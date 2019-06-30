TIE Kinetix Becomes Premier Google Partner for Google Ads

TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), leading provider of Partner Automation solutions, announced today that it has become a Google Ads Premier Partner. The premier tier is reserved for companies that have demonstrated highest levels of competency and performance based on commercial results and implementation success.

Following a worldwide release of the Ads for the Channel solution in 2017, the launch of the Digital Marketing Transformation Program for the Channel (in partnership with Google) in 2018, TIE Kinetix has now obtained the Premier Partner status within the Google Partner Program for its Ads for the Channel solution. The "Ads for the Channel solution is one of the partner marketing modules in TIE Kinetixs FLOW Partner Automation platform.

The "Ads for the Channel solution is aimed at large scale B2B2B and B2B2C companies selling through independent partners. It combines corporate campaigns with local search details and enables consumers to get product information and promotions directly from local nearby retailers automatically and to connect the local retailer directly in one uninterrupted sales process.

Most companies spend their ads budget on online sales and branding. Today, only a limited amount is applied in channel marketing and channel sales while local search is growing fast. With 75% of all global business these days going through the indirect channel. Being able to control the indirect customer journey, offers an enormous potential for manufacturers and brands to control and maximize the marketing investment to actual sales revenue.

Since the release in 2017, customers have successfully started, rolled out and continued to expand their online Ads programs across the globe. Customers include international brands in industries like the B2B Tech, Printing, Telecommunications, Consumer Products, and Automotive.

The Ads for the Channel module was developed by TIE Kinetix following a strategic partnership agreement with Google on joint product development.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix states: "We are excited to see the success of our Ads for the Channel solution for our customers being rewarded. The acknowledgement by Google with our "Premier Partner status shows that this solution is successfully growing in the market. Now, that Ads for the Channel meets the performance requirements, delivers a solid overall ad revenue and growth. We have continued to grow our customer base and expand the footprint of our FLOW platform. Our aim is to help our customers and their business partners to maximize result by utilizing the FLOW Partner Automation platform and offer additional value to their customers who market, sell and deliver their products through independent partners.

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 30 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

