The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) today announced that the results of
a pre-specified analysis of secondary endpoints from the ORION-1 Phase
II study were presented at the 86th European Atherosclerosis
Society Congress (EAS 2018) and accepted for publication in Circulation,
the journal of the American Heart Association.
Investigators examined inclisirans effects beyond LDL-C and showed that
it also reduces atherogenic lipoproteins in a profound and sustained
manner. Atherogenic lipoproteins non-HDL-C, ApoB, VLDL-C and Lp(a)
have each been associated with an increased risk of heart attacks and
strokes, particularly in high-risk patients. The reductions, which were
generally dose-dependent, were achieved most clearly with a 300 mg dose
of inclisiran given on Day-1 and Day-90, and were sustained to the
pre-specified time of assessment (180 days) and beyond (at least 210
days). This is the same starting dose of inclisiran being utilized in
the Phase III trials (the Phase III dose of inclisiran is 300 mg given
on Day-1 and Day-90 and then every six months thereafter). The Phase III
trials, which are assessing a range of markers of disease risk,
including LDL-C as the primary endpoint and other atherogenic proteins
as secondary endpoints, are expected to report results in the second
half of 2019.
The new findings were presented in a late-breaking session at EAS 2018,
being held in Lisbon, Portugal, by the Principal Investigator for the
ORION-1 and ORION-11 trials, Professor Kausik Ray, Professor of Public
Health, Imperial College London, United Kingdom, and honorary consultant
cardiologist, Imperial College NHS Trust. Professor Ray is the first
author of the abstract accepted for publication in Circulation.
Commenting on the findings, Professor Ray said, "This completes the
picture of inclisirans effects on bad cholesterol so called
atherogenic lipoproteins. The data are quite similar to those for
monoclonal antibodies directed against PCSK9. We know that elevated LDL
cholesterol carries an increased risk for patients, but it does not
account for all 'bad cholesterol'. While we encourage patients to make
lifestyle changes, such as exercising regularly and eating a healthy
diet, if we are looking solely at LDL cholesterol, we may be
underestimating risk. In ORION-1, we found that inclisiran was able to
reduce non-HDL cholesterol and other atherogenic lipoproteins, such as
Apolipoprotein B, in a significant and sustained way.
In the presentation, Professor Ray reported that the selected starting
dose for inclisiran in the Phase III trials achieved
guideline-recommended goals for ApoB and non-HDL-C for high- and very
high-risk patients in 68% to 90% of patients, compared to 25 to 49% of
patients given placebo (all p-values <0.0001 - see table) This effect
was highly consistent across patients and stable and sustained for up to
210 days after initial treatment.
|
mITT population
|
Two inclisiran starting doses
|
Percent of patients achieving goal at Day-180
|
Parameter
|
|
|
|
Goal
|
|
|
|
Placebo
|
|
|
|
Inclisiran 300 mg
|
|
|
|
|
mg/dL
|
|
|
|
N=61
|
|
|
|
N=59
|
ApoB
|
|
|
|
<80
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
78%
|
|
|
|
<100
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
|
90%
|
Non-HDL-C
|
|
|
|
<100
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
68%
|
|
|
|
<130
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
83%
|
All comparisons to placebo p-value <0.0001
|
Commenting on the data, John J.P. Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of
Medicine and Chairman of the Department of Vascular Medicine at the
Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam, and Chairman of
the ORION-1 and ORION-9, ORION-10 and ORION-11 Steering Committees,
said, "Inclisiran had a powerful effect on these important secondary
parameters of risk. Patient compliance is a huge issue in medicine, and
there can be great variability in cholesterol levels when patients are
required to take a treatment every day. However, inclisiran continues to
work for months after each injection, with additional effects from
follow-up doses. Some patients may get sufficient effects with a single
dose, while those who need the most cholesterol reduction can be given
two doses per year. Inclisiran could eventually become like a vaccine
shot for people with high cholesterol.
Dr. David Kallend, MBBS, Chief Medical Officer of The Medicines Company,
said, "The data presented at EAS 2018 further confirm the robust and
consistent efficacy of inclisirans dosing regimen on atherogenic
lipoproteins across multiple patient populations and sub-groups, with no
safety concerns observed in any patient population. We continue to be
encouraged by the emerging safety information from our ongoing Phase III
trials, which are generating five patient-years of inclisiran safety
data each day.
About ORION-1
ORION-1 was a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase II
trial of single or multiple subcutaneous injections of inclisiran in a
total of 501 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
(ASCVD), or ASCVD-risk equivalents (e.g.,
diabetes and familial hypercholesterolemia), and elevated LDL-C despite
maximum tolerated doses of LDL-C lowering therapies. The trial compared
the effect of different doses of inclisiran and evaluated the potential
for an infrequent dosing regimen. The primary endpoint of the trial was
the percentage change in LDL-C from baseline at Day-180.
About inclisiran
Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNA interference
therapeutic, which inhibits the synthesis of PCSK9 protein in liver
cells, thereby reducing liver cell LDL-receptor turnover, and lowering
plasma LDL-C.
The Medicines Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are
collaborating in the advancement of inclisiran pursuant to their 2013
agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, Alnylam completed certain
pre-clinical studies and the Phase I clinical study, with The Medicines
Company leading and funding the development of inclisiran from Phase II
forward, as well as potential commercialization.
About The Medicines Company
The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an
overriding purpose to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute
to the economics of healthcare. The Companys goal is to create
transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs
facing patients, physicians and providers in cardiovascular care. The
Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
