finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
14.09.2019 14:44
Bewerten
(0)

The GSMA Hosted Turkcell CEO

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Murat Erkan yesterday visited the GSMA London Office to meet Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA and attend the GSMA staff meeting. During his speech Turkcell CEO covered the current challenges in the telecommunications industry, Turkcells 5G and digital transformation efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190914005020/en/

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan yesterday visited the GSMA London Office to meet Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA and attend the GSMA staff meeting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan yesterday visited the GSMA London Office to meet Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA and attend the GSMA staff meeting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Emphasizing 5Gs role in contributing to fast-growing digital economy in Turkey, "We collectively move towards an era where telecom operators will become the center of building and contributing to the digital economy by fostering digital transformation across all verticals, said Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "As 5G holds the key to this transformation, our collaboration with the GSMA will have an immense part in preparing for commercial 5G in Turkey.

"As the worlds first digital operator, Turkcells experience in digital transformation helped build a distinct framework for Turkeys digital economy. Our digital operator strategy builds on this approach backed by our strong and resilient infrastructure. We will continue to serve with Turkcells unique consumer-facing digital solutions and services, digital business solutions, and tech-fin solutions that put customers first.

"It was our privilege to have Murat Erkan join us today and share his unique perspective of the challenges and opportunities facing the mobile industry. It was particularly opportune because today marked the internal launch of our industry-wide Climate Action Roadmap. This unprecedented, collaborative action by the mobile industry to tackle the climate emergency, demonstrates how the private sector can show leadership and responsibility in addressing one of the gravest challenges facing our planet. Turkcell were amongst the first mobile operators to sign up to this global initiative, so to have Murat Erkan here for the launch presentation to all our staff was fantastic, said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA.

Murat Erkan will attend the MWC19 Los Angeles Board Meeting after recent appointment of Erkan to the GSMA Board for the 2019-2020 term.

Nachrichten zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
RSS Feed
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2013Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri kaufenHSBC
07.03.2008Turkcell kaufenFuchsbriefe
12.06.2006Update Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ABear Stearns
12.06.2006Turkcell outperformBear Stearns
15.02.2006Turkcell overweightMorgan Stanley
13.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs
05.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
Werbung

Inside

ETP-Award 2019
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Litecoin
DZ BANK - KION Group: Wachstumsstrategie wird konsequent umgesetzt
HSBC: Ölpreis im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer  Das müssen Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtspotenzial
Beyond Meat schmeckt Aktionären und Kunden
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 14. bis 20. September 2019
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Chance vertan, Mr. President  Trumps gefährliche Schuldenspirale
So revolutioniert die Luxus-WG das Wohnen der Freiberufler
Top-Ökonomen warnen Politiker vor Abschaffung der Schuldenbremse
Auf diese Art treffen Draghis Negativzinsen uns alle
Warum guter Wein ins Schlafzimmer gehört

News von

DAX: Es wird bessere Kaufzeitpunkte geben
Versicherer AXA zieht umstrittene Kündigungen durch - Verbraucherschützer wollen vor Gericht
Wirecard gibt seine erste Anleihe heraus - Anleger sollten die Finger davon lassen
Reich nach Plan: Die besten Fonds und ETFs für jedes Alter und jeden Anlegertyp
Goldmünzen unter Materialpreis: AfD-Politiker kritisiert "Verramschung" der deutschen Goldreserve

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester aus der Woche -- US-Börsen schließen lustlos -- Kone schlägt thyssenkrupp-Beteiligung bei Aufzugfusion vor -- Goldman Sachs kappt Apple-Kursziel -- VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

TLG Immobilien will weitere Anteile an Aroundtown. Google, Amazon & Co. betroffen: US-Abgeordnete fordern interne Unterlagen von Tech-Konzernen ein. Bundesregierung ist gegen Einführung von Facebooks Kryptocoin Libra. Londoner Börse lehnt 35-Milliarden-Euro-Offerte aus Hongkong ab. RIB Software hebt Prognose für 2019 an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:46 Uhr
DAX geht fester aus der Woche -- US-Börsen schließen lustlos -- Kone schlägt thyssenkrupp-Beteiligung bei Aufzugfusion vor -- Goldman Sachs kappt Apple-Kursziel -- VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Immobilien
15:45 Uhr
Sind Apps beim Kauf oder Verkauf von Immobilien tatsächlich hilfreich?
Aktie im Fokus
16:00 Uhr
Aktien: Was ist bei Bonusaktien von Naspers zu beachten?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Scout24 AGA12DM8
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403