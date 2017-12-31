Vom Robo Advisor lernen: Machen Sie mit Scalable den "Depot-Schnell-Check" - Melden Sie sich jetzt für das Webinar am 23. Januar an!
22.01.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividends

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today the tax treatment of its 2017 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2017. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of GEO distributions.

Common Stock

(CUSIP # 36162J106)

                Ordinary Dividends   Capital Gains    
            Total          

Non-

      Unrecaptured      

Nondividend

CUSIP   Record Date   Payment Date   Dividends   Total  

Qualified (1)

 

Qualified

  Total   Section 1250   Long Term  

Distributions(2)

36162J106   2/17/2017   2/27/2017   $0.4670000   $0.2644025   $ 0.017562   $ 0.246840   $ -   $ -   $ -   $0.2025975
36162J106   5/9/2017   5/19/2017   $0.4700000   $0.2661010   $ 0.017675   $ 0.248426   $ -   $ -   $ -   $0.2038990
36162J106   7/21/2017   7/28/2017   $0.4700000   $0.2661010   $ 0.017675   $ 0.248426   $ -   $ -   $ -   $0.2038990
36162J106   10/23/2017   10/30/2017   $0.4700000   $0.2661010   $ 0.017675   $ 0.248426   $ -   $ -   $ -   $0.2038990
                   
Totals $1.8770000 $1.0627055 $0.0705874 $0.9921181 $ - $ - $ - $0.8142945
 
Percentage 100% 56.61723% 6.64224% 93.35776% 0.00000% 0.00000% 0.00000% 43.38277%
 
 
(1) For 2017, Qualified Dividends represents the portion of Total Ordinary Dividends which constitutes a "Qualified Dividend", as defined by
the Internal Revenue Service.
(2) The amount constitutes a "Return of Capital", as defined by the Internal Revenue Service.

About The GEO Group, Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 141 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu The Geo Group IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Geo Group News
RSS Feed
The Geo Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Geo Group IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.07.2005Update Correctional Properties Trust: SellSmith Barney Citigroup

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Geo Group IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The Geo Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere The Geo Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum höhere Zinsen die Sparer nicht retten
DZ BANK  Continental: Umsatzausblick überrascht positiv
Einzigartig in Deutschland: Fondsmanager gibt täglich Einblick in seine Strategie!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
UBS: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Neues Allzeithoch greifbar
Vontobel: BASF - Ergebnis steigt im Geschäftsjahr 2017
DekaBank: Gute Vorsätze
HSBC: 10-jährige Rendite USA (Monthly) - Entscheidender Signalgeber voraus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur The Geo Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

The Geo Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Warum die Wahl in Italien Europa schon in wenigen Wochen in eine neue Krise stürzen könnte
So spart der Autobauer Audi durch Ideen seiner Mitarbeiter über 100 Millionen Euro im Jahr
"Wer in den nächsten zehn Jahren kein Millionär wird, ist selbst Schuld": Schulabbrecher und Bitcoin-Millionär Erik Finman im Interview
Experten machen für 2018 eine spektakuläre Prognose zum Grundeinkommen
adidas wächst rasant, weil die Deutschen ihr Verhalten geändert haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus --US-Shutdown beendet: Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Steinhoff will weitere Anteile verkaufen -- Telekom hält an Dividendensteigerung fest -- Bitcoin im Fokus

Selbstfahrende Autos - Tesla verliert den Anschluss. Biotest-Aktie schnellt nach oben - Hürde für Übernahme genommen. K+S-Aktien erholen sich weiter. UBS-Gewinn bricht ein. Siltronic-Aktie klettert nach Konsolidierung auf Rekordhoch. Immobilienentwickler Instone Real Estate will an die Börse gehen. Wer künftig die Europäische Zentralbank führen könnte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 3: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Besitzen Sie Bitcoins oder eine andere Kryptowährung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus --US-Shutdown beendet: Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Steinhoff will weitere Anteile verkaufen -- Telekom hält an Dividendensteigerung fest -- Bitcoin im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie schießt auf neues Allzeithoch
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Continental, Vonovia, FUCHS PETROLUB, Deutsche Bank und BASF
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400
adidas AGA1EWWW