pre-pandemic norms. Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was enhanced by a partial release of impairment reserve for mortgage servicing rights.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $9.5 million, up $579,000 or 6.5% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Employee salary and benefit expenses increased 8.4% from the second quarter of 2020; Occupancy expense decreased 5.0% from the second quarter of 2020; Other Operating Expenses increased 7.3% from the prior year quarter.



As mentioned above, the Bank had $54.4 million in PPP loan balances as of June 30, 2021, comprised of the remaining 105 loans totaling $5.3 million originated in 2020 (PPP1) and 1,175 loans totaling $49.1 million originated in 2021 (PPP2). The Company received $3.8 million in associated origination fees from PPP1; to date, $3.7 million of these fees have been recognized in interest income, including $271,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The Company has received $4.0 million in associated origination fees from PPP2, of which $419,000 was recognized in interest income in the second quarter of 2021, and $3.5 million has yet to be recognized.

DIVIDEND

On June 24, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.32 per share. The second quarter dividend represents a payout to shareholders of 39.51% of earnings per share for the period, and was paid on July 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2021.

ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $2.42 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through seventeen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com.

The First Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands of dollars, except per share data June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,092 $ 26,212 $ 22,143 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 42,215 56,151 21,907 Securities available for sale 306,247 313,376 311,500 Securities to be held to maturity 376,181 365,613 341,962 Restricted equity securities, at cost 8,839 10,545 10,545 Loans held for sale 1,147 5,855 4,950 Loans 1,588,264 1,476,761 1,451,623 Less allowance for loan losses 17,034 16,253 14,110 Net loans 1,571,230 1,460,508 1,437,513 Accrued interest receivable 10,985 9,298 11,055 Premises and equipment 29,503 27,251 20,712 Other real estate owned 224 908 851 Goodwill 30,646 30,646 29,805 Other assets 46,134 54,873 54,181 Total assets $ 2,450,443 $ 2,361,236 $ 2,267,124 Liabilities Demand deposits $ 303,168 $ 250,219 $ 217,377 NOW deposits 553,592 520,385 432,407 Money market deposits 175,839 163,819 169,984 Savings deposits 332,520 304,603 263,720 Certificates of deposit 226,924 246,875 269,353 Certificates $100,000 to $250,000 310,068 295,672 322,613 Certificates $250,000 and over 59,210 63,038 64,667 Total deposits 1,961,321 1,844,611 1,740,121 Borrowed funds 228,648 262,038 278,805 Other liabilities 26,319 30,861 31,614 Total Liabilities 2,216,288 2,137,510 2,050,540 Shareholders' equity Common stock 110 110 109 Additional paid-in capital 66,115 65,285 64,601 Retained earnings 168,908 158,359 151,083 Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 1,190 5,009 7,100 Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available for sale to held to maturity (113 ) (133 ) (146 ) Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedging derivative instruments (2,083 ) (4,932 ) (6,187 ) Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs 28 28 24 Total shareholders' equity 234,155 223,726 216,584 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,450,443 $ 2,361,236 $ 2,267,124 Common Stock Number of shares authorized 18,000,000 18,000,000 18,000,000 Number of shares issued and outstanding 10,987,680 10,950,289 10,933,428 Book value per common share $ 21.31 $ 20.43 $ 19.81 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.49 $ 17.60 $ 17.07

The First Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, For the quarter ended June 30, In thousands of dollars, except per share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 29,959 $ 30,015 $ 14,840 $ 14,159 Interest on deposits with other banks 24 79 12 5 Interest and dividends on investments 7,511 9,386 3,689 4,622 Total interest income 37,494 39,480 18,541 18,786 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,146 8,747 1,948 3,561 Interest on borrowed funds 1,752 1,324 870 734 Total interest expense 5,898 10,071 2,818 4,295 Net interest income 31,596 29,409 15,723 14,491 Provision for loan losses 1,050 2,750 525 2,350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,546 26,659 15,198 12,141 Non-interest income Investment management and fiduciary income 2,217 1,803 1,152 909 Service charges on deposit accounts 719 882 382 305 Net securities gains 164 1,179 45 427 Mortgage origination and servicing income 3,321 1,888 1,354 1,384 Other operating income 3,788 3,070 1,978 1,576 Total non-interest income 10,209 8,822 4,911 4,601 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,176 9,687 5,053 4,662 Occupancy expense 1,413 1,408 660 695 Furniture and equipment expense 2,400 2,254 1,185 1,138 FDIC insurance premiums 391 359 192 186 Amortization of identified intangibles 35 22 18 11 Other operating expense 4,955 6,230 2,388 2,225 Total non-interest expense 19,370 19,960 9,496 8,917 Income before income taxes 21,385 15,521 10,613 7,825 Applicable income taxes 3,676 2,457 1,826 1,256 Net Income $ 17,709 $ 13,064 $ 8,787 $ 6,569 Basic earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.20 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 1.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.60

The First Bancorp Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) As of and for the six months ended June 30, As of and for the quarter ended June 30, Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Summary of Operations Interest Income $ 37,494 $ 39,480 $ 18,541 $ 18,786 Interest Expense 5,898 10,071 2,818 4,295 Net Interest Income 31,596 29,409 15,723 14,491 Provision for Loan Losses 1,050 2,750 525 2,350 Non-Interest Income 10,209 8,822 4,911 4,601 Non-Interest Expense 19,370 19,960 9,496 8,917 Net Income 17,709 13,064 8,787 6,569 Per Common Share Data Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.63 $ 1.20 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 Diluted Earnings per Share 1.61 1.20 0.80 0.60 Cash Dividends Declared 0.63 0.61 0.32 0.31 Book Value per Common Share 21.31 19.81 21.31 19.81 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 18.49 17.07 18.49 17.07 Market Value 29.45 21.70 29.45 21.70 Financial Ratios Return on Average Equity (a) 15.48 % 12.07 % 15.11 % 12.11 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (a) 17.88 % 13.99 % 17.43 % 14.03 % Return on Average Assets (a) 1.5 % 1.21 % 1.46 % 1.18 % Average Equity to Average Assets 9.69 % 10.02 % 9.69 % 9.75 % Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets 8.39 % 8.64 % 8.40 % 8.41 % Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent (a) 2.93 % 2.99 % 2.87 % 2.86 % Dividend Payout Ratio 38.65 % 50.83 % 39.51 % 50.82 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans 1.07 % 0.97 % 1.07 % 0.97 % Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.44 % 0.57 % 0.44 % 0.57 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.30 % 0.41 % Efficiency Ratio 45.14 % 52.13 % 44.75 % 46.23 % At Period End Total Assets $ 2,450,443 $ 2,267,124 $ 2,450,443 $ 2,267,124 Total Loans 1,588,264 1,451,623 1,588,264 1,451,623 Total Investment Securities 691,267 664,007 691,267 664,007 Total Deposits 1,961,321 1,740,121 1,961,321 1,740,121 Total Shareholders' Equity 234,155 216,584 234,155 216,584 (a) Annualized using a 365-day basis for 2021 and a 366-day basis for 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP). Management uses these "non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2021 and 2020.

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net interest income as presented $ 31,596 $ 29,409 $ 15,723 $ 14,491 Effect of tax-exempt income 1,188 1,154 592 582 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 32,784 $ 30,563 $ 16,315 $ 15,073

The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and other-than-temporary impairment charges from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Non-interest expense, as presented $ 19,370 $ 19,960 $ 9,496 $ 8,917 Net interest income, as presented 31,596 29,409 15,723 14,491 Effect of tax-exempt interest income 1,188 1,154 592 582 Non-interest income, as presented 10,209 8,822 4,911 4,601 Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income 83 83 41 41 Net securities gains (164 ) (1,179 ) (45 ) (427 ) Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income $ 42,912 $ 38,289 $ 21,222 $ 19,288 Non-GAAP efficiency ratio 45.14 % 52.13 % 44.75 % 46.23 % GAAP efficiency ratio 46.33 % 52.21 % 46.02 % 46.71 %

The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average shareholders' equity as presented $ 230,760 $ 217,661 $ 233,214 $ 218,191 Less intangible assets (30,980 ) (29,925 ) (30,995 ) (29,934 ) Tangible average shareholders' equity $ 199,780 $ 187,736 $ 202,219 $ 188,257

To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Income, as presented $ 17,709 $ 13,064 $ 8,787 $ 6,569 Add: provision for loan losses 1,050 2,750 525 2,350 Add: income taxes 3,676 2,457 1,826 1,256 Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income $ 22,435 $ 18,271 $ 11,138 $ 10,175

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

