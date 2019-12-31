finanzen.net
17.06.2020 14:00

The Perfect Summer Pair: Hudson and Luxottica Group Announce New Partnership

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today unveiled its plans for in-store Sunglass Hut shop-in-shops as part of a new strategic venture with Luxottica Group. By partnering with a leader in luxury and premium eyewear, Hudson will bring a unique and innovative sunglass experience to its travel convenience concepts, capturing the attention of customers shopping for eyewear and impulse buyers alike.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005139/en/

Sunglass Hut "Shop-in-Shop" in Hudson's travel convenience store in Richmond International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunglass Hut "Shop-in-Shop" in Hudson's travel convenience store in Richmond International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will allow Hudson to open 250 Sunglass Hut shop-in-shops within its Hudson and localized convenience concepts across North America. After a successful pilot at Richmond International Airport earlier this year, Hudson plans to open 9 additional shop-in-shops by August, with a phased approached continuing into 2022.

The Sunglass Hut shop-in-shops will be powered by STARS, Luxotticas advanced business model designed to manage store product assortment. Leveraging Luxotticas sunglass expertise, the model ensures the right products are offered to customers while monitoring and replenishing low inventory regularly.

"Weve always known that eyewear and travel are intrinsically linked, making them an essential part of our core market offerings, said Brian Quinn, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson. "Through our partnership with Luxottica and Sunglass Hut, were creating an eyewear shopping destination with top brands for our customers inside our travel convenience concepts.

The size of the shop-in-shops will vary by store, and will provide travelers with the same fun, highly engaging shopping experience that they know and associate with Sunglass Hut, complete with eye-catching displays and try-on experiences.

The shop-in-shops will feature collections from Sunglass Huts proprietary eyewear brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, including Ray-Bans iconic aviator sunglasses and Oakleys leading sport and performance sunglasses. Whether travelers forgot their pair at home or are looking to build their collection, the shop-in-shops will offer styles and designs to meet everyones needs.

Hudson team members will leverage Luxottica and Sunglass Huts proprietary digital training solution to undergo extensive knowledge training on the sunglass collections, which includes material construction, sales techniques, sunglass fashion, and brand DNA.

"Sunglass Hut is pleased to enter into this relationship with Hudson, where we can provide premium sunglasses in convenient locations. We know that the combination of Luxottica sunglasses, training and inventory management, with Hudsons retail operational excellence will provide travelers on the go with a convenient way to shop for the premium eyewear they know and love, said Giorgio Pradi, Sunglass Huts General Manager of North America.

The eyewear category has always been a core part of Hudsons specialty fashion offerings. As part of its brand portfolio, Hudson currently operates 5th & Sunset, its proprietary sunglass and accessory stores, and freestanding Sunglass Hut stores in certain airports. The addition of Sunglass Hut shop-in-shops to Hudsons travel convenience stores will continue to transform the travel experience for its customers.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Travelers Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury and sports eyewear. Its portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Arnette, Oliver Peoples and Alain Mikli, as well as licensed brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferrari, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Valentino and Versace. The Groups global wholesale distribution network covers more than 150 countries and is complemented by an extensive retail network of approximately 9,100 stores, with LensCrafters and Pearle Vision in North America, OPSM, LensCrafters and Spectacle Hut in Asia-Pacific, GMO and Óticas Carol in Latin America, Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy and Sunglass Hut worldwide. Additional information on the Group is available at www.luxottica.com

About Sunglass Hut

Founded in 1971 as a small kiosk in a Miami mall, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 3,000 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China and Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com

Nachrichten zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Hudson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Pharmaindustrie: Der Kampf gegen Corona stärkt Sanofi-Chef Paul Hudson (Handelsblatt)
13.03.20
Hudson hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
31.12.19
New Yorks Edel-Stadtviertel Hudson Yards: Wo sich die Milliardäre treffen (manager magazin online)
11.12.19
Pharmabranche: So will der neue Sanofi-CEO Hudson den Konzern auf Wachstum trimmen (Handelsblatt)
15.08.19
Erinnerung an Hudson River: Die A321 und das Maisfeld (Airliners)
01.08.19
Hudson gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Ausblick: Hudson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hudson News
RSS Feed
Hudson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hudson News

09.06.20Neiman Marcus at NYC's Hudson Yards could become office space: Report
20.05.20Automated TV Ad-Buying Platform Hudson MX Strikes TV Attribution Deal With TVSquared
28.05.20Why Diversified Healthcare Trust. Simulation Plus. and Hudson Pacific Properties Are Rising Today
01.06.20MJ Hudson Group PLC : Trading Statement
19.05.20Pandemic Lockdown Halts Hudson Valley’s Booming Film Industry
22.05.20CityWatch: Long Island and Hudson Valley likely to begin reopening next week. Gov. Cuomo says
26.05.20MJ Hudson Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company
29.05.20Hudson Pacific (HPP) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher
13.06.20Callum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from police
16.06.20Sanofi's Hudson: 'Our heart beats in France'
Weitere Hudson News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Alle Augen sind auf Powell-Anhörung gerichtet - Sendung verpasst?
Devisenmärkte: Das Gespenst der Deflation
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Bank
Nasdaq100  Kampf um die 10.000 Punkte-Marke
6 Vorurteile über ETFs
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Verwechseln Sie nie Investieren mit Spekulieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hudson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hudson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Mehrwertsteuersenkung sendet Inflationswellen nach ganz Europa
So finden Sie Ihre Vorfahren
Hagel, Blitz und Sturm  so sind Sie perfekt versichert
Diese Immobilien sind Corona-Gewinner
Haben diese Fonds das Vertrauen der Sparer verdient?

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX nun in Grün -- SAP passt Kontrakte bei Liquiditätsproblemen an -- Lufthansa stellt staatl. Rettungspaket in Frage -- Oracle , Deutsche Bank, Conti, HUGO BOSS, RWE im Fokus

Bayer stoppt Bau neuer US-Produktion für das Herbizid Dicamba. Inventiva-Aktionäre machen nach Kursfeuerwerk kaum Kasse. CropEnergies macht operativen Gewinn trotz Corona-Krise. Commerzbank erhält Strafe wegen fehlender Anti-Geldwäsche-Maßnahmen. Facebook startet Informationszentrum zur US-Präsidentenwahl. Deutsche Telekom fürchtet wohl Milliardenbelastung durch Huawei-Bann.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:10 Uhr
DAX nun in Grün -- SAP passt Kontrakte bei Liquiditätsproblemen an -- Lufthansa stellt staatl. Rettungspaket in Frage -- Oracle , Deutsche Bank, Conti, HUGO BOSS, RWE im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:10 Uhr
Jetzt 10 Euro Neukundenprämie sichern: Verlässlich und transparent Bitcoin an der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange handeln
Aktie im Fokus
14:15 Uhr
SAP-Rivale Oracle leidet unter COVID-19-Krise und übertrifft dennoch Gewinnprognose - Aktie vorbörslich tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NikolaA2P4A9