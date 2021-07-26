  • Suche
26.07.2021 12:00

The Worlds First 0.49mm Fine-Pitch Mini-LED Display Panel Using 36 Pixel-in-1 MiniLED pLED Package.

TSLC Corporation, a vertically integrated LED system manufacturer, introduced the worlds first 0.49mm fine-pitch direct-lit display using 36 pixels-in-1 pLED package (Pixels Interconnected LED or pLED). The display is utilized proprietary pLED technology from SemiLEDs Corporation and drivers made by Raffar Technology Corporation. Unlike other fine-pitch miniLED displays in the market, TSLCs display panel uses SMT process to populate the pixels, enabling exceptional production throughput and efficient repair rate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005318/en/

Top (left) and bottom (right) view of ?LED. (Photo: Business Wire)

Top (left) and bottom (right) view of ?LED. (Photo: Business Wire)

TSLCs 36 pixels-in-1 SMT compatible package is a quantum leap technology from the 16pixels package that was introduced 3 years ago by SemiLEDs eliminating the needs for die and wire bonding. Within a footprint of 2.89mm x 2.89mm, the package consists of 36 pixels; each pixel consists of a red, green and blue LED chip. A total of 108 LED chips are interconnected via micron-level precision technology. Since the LEDs are already connected electrically, the number of solder pad electrically connecting each pLED package to the PCB main board is reduced from 144 to 24. The reduction of solder pad enables bigger solder pads that are more spaced out, significantly decrease the difficulties during SMT process and increase solder reliability due to larger pad areas. pLED pixels are arranged in a 6 by 6 pixels configuration and delivered via tape and reel ready for SMT. The increase in pixel count per package will enable TSLC to improve SMT process by 2.25 times. The technology will also allow easier repair procedures than conventional chip-on-board (CoB) technology.

"3 years ago, we introduced the 4 by 4, 16 pixels package, steering the market from CoB to SMT process. Currently, we see other companies adapting the 16 pixels solution simply because it is a more realistic way to mass produce. TSLC had been persistent on this SMT path and is at the forefront by introducing the 36 pixels package. We will open up more opportunities in the high-end fine-pitch display market Explained Peter Pon, the Director of Sales and Marketing Department of TSLC Corporation.

The pLED technology is provided by SemiLEDs Corporation and is available for licensing and purchasing through TSLC.

About TSLC Corporation

TSLC Corporation is a leading LED manufacturer and technology developer located in Hsinchu Science Park, Chu-Nan site, Taiwan. TSLC has more than 10 years of experience in the LED industry specializing in LEDs in the visible, infrared and ultraviolet spectrum. The company focuses on specialized products like miniLED and ultraviolet LED.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any projections of future revenues, income, margins or other financial information; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for TSLCs business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding TSLCs position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future TSLCs or industry performance based on managements judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TSLC undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

