The GEO Group Publishes Third Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO) published today the companys third annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEOs first two Human Rights and ESG reports, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the companys long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEOs contract compliance program and independent verification of the companys performance by third party organizations.

The report incorporates updated disclosures and metrics for the calendar year 2020, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option, related to the development of our employees; our adherence to ethical governance practices; and our efforts to advance environmental sustainability in the construction and operation of our facilities. Consistent with the guidelines for the GRI Standards: Core Option, the report includes new disclosures related to GEOs Board oversight of ESG matters; employee diversity and training programs; employee compensation and benefits; corporate governance; and environmental sustainability.

Further, the report addresses the mitigation initiatives GEO has implemented to address the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In lockstep with our government agency partners, our corporate, regional, and field staff have taken steps to mitigate the risks of the novel coronavirus and have worked to implement best practices consistent with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ensuring the health and safety of all those entrusted to our care and of our employees has always been our number one priority.

The report also highlights GEOs continued commitment to provide enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

GEOs Executive Chairman, George C. Zoley, said: "The publication of our third annual Human Rights and ESG report is an important step in furthering our commitment to providing transparent and comprehensive ESG disclosures and metrics. We recognize the continued interest from our diverse stakeholder groups in learning more about our company, and we look forward to our continued engagement with them as we pursue our ESG goals and aspirations.

A copy of GEOs third annual Human Rights and ESG report can be found at www.geogroup.com and www.wearegeo.com.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEOs diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Forward Looking Statements

This report contains certain forward-looking statements based on our managements current assumptions and expectations, including statements regarding our goals, commitments, programs and other business plans, initiatives and objectives. These statements are typically accompanied by the words "expect, "may, "could, "hope, "believe, "would, "might, "estimate, "anticipate, "plan, "aspire or similar words. All such statements are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Although we believe there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements made in this report, our actual future results, including the achievement of our targets, goals or commitments, could differ materially from our projected results as the result of changes in circumstances, assumptions not being realized, or other risks, uncertainties and factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the risk factors discussed in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as, with respect to our goals and commitments outlined in this report or elsewhere, the challenges, assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in this report. You should consider the forward-looking statements in this report in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this report are made as of the date of this report, unless otherwise indicated, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005816/en/