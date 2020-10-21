  • Suche
11.03.2021 22:15

The New York Times Company Announces Nominations for Board of Directors

The New York Times Company announced today that its board of directors nominated Beth Brooke for election as a director at its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on April 28. All current directors will stand for re-election with the exception of Robert E. Denham, a director since 2008, who is retiring.

"I am delighted to have Beth, an exceptional candidate who is an accomplished leader in her field, nominated to serve on our board. Beth will bring to the board extensive financial and strategic expertise gained from her 38-year career at Ernst & Young LLP, as well as a longtime advocacy for diversity and inclusiveness that aligns with our values, said A.G. Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Company.

He continued: "Bob has been an invaluable member of our board and along with my colleagues, Ive personally benefited from his wise counsel and sound judgment over the years. Bob helped steer us through a number of significant events in the life of the board, including a digital transformation of the Company and a generational transition in leadership. Were grateful to Bob for his leadership and wish him all the best as he retires.

Ms. Brooke, 61, served as the global vice chair of public policy for Ernst & Young LLP, from 2007 to 2019, where she was also a member of its global executive board and global sponsor of the firms diversity and inclusiveness efforts. Before that, she served in various roles in tax practice management, communications, corporate development, sustainability and stakeholder engagement since joining the firm in 1981. She is also a director of eHealth, Inc. and serves on various private and nonprofit boards, including the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Additionally, Ms. Brooke has been named several times by Forbes to its list of "Worlds 100 Most Powerful Women and co-chairs the steering committee of The Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Denham, with 13 years of service, was the Presiding Director from 2013 to 2019. He has served on several of the boards committees, including the Nominating & Governance Committee and Finance Committee, each of which he has chaired, and the Compensation Committee, which he currently chairs. Mr. Denham has been a partner of the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP from 1973 to 1991 and since 1998. During the interim years, he served as chief executive officer of Salomon Inc from 1992 to 1998, subsequent to joining the firm as general counsel in 1991.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 7 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products  from news to cooking to games  The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

06.11.2018The New York Times UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.02.2017The New York Times SellSingular Research
13.11.2015The New York Times Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.04.2012The New York Times neutralUBS AG
11.01.2012The New York Times neutralUBS AG
07.07.2011The New York Times buyCitigroup Corp.
28.06.2011The New York Times kaufenDie Actien-Börse
14.06.2011The New York Times buyCitigroup Corp.
22.09.2008New York Times kaufenDie Actien-Börse
28.09.2005New York Times DepotaufnahmeVolksbank Karlsruhe
