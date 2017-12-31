The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo as New Chief Financial Officer

The New York Times Company announced today that Roland A. Caputo has
been named chief financial officer. His appointment is effective on
Monday, April 30, 2018, and he will report to the companys chief
executive officer, Mark Thompson.
Mr. Caputo, a 32-year veteran of the company, has been executive vice
president of The Timess Print Products and Services Group since March,
2013. In addition, he has been the companys interim C.F.O. since March
1st of this year.
"We interviewed a number of extremely qualified candidates for this
role, both inside and outside of our organization, said Mr. Thompson.
"What set Roland apart is the perfect combination of skills and
experiences. He is one of our finest and most trusted executives,
completely dedicated to operational excellence. Hes a strategist who
has been very involved in helping to shape the current strategic
direction of the organization. And, he has broad and deep financial
experience, having previously served as C.F.O. of The New York Times
Media Group. Im really delighted that we will have him in this very key
role moving forward.
The Print Products and Services Group was formed in 2013 and under Mr.
Caputos leadership, there has been a renewed spirit of innovation with
a focus on profitability in the Companys print operations, which remain
critically important to The Timess success. He will continue to oversee
this group as C.F.O.
Mr. Caputo, 57, began his career as a financial analyst at Gimbels, the
department store. He joined The Times in 1986 and has served in a series
of key financial and strategic roles in various parts of the
organization. Prior to his current role, Mr. Caputo was senior vice
president and chief financial officer for The New York Times Media Group
where he was responsible for the financial functions at The New York
Times, NYTimes.com and The International Herald Tribune. In prior roles,
he oversaw all of The Timess circulation business, production,
distribution and labor relations.
He received a B.A. in economics, magna cum laude, from the State
University of New York at Oneonta and an M.B.A. in finance and applied
economics from the University of Rochester. Mr. Caputo replaces Jim
Follo, who retired from The Times Company in February 2018.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to
enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality
news and information. The Company includes The New York Times,
NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence
in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling
and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005516/en/