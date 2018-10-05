finanzen.net
The Western Union Foundation Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia

Following the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, the Western Union Foundation commits to providing support for the people affected by both the earthquake and tsunami. According to the Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, more than 2.4 million people were impacted by the disaster. As rescue attempts continue, especially in remote parts of the island, Indonesias President is calling on international non-for-profit organizations to engage support.

The Western Union Foundation is proud to work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Indonesian Red Cross. The money raised through IFRCs Emergency Appeal will go towards: shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The Western Union Foundation has committed an initial USD $25,000 to the IFRC for the Sulawesi, Indonesia Earthquake & Tsunami relief efforts. The Western Union Foundation is also calling on Western Union® Agents to support the cause and will provide a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD $50,000. In total, contributions from the Western Union Foundation and Western Union Agents, through this comprehensive effort, could total up to USD $75,000.

"Our Foundations long-standing commitment to helping people around the world is steeped in the belief that every person has the right to access basic needs for survival, so it is our mission to support communities in need, Western Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe said. "When disasters strike, we act fast as it is critical that we invest to help local people and their families rebuild for a better future.

In the last few months, a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks have struck residents on the popular Indonesia tourist island of Lombok. The Western Union Foundation, along with local Agents, have donated more than USD $31,000 to the IFRC to support relief efforts in Lombok.

Western Union has a long history of being one of the lifelines for communities in need. In many instances, Western Union has been one of the few ways for people around the world to receive funds easily, with services available when no other infrastructure exists.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts around the world. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2017, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

