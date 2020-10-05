finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,6 % US-Technologie Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 AT&T 📈 IBM 📈 Microsoft - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆-w-
05.10.2020 14:45

Thomas L. Deitrich Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced that Thomas L. Deitrich was appointed to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom as our newest board member, said Alan Campbell, chair of ON Semiconductors board of directors. "Tom is an accomplished executive and brings a wealth of business and operational experience, including from within the semiconductor industry, and we very much look forward to his contributions.

"I am honored to be selected to join ON Semiconductors board of directors during this exciting time for the company. I look forward to supporting the company as it works to achieve its strategic goals, and I am committed to working with the other members of the board and the companys management team to build additional value for ON Semiconductors customers and stockholders, said Deitrich.

Mr. Deitrich brings to the board more than 25 years of leadership and technical experience from several leading technology firms. Mr. Deitrich currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) and a member of its board of directors. He has extensive experience in product management, research and development, supply chain management, business development and sales. Between 2015 and 2019, Mr. Deitrich served as Itrons chief operating officer. Prior to joining Itron, Mr. Deitrich served as the senior vice president of several divisions and groups at Freescale Semiconductor. He has also previously held senior positions at Flextronics International, Sony Ericsson and General Electric.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The companys products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ON Semiconductor News
RSS Feed
ON Semiconductor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.01.2012ON Semiconductor holdNeedham & Company, LLC
04.11.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCitigroup Corp.
21.10.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.08.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.02.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCredit Suisse Group
04.11.2009ON Semiconductor DowngradeMorgan Stanley
06.04.2006ON Semiconductor DowngradeCrédit Suisse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ON Semiconductor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ON Semiconductor News

07.09.20ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
08.09.20ON Semiconductor Clears Technical Benchmark. Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
Weitere ON Semiconductor News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Flexibel Traden mit Hebelprodukten und clever investieren mit Discount-Zertifikaten: Wie Sie erfolgreich das Jahr beenden
Rohstoffmärkte hängen am Gesundheitszustand von Trump
DZ BANK - Trump oder Biden: Wer gewinnt, welche Aktien profitieren?
Facebook  Kommt die zweite Verkaufswelle?
Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Diese Tournaround-Aktien kauften Trader letzte Woche
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Wie Selbstständige dreimal mehr Rente im Alter beziehen können
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ON Semiconductor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ON Semiconductor Peer Group News

02.10.20Xilinx Stock Overpriced At $104?
28.09.20Microchip Technology Stock To See Further Downside?
24.09.20Monopar Therapeutics started at buy with $11 stock price target at Maxim Group
23.09.20Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know
18.09.20Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
09.09.20HRL’s ultra-linear GaN HEMTs exceed 30GHz targets in DARPA’s DREaM project
09.09.20Analog Devices zahlt Dividende aus
04.09.20Analog Devices Is Turning Around. But Investors Shouldn't Jump the Gun
03.09.20Xilinx to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference
29.08.20Xilinx (XLNX) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Bayer-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Newsticker Corona: Corona-Kabinett fällt keine Beschlüsse
DAX-Chartanalyse: unbefriedigende Ausgangslage - Neue Impulse benötigt

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung auf 40 Werte -- Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA -- Tesla im Fokus

Siemens will für Wasserstoffzüge auch die Tankstellen bauen. Munich Re-Chef Wenning hält an Dividenden-Plänen fest. CTS Eventim vermarktet Tickets für Handball-Europameisterschaften. Cineworld schließt vorerst Kinos in Großbritannien und USA. Weir verkauft Öl-, Gas-Geschäft an Caterpillar für hunderte Millionen Dollar. Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital. BVB wendet dank Haaland Saison-Fehlstart ab. K+S will US-Tochter Morton Salt bald loswerden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:56 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung auf 40 Werte -- Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA -- Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:40 Uhr
Dirk Müller: An den Aktienmärkten ist die Realität stark verfälscht
Aktie im Fokus
14:21 Uhr
Bezüglich Stellenabbau: Airbus-Manager zuversichtlich für deutsche Standorte - Aktie gewinnt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
XiaomiA2JNY1
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CureVacA2P71U
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403