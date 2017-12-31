The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today the tax
treatment of its 2017 dividend distributions.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of
distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis,
during the calendar year ended December 31, 2017. Shareholders are
encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific
tax treatment of GEO distributions.
Common Stock
(CUSIP # 36162J106)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Dividends
|
|
Capital Gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
|
|
|
|
Nondividend
|
CUSIP
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Total
|
|
Qualified (1)
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Total
|
|
Section 1250
|
|
Long Term
|
|
Distributions(2)
|
36162J106
|
|
2/17/2017
|
|
2/27/2017
|
|
$0.4670000
|
|
$0.2644025
|
|
$ 0.017562
|
|
$ 0.246840
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$0.2025975
|
36162J106
|
|
5/9/2017
|
|
5/19/2017
|
|
$0.4700000
|
|
$0.2661010
|
|
$ 0.017675
|
|
$ 0.248426
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$0.2038990
|
36162J106
|
|
7/21/2017
|
|
7/28/2017
|
|
$0.4700000
|
|
$0.2661010
|
|
$ 0.017675
|
|
$ 0.248426
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$0.2038990
|
36162J106
|
|
10/23/2017
|
|
10/30/2017
|
|
$0.4700000
|
|
$0.2661010
|
|
$ 0.017675
|
|
$ 0.248426
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$0.2038990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
|
$1.8770000
|
|
$1.0627055
|
|
$0.0705874
|
|
$0.9921181
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$0.8142945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
100%
|
|
56.61723%
|
|
6.64224%
|
|
93.35776%
|
|
0.00000%
|
|
0.00000%
|
|
0.00000%
|
|
43.38277%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) For 2017, Qualified Dividends represents the portion
of Total Ordinary Dividends which constitutes a "Qualified
Dividend", as defined by
|
the Internal Revenue Service.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) The amount constitutes a "Return of Capital", as
defined by the Internal Revenue Service.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About The GEO Group, Inc.
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity
real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing,
development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community
reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider
of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and
electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with
operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United
Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or
management of 141 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds,
including projects under development, with a growing workforce of
approximately 23,000 professionals.
