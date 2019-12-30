The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank Announces Nearly $6.2 Million in 2019 Grants

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced gifts of nearly $6.2 million in 2019 through eight major foundations for which it serves as trustee or agent. Grants were given to organizations that focus on education, arts and culture, civic and community programs, health and human services, and community reinvestment activities that benefit low- to moderate-income earners, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.

"We are pleased to have worked with so many inspiring organizations through the year that bring positive change to our communities, said Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office. "Through The Foundation Office, we are working to fulfill the vision of the numerous families that have established philanthropic foundations to create a legacy of improving lives.

These charitable grants help a wide variety of people and are far-reaching in their impact. New Life Furniture Bank, a nonprofit organization that delivers gently used furniture to families in need, received funds from the Ohio Valley Foundation. Dana Saxton, New Lifes executive director, explained how the money will help families. "The funding will help to furnish the homes of low-income Cincinnati residents by allowing us to collect more donated furniture and delivering up to 18 items to each household, she said. "By stabilizing home environments, family members have a much greater chance to lead more dignified lives and their children can develop properly.

Tracy Brumfield, founder of Reenter Into Society Empowered (RISE Up News), said the funds her news organization received from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust have helped it link incarcerated individuals with reentry and social services. "The funding helps us publish solution-based articles and resource information that inspires readers and offers hope, she said. "Because of the financial support through the Schmidlapp Trust, weve been able to reach thousands of individuals and provide them with actionable insights that will assist them once they have been released from jail. RISE Up News is currently distributed to 20 community organizations and six county jails.

The eight foundations and trusts accept letters of inquiry from qualifying nonprofit organizations seeking grant support from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 each year. For guidelines on the inquiry process, visit https://www.cybergrants.com/pls/cybergrants/quiz.display_question?x_gm_id=6990&x_quiz_id=8160. The eight available funds are listed below with brief descriptions of their focus areas and the total amount distributed from them in 2019 to charitable organizations.

Fund and description 2019 Grants Charles Moerlein Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. $90,000 Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports initiatives that empower and assist women and girls

in achieving self-sufficiency. $1.75 million Eleanora C.U. Alms Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports charitable and educational purposes for the city of Cincinnati,

with a focus on the arts. $160,000 Helen G., Henry F., & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation,

Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports nature and the conservation of natures beauty, as well as organizations

that are beneficial to children, with a preference to organizations that Miss Dornette

identified during her lifetime. $410,000 Patricia Kisker Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports organizations that benefit or serve children, and educational, musical or arts

organizations, as well as organizations which Patricia Kisker supported during her lifetime. $210,000 Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Supports charitable or educational purposes; for relief in sickness, suffering and

distress; for the care of young children, the aged or the helpless or afflicted; for the

promotion of education, and to improve living conditions. $3.170 million Ohio Valley Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Agent

Funds small equipment and capital improvement projects in the Ohio Valley. $320,000 Stillson Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee

Helps children and provides assistance to those charities the Stillsons supported during their lifetime. $70,000 Total $6.18 million

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, also serves as trustee, co-trustee or agent for more than 100 private and corporate foundations that grant millions of dollars annually to worthy charities across the United States. The foundations support a variety of causes, from education to the arts and from basic-needs organizations like shelters and counseling centers to environmental projects and animal rescue.

In addition, The Foundation Office manages the Fifth Third Foundation, one of the first corporate foundations established by a financial institution. The total amount awarded through The Foundation Office in 2019 was $12.7 million.

To learn more about The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, please visit: http://go.53.com/foundation.

