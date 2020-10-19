  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Stimmungen und Emotionen als Kurstreiber. Jetzt auch auf deutsche Aktien - erfahren Sie mehr!-w-
24.03.2021 19:00

The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and Growing Local Food Collaborative

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, announces its second year of investments, totaling nearly $1 million in two local projects in the greater New Orleans area. Kingsley House will receive an investment of $341,000 to fund a program that helps lift families out of generational poverty. Growing Local Food Collaborative, a partnership among several organizations, will receive an investment of $600,000 to address food security, as well as financial asset security and post-secondary education and sustaining employment.

The investments from The Humana Foundation were renewed based on the significant results achieved by both organizations in 2020, who used innovative thinking to face new needs created by the pandemic. Kingsley House transitioned 75% of its programming to an online environment. It also strengthened partnerships with health care partners and employers actively training and hiring Kingsley Connections Program participants. Growing Local Food Collaborative shifted some farmers to a digital sales model, and provided information on food relief and food access resources to families who are newly food insecure. Additionally, they were also able to provide home food delivery through Top Box Foods to individuals with health conditions that made them particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

"The Humana Foundations Strategic Community Investments holistically address social determinants of health locally, working to close measurable gaps in health outcomes, said Walter D. Woods, CEO of The Humana Foundation. "We are looking forward to the second year of our partnership with Kingsley House and Growing Local Food Collaborative as we work together to achieve greater health equity in a sustainable manner.

Founded in 1896, Kingsley House works to educate children, strengthen families and build community, envisioning a future New Orleans where all young children are ready to learn and all citizens are healthy and economically stable. Kingsley House, in collaboration with DePaul Community Health Centers and Crescent City Family Services and other Thriving Family Collaborative members will continue to use The Foundations investment for its Career Pathways program, creating greater economic security, and post-secondary attainment and sustaining employment in New Orleans by using the Whole Family approach to lift families out of generational poverty.

"Humanas continued investment in our community is critical to helping families during this most recent health and economic crisis, said Keith H. Liederman, CEO of Kingsley House. "With their support, and in collaboration with our partners of the Thriving Families Collaborative, we have been able to connect families to available resources and help secure living-wage careers during the pandemic. Humana's commitment is assisting families on their path toward economic prosperity.

Growing Local Food Collaborative will receive $600,000 to continue their work addressing financial asset security, post-secondary attainment and sustaining employment, and food security in New Orleans. The program takes a unique, cooperative approach by working through local partnerships to bring fresh food into food deserts, to create new markets and train local farmers, and to provide training and an employment pipeline for youth in the local food and hospitality economy.

"Our Growing Local Food Collaborative is so excited to be partnering with The Humana Foundation again this year to continue working toward a more inclusive and equitable food system that supports good health and wellness in our community," said Marianne Cufone. The organizations she leads, Recirculating Farms, along with Libertys Kitchen, Top Box Foods Louisiana, SPROUT NOLA, and New Orleans Food Policy Action Committee, teamed up to form the Growing Local Food Collaborative to work from farm to fork on food systems change.

The Humana Foundations Strategic Community Investment Program

Through partnerships with local organizations and community members, The Humana Foundations Strategic Community Investment Program creates measurable results in some of the most common social determinants of health, including post-secondary attainment and sustaining employment, social connectedness, financial asset security and food security. These investments are located in Humana Bold Goal communities, places where Humana and The Humana Foundation are working to help people improve their health 20 percent by 2020 and beyond.

In 2020, The Humana Foundation invested $5,446,000 through the Strategic Community Investment Program in 12 organizations across eight communities. The Humana Foundations continuing and expanded Strategic Community Investments include the following locations: Baton Rouge, LA., Broward County, FL., Jacksonville, FL.; Knoxville, TN., Louisville, KY., New Orleans, LA., San Antonio, TX., and Tampa FL.

For more information on specific investment results, please visit the Strategic Community Investment page HumanaFoundation.org.

About Kingsley House

At Kingsley House, we envision a city and region where all young children are ready to succeed and all citizens are healthy and economically stable. Recognizing that vulnerable families are at risk of being caught in an intractable cycle of poverty, we are committed to ensuring that individuals and families have the supports necessary to be successful at all stages of life. To accomplish our goals, we join forces with dedicated community partners. Collectively, we work with families to fuel economic growth and social change in our city, state and region.

For more information about Kingsley House visit www.kingsleyhouse.org

About Growing Local Food Collaborative

The Growing Local Food Collaborative is building an equitable local food system in New Orleans, Louisiana by bringing together multi-sector partners to promote health and wellness through increased food access, job training, and policy advocacy. From farm to fork, the Collaborative supports our community through local food production and distribution, farmer support and development, entrepreneurship, and market expansion; particularly in neighborhoods with limited access to fresh food. The Collaborative works to reduce food waste, elevate agricultural practices that respect people and our planet, and create opportunities for stable green jobs in food and farming. Members of the Growing Local Food Collaborative are: Libertys Kitchen, New Orleans Food Policy Advisory Committee, Recirculating Farms, SPROUT NOLA, and Top Box Foods Louisiana. Second Harvest Food Bank joins on special projects.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nations leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., The Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information.

 

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

11.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth Group. Pfizer. International Business Machines. Humana and Exelon
18.03.21Centene (CNC) vs. Humana (HUM): Which is Better-Positioned?
05.03.21Humana (HUM) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
05.03.21Humana (HUM) Unit Expands to Meet Senior-Focused Health Needs
17.03.21Humana (HUM) Puts Senior-Focused Centers Under CenterWell Brand
26.02.21Humana (HUM). Mercy Tie Up to Extend Telehealth Services
23.03.21Humana (HUM). Inovalon Expands Ties for Vaccine Adherence Efforts
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Gold, Öl & Co: Geht es für die Rohstoffpreise weiter nach oben?
EuropeFX: SPREAD - was die Händler wissen sollten
Vontobel: Steigende Buchungszahlen erfreuen US Airlines
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben möglich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Warum die private Alters­vor­sorge sinn­voll ist
Webinar: Allvest Lunchtime - Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Wohin mit dem Geld?
my-si: Jeder zweite Verbraucher will nachhaltig anlegen - aber mit Rendite
Wenn die Zinsen steigen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

13:27 UhrIf You Invested $1000 in UnitedHealth Group 10 Years Ago. This Is How Much You'd Have Now
12:02 UhrWegen Ätna-Asche: Flughafen Catania geschlossen
23.03.21UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
23.03.21UnitedHealth Group schüttet Dividende aus
21.03.21Cramers Tipps für unsichere Zeiten: Auf diese 10 Bereiche können Anleger 2021 setzen
15.03.21UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.03.21Is UnitedHealth Stock Really The Best Bet In Health Insurance?
12.03.21UnitedHealth (UNH) Invests in Technology to Lead the Industry
12.03.21Here's Why You Should Hold Aflac (AFL) in Your Portfolio Now
11.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth Group. Pfizer. International Business Machines. Humana and Exelon

News von

Welche Uhren wirklich Geld bringen
Der verrückte NFT-Hype und Gewinne mit dem Vorschlaghammer
Politik-Crash  Ist das Versagen eine Last für den Dax?
Milliarden mit Alzheimer und Profiteure des Grünen-Programms
Fast schon zynisch  Wenn Vermieter im Lockdown weiter voll kassieren

News von

Newsticker Corona: Braun - Deutsche sollen Ostern wie Weihnachten feiern
DAX im Minus: Lockdown-Blues belastet Aktienmärkte in Europa
Der Morgen kompakt: 15 Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aktien von Carrefour Brasil winkt Rekord-Tagesplus
EON-Aktie: Die Bilanz eines Umbaus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Schwacher Börsengang von DigitalOcean -- E.ON erreicht Ziele und erwartet 2021 höheren Gewinn -- Commerzbank macht weniger Verlust -- TeamViewer, AUTO1 Robinhood, im Fokus

Warnstreiks führen zu Produktionsunterbrechungen bei VW. RWE begrüßt Planbarkeit durch NRW-Leitentscheidung für Kohleausstieg. AstraZeneca lagert wohl riesige Mengen Impfstoff in Italien. Tesla-Kauf jetzt per Bitcoin möglich. RATIONAL rechnet mit Umsatzrückgang zum Jahresstart. Hongkong stoppt Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfstoff. NORMA will überraschend hohe Dividende ausschütten. ENCAVIS will auch 2021 Umsatz und Gewinn steigern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Wie haben die größten Milliardäre begonnen ihr Geld zu verdienen?
Der Werdegang der bekanntesten Milliardäre
Die größten Klimasünder der Welt
Diese Länder haben die größten CO2-Emissionen
Wo die Deutschen ihr Erspartes verstecken
Das sind die beliebtesten Plätze der Deutschen um Geld zu verstecken.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen