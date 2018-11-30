finanzen.net
24.06.2019
The Medicines Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

The Medicines Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock | Nachricht | finanzen.net
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) (the "Company) today announced the launch of a public offering of $150.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, the underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional $22.5 million of shares of common stock. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund its development of inclisiran and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and became effective on June 24, 2019. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement if you request it by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of such shares of common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company with a singular, relentless focus on addressing the greatest global healthcare challenge and burden today  cardiovascular disease. Our purpose is to halt the deadly progression of atherosclerosis and the cardiovascular risk created by high levels of LDL-C, or bad cholesterol. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company, the proposed offering described herein and the use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "expects, "should, and "potential, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Companys actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause or contribute to such differences include the ability of the Company to effectively develop inclisiran; whether inclisiran will advance in the clinical trials process on a timely basis or at all, or succeed in achieving its specified endpoints; whether the Company will make regulatory submissions for inclisiran on a timely basis; whether its regulatory submissions will receive approvals from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; the extent of the commercial success of inclisiran, if approved; the strength, durability and life of the Companys patent protection for inclisiran and whether the Company will be successful in extending exclusivity; and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Companys periodic reports and registration statements filed with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risk factors detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019 and the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on June 24, 2019. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

