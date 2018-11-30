finanzen.net
Künstliche Intelligenz könnte die Welt verändern! Wieso nicht auch Ihr Depot? Jetzt in die großen Zukunftsthemen investieren! -w-
06.06.2019 02:30
Bewerten
(0)

The Worlds First Field Deployed Multi-Core Fiber Testbed for Optical Communications Installed in LAquila, Italy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The University of LAquila, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:5802)(ISIN:JP3407400005) and Optoscribe Ltd. have jointly deployed the worlds first testbed for multi-core fiber communications in a field deployed environment in the city of LAquila, in Italy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605006033/en/

Table 1: MCFs installed in the testbed (Graphic: Business Wire)

Table 1: MCFs installed in the testbed (Graphic: Business Wire)

The University of LAquila, Sumitomo Electric, and Optoscribe have jointly deployed the worlds first multi-core fiber (MCF) testbed for space-division multiplexed*1 (SDM) fiber-optic communications in a real-field environment in the city of LAquila, as part of INCIPICT project.[1,2] An MCF is an optical fiber with multiple cores in a glass cladding and is considered one of the most promising SDM transmission technologies to overcome the limitations of conventional single-core fiber communication systems. For INCIPICT, Sumitomo Electric fabricated two types*2 [35] of uncoupled MCFs and one type*3 of coupled MCFs with a standard glass diameter of 125 µm*4 (details in Table 1). The standard glass diameter enabled the use of conventional optical fiber cable and connector technologies. The MCFs were cabled into conventional loose-tube jelly-filled cables (Fig. 1) widely used in Europe. Optoscribe manufactured fan-in/fan-out (FIFO) devices*5 3D OptoFanTM[6] for the conversion between MCFs and multiple standard single-mode fibers (SMFs). The MCF cable was installed in a microduct placed on INCIPICTs rack in the walkable multi-service underground tunnel sketched in Fig. 1. Figure 2 shows the experimental fiber-optic network of INCIPICT, in the city of LAquila. The MCF testbed was installed as a part of it. The total length of the installed MCF cable is 6.3 km, of which 5.6 km in the tunnel and 0.7 km in the laboratory that gives access to the fibers. The optical properties of the MCFs were evaluated before and after the installation, and no significant degradations due to the installation were observed.

[Future prospect]

The MCF testbed will be used to host various R&D activities in fiber optic communications, and specifically in the area of SDM transmission over MCFs. These include device testing, transmissions and software-defined networking, also in conjunction with the ongoing 5G trial (LAquila is one of the five Italian sites selected for trialing 5G technologies). The testbed will serve to assess problems and requirements for deployed MCFs, thereby contributing to the development of SDM transmission systems. The testbed will be available to the international research community under the jurisdiction of the University of LAquila.

[Acknowledgements]

The MCFs fabricated by Sumitomo Electric for INCIPICT was cabled by Opticable S.A., a joint venture of Nexans S.A. and Sumitomo Electric, in Belgium.

[About the city of LAquila, and INCIPICT Project]

The city of LAquila, the regional capital of Abruzzo, is located in central Italy. The city was struck by a high-magnitude earthquake on April 6, 2009, which destroyed most of the city center. Since the beginning of the reconstruction process, the city has been open to various experimental projects based on a green-field approach, to which a fraction of the reconstruction funds has been dedicated. One of these projects is INCIPICT (Innovating City Planning through Information and Communications Technologies), proposed and led by the University of LAquila and funded by the Italian Government, in the spirit of supporting production and research activities in LAquila. Inspired by the concept of a living-lab, this project includes various research activities that ultimately rely on the fiber-optic infrastructure. Details can be found in [1,2].

*1 Space-division multiplexed transmission
A transmission method for multiplexing signals using multiple spatial channels in optical fiber. Various fiber structures have been proposed to this end, including MCFs, where the fiber cores are used as spatial channels, and few mode fibers, where the fiber modes are used as spatial channels.

*2 Uncoupled multi-core fiber
An MCF designed so as to suppress crosstalk (XT) between cores, so that an MCF with N cores is equivalent to N isolated single-core fibers with higher spatial density of cores.

*3 Coupled multi-core fiber
An MCF with smaller core-to-core pitch than uncoupled MCFs, intentionally designed to have random coupling between cores. Although multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) digital signal processing is necessary for extracting the signals transmitted in the various cores, random coupling reduces the accumulation of nonlinear propagation effects and modal dispersion (which has a considerable impact on the MIMO complexity). These advantages are significant in long-haul point-to-point links, such as submarine transmission systems.

*4 Standard glass diameter
The cladding diameter of a fiber is defined to be 125 ± 0.7 µm and the coating diameter to be 235-265 µm by international standards.

*5 Fan-in/fan-out device
A device that connects individual conventional SMFs to the cores of an MCF.

[References]

[1] http://incipict.univaq.it
[2] C. Antonelli et al., "The City of LAquila as a Living Lab: the INCIPICT Project and the 5G Trial, in 2018 IEEE 5G World Forum (5GWF), 2018, pp. 410415.
[3] T. Hayashi et al., in Opt. Fiber Commun. Conf. (OFC), Los Angeles, 2015, paper Th5C.6.
[4] T. Hayashi et al., in Int. Wire Cable Symp. (IWCS), Providence, 2018, paper P-6.
[5] T. Matsui et al., in Eur. Conf. Opt. Commun. (ECOC), Valencia, 2015, paper We.1.4.5.
[6] http://www.optoscribe.com/products/fiber-to-fiber-interconnects/

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.05.19
Sumitomo Electric Industries: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.02.19
Ausblick: Sumitomo Electric Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
30.10.18
Ausblick: Sumitomo Electric Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.07.18
Ausblick: Sumitomo Electric Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sumitomo Electric Industries News
RSS Feed
Sumitomo Electric Industries zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sumitomo Electric Industries News

13.05.19Sumitomo Electric Industries: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Sumitomo Electric Industries News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
DekaBank: Elf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel und Indizes
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
Deutsche Post zieht die Porto-Karte
Ölpreis (Brent, WTI): Da muss noch einiges kommen
EuroStoxx 50  Starker Konter der Bullen
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Potential
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sumitomo Electric Industries-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Sumitomo Electric Industries Peer Group News

05.06.19Aumann-Aktien tun sich mit Stabilisierung schwer: erneute Verluste
04.06.19LEONI. Dürr & Co.: Autozulieferer spielen Erholungspotenzial aus
04.06.19Leoni-Aktie wird zum Spielball für Zocker
04.06.19DAX schüttelt Verluste ab und dreht ins Plus - Leoni-Aktie im Aufwind
03.06.19Leoni: Einfach unfassbar!
31.05.19Die Expertenmeinungen zur LEONI-Aktie im Mai 2019
31.05.19ROUNDUP: Deutsche Autoindustrie bleibt erfinderisch
28.05.19DGAP-PVR: Leoni AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
28.05.19DGAP-PVR: Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.05.19Leoni: Short-Squeeze nach Insiderkauf vom Vorstand - jetzt einsteigen?

News von

Wird es zu einem Defizitverfahren gegen Italien kommen?
So hoch sind Ihre Müllgebühren im deutschlandweiten Vergleich
Deutsche Bank pfändet 20 Tonnen Gold von Venezuela
Nur der Apple-Effekt kaschiert noch Trumps Scheitern
Ist die australische Notenbank ein globaler Trendsetter?

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie nach scharfer Korrektur: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger wissen müssen
DAX im Aufwind: Zinssenkungsfantasie - Italien im Blick - BASF-Aktie und Covestro steigen
DAX gewinnt dank Zinsfantasien kräftig - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
DAX: Mehr als 12.000 Punkte erstmal nicht
BASF-Aktie: Schöne Bonus-Chance dank Doppeltief

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- Uber-Aktie steigt erstmals über den Ausgabepreis -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus

ProSiebenSat.1 und RTL gründen JV für Addressable TV. Widerstand im US-Kongress gegen Trumps geplante Zölle für Mexiko. JENOPTIK denkt über eine größere Übernahme im Gesundheitsgeschäft nach. Infineon stellt internationales Forschungsprojekt vor. CoBa, UniCredit & Co. im Fokus: Italiens Schuldenkrise drückt auf Bankensektor. EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Mai 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.06.19
DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- Uber-Aktie steigt erstmals über den Ausgabepreis -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Maschinenbau-Aktien: Jetzt Einstiegschance nutzen!
Aktie im Fokus
05.06.19
Salesforce- und SAP-Aktien profitieren: Salesforce rechnet im Geschäftsjahr mit noch mehr Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400