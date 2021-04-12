  • Suche
14.04.2021 00:34

The Parent Company Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company") (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced that Steve Allan, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • PI Financial Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market Conference, being held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Management is scheduled to virtually present at 2:10 p.m. ET and participate in a roundtable discussion on California brands at 2:50 p.m. ET. To register for the event, click here.

  • 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference, being held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Management will virtually present at 12:30 p.m. ET. To register for the event, click here.

About The Parent Company:

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

