

EQS-Media / 06.10.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Establishes Its First Company-Operated Electrolyzer Cell Assembly Hub in Europe Werbung With the Assembly Hub in Portugal, thyssenkrupp nucera strengthens its European value chain and consolidates electrolyzer cell assembly at a central company-operated location

Standardized, semi-automated processes significantly reduce lead times and increase the number of cells assembled per hour compared to manual assembly

Customers benefit from ready-to-install cell packages, reduced on-site effort, and closer integration of assembly and service

Cell assembly at the Assembly Hub starts in 2028 Vila Nova de Gaia / Dortmund, October 06, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera is establishing its first company-operated central Assembly Hub for electrolyzer cells in VGP Park Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, south of Porto. With the Assembly Hub, thyssenkrupp nucera, a world-leading provider of technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants, is strengthening its European value chain while at the same time significantly advancing the automation of cell assembly. The Assembly Hub will enable faster and more efficient cell assembly while significantly increasing capacity. Initially, cells for alkaline water electrolysis will be assembled. thyssenkrupp nucera has now signed the lease agreement for the more than 7,500-square-meter building.



“For us, the Assembly Hub is a milestone in automation and assembly efficiency,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. “By centralizing and semi-automating cell assembly, we are increasing our capacity and closely integrating assembly and service. The investment in the Assembly Hub is also a clear commitment to Europe as an industrial location and a further contribution to strengthening the European hydrogen economy.”



Construction of the building begins in winter 2026. Upon completion, thyssenkrupp nucera will install an assembly line. Cell assembly at the Assembly Hub will start in 2028. The Assembly Hub will serve electrolysis projects across Europe and neighboring regions. Starting in 2028, cells for Moeve's Onuba project will initially be assembled there. thyssenkrupp nucera is investing between EUR 10 million and EUR 14 million in the Assembly Hub. The project is supported by approximately EUR 3.7 million in funding from the Portuguese government under the COMPETE2030 program.



The Assembly Hub also simplifies cell assembly for customers. Customers no longer require their own assembly infrastructure. This reduces their planning, personnel and resource requirements. Ready-to-install cell packages also reduce complexity at the project site while providing greater flexibility and higher operational readiness. Customers also benefit from the advantages of the Assembly Hub when it comes to service. This applies both to ongoing operations and to cell replacement.



To date, the individual cell elements for scalum®, the standardized 20-megawatt unit for alkaline water electrolysis, are assembled in decentralized customer-operated workshops and subsequently installed at the respective project site. Manual and decentralized assembly can result in long assembly times per cell and thus limits available capacity. With the Assembly Hub, thyssenkrupp nucera will in future consolidate these assembly steps at its own central location. Thanks to its production-line structure and automation, multiple cells can be processed in parallel and throughput times reduced. thyssenkrupp nucera

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

Email: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

Werbung Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com Werbung



End of Media Release



Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

Key word(s): Enterprise



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