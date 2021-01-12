  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
12.01.2021 23:08

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECK) (Peck or the "Company) today announced it has closed a registered direct offering of 840,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $10,500,000 before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital, product development, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.

Jeffrey Peck, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, "We have been serving our customers for nearly 50 years, and entering the public market in 2019 was part of our long-term growth strategy. We have grown revenue for our EPC business, established a green bond partnership to finance developmental projects to support our recurring revenue, and now we are about to re-brand as 'iSun Energy' and launch innovative products in the electric vehicle and other markets. We have been disciplined in the management of our balance sheet and feel this opportunity will support our strategic initiatives while increasing overall shareholder value.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 251154) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SECs website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Peck

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, the Company provides EPC services to solar energy customers for projects ranging in size from several kilowatts for residential properties to multi-megawatt systems for large commercial and utility scale projects. The Company has installed over 200 megawatts worth of solar systems since it started installing solar in 2012 and continues its focus on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.peckcompany.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Nachrichten zu Jensyn Acquisition Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Jensyn Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Jensyn Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Jensyn Acquisition Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Jensyn Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Jensyn Acquisition News
Werbung

Trading-News

Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
MGM: Übernahmepoker um Entain bahnt sich an
Vontobel: Heiko Geiger - Trends des Jahres 2021: "Impfstoff-Hersteller, Smart Health, Cloud Computing und Bitcoin"
DAX: Geht die Rally weiter?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Wiederholung überzeugt nicht
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
 Bei Plug Power kommt der Himmel immer näher
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Die Rendite p.a.
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Jensyn Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Jensyn Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden
Die neue Lust der Deutschen  ein Volk träumt vom Reichtum durch die Aktie
Das bedeutet die Trump-Sperre für Anleger
Strom, Versicherungen, Krankenkasse  hier können Sie über 2500 Euro sparen
Whatsapp-Fehler, Musik-Flop  Diese Smartwatch sieht nur gut aus

News von

DAX im Minus: Corona-Infektionszahlen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen an der Börse aus
Newsticker Corona: Luftfahrt-Verband - Corona-Test bei Ankunft reicht für sicheres Reisen
Intel-Aktie bricht Abwärtstrend: Jetzt positionieren
Ihr Geld 2021: Die Aktien-Trendsetter - Welche Titel vielversprechend sind
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger schwanken zwischen Konjunktur-Hoffnung und Corona-Sorgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Renault verbündet sich für Wasserstoff mit Plug Power -- Deutsche Post übertrifft Prognose 2020 -- GM, Zoom, VW, BMW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Lieferprobleme bei Halbleitern treffen auch Daimler-Produktion. Airbus lässt Boeing 2020 weiter hinter sich. GlaxoSmithKline testet weiteren Antikörper als COVID-19-Medikament. Ford stellt Produktion in Brasilien ein. Boeing erhält Bestellung für totgesagten Fracht-Jumbo 747-8. Verteilung des Moderna-Impfstoffs in Deutschland hat begonnen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen