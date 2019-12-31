finanzen.net
06.07.2020 22:30

The ODP Corporation Announces New Chief Technology Officer

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced the appointment of Terry Leeper as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective today. As CTO, Leeper will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith and be a member of the Executive Committee. He will be responsible for setting The ODP Corporation technical vision and leading its technological advancement, ensuring that the company aligns its product and services platforms and architecture with business priorities and growth initiatives.

"Were excited to have Terry join The ODP Corporation as we continue our transformation, said Smith. "Terry is a proven executive product and engineering leader who blends technological excellence in product management and software development with business acumen and international experience. He will play a key role in accelerating our pivot toward a broader business and technology platform.

"Im very excited to bring my background working with global engineering teams to help accelerate The ODP Corporations pivot, said Leeper. "The company has the right assets and talent to provide its customers with best-in-class solutions.

Leeper previously held executive positions at Amazon and Microsoft. He most recently served as Head of Product and Tech of Amazon Business for six years, prior to which he was Director of Software Development for Amazons Retail Systems Platforms. Before Amazon, Leeper was with Microsoft for 12 years, where he held the positions of Director Platform Strategy while living in the U.K., and Director of Developer Division while living in China.

Leeper holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Texas A&M University.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its world-class supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX,Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

