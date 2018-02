The New York Times Company Announces Nominations for Board of Directors

The New York Times Company announced today that its Board of Directors nominated John W. Rogers, Jr. for election as a director at its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders on April 19. All current directors will stand for re-election with the exception of Raul Cesan, a director since 1999, who is stepping down.

"I am pleased to have John nominated to serve on our Board. He is an accomplished investor, business leader and a dedicated philanthropist whose knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our Board,” said Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of the board of The New York Times Company.

He continued: "And I am deeply grateful to Raul, who has served as a director during almost the entire tenure of my chairmanship and whose insights have been a great asset to our company.”

Mr. Rogers, 59, is the founder, chairman, CEO and CIO of Ariel Investments, LLC, an institutional money management and mutual fund firm with over $13 billion in assets under management. He is also a director at Exelon Corporation and McDonald’s Corporation.

Mr. Cesan, with 19 years of service, has served on several of the board’s committees, including the Audit Committee, which he has chaired, the Finance Committee and the Compensation Committee, which he currently chairs. Mr. Cesan is the founder and has served as the managing partner of the investment firm, Commercial Worldwide LLC, since 2001. Previously, he served as president and chief operating officer of Schering-Plough Corporation from 1998 until 2001, culminating a nearly 25-year career at the company.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

