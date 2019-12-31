finanzen.net
28.09.2020 22:52

The GEO Group Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") published today the companys second annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEOs first-ever Human Rights and ESG report, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the companys long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEOs contract compliance program and independent verification of the companys performance by third party organizations.

The 88-page publication incorporates updated disclosures and metrics for the calendar year 2019 based on recognized ESG reporting standards, related to the development of GEOs employees; the companys adherence to ethical governance practices, and its efforts to advance environmental sustainability in the construction and operation of its facilities.

In the area of environmental sustainability, for the first time in the companys history, the report discloses comprehensive data on GEOs energy consumption, water usage, and scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The report also highlights GEOs continued commitment to provide enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

2019 GEO Continuum of Care program milestones

  • Completed approximately 6.8 million hours of rehabilitation programming
  • Awarded 2,882 GEDs and high school equivalency degrees
  • Awarded 9,413 vocational training certifications
  • Awarded 8,767 substance abuse treatment program completions

George C. Zoley, GEOs Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said: "The publication of our second annual Human Rights and ESG report is an important step in furthering our commitment to providing transparent and comprehensive ESG disclosures and metrics. We recognize the continued interest from our diverse stakeholder groups in learning more about our company, and we welcome an ongoing engagement with our stakeholders as our company continues its ESG journey in the future.

A copy of GEOs second annual Human Rights and ESG report can be found at www.geogroup.com and www.wearegeo.com.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEOs worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 125 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and GEOs second annual Human Rights and ESG report contains certain forward-looking statements based on GEOs managements current assumptions and expectations, including statements regarding GEOs goals, commitments, programs and other business plans, initiatives and objectives. These statements are typically accompanied by the words "expect, "may, "could, "hope, "believe, "would, "might, "estimate, "anticipate, "plan, "aspire or similar words. All such statements are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Although GEO believes there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements made in the report, GEOs actual future results, including the achievement of targets, goals or commitments, could differ materially from the projected results as the result of changes in circumstances, assumptions not being realized, or other risks, uncertainties and factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the risk factors discussed in Item 1A of GEOs most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) and GEOs subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as with respect to GEOs goals and commitments outlined in the report or elsewhere, the challenges, assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the report. You should consider the forward-looking statements in this press release and the report in conjunction with GEOs Annual Report on Form 10-K and GEOs subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in the report are made as of the date of the report, unless otherwise indicated, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

