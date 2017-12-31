TIER REIT Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Financial Results

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment
trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office
properties in select U.S. markets, today announced financial and
operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Highlights
-
Recognized a net loss of $0.21 per diluted common share for the fourth
quarter and net income of $1.75 per diluted common share for the full
year 2017
-
Reported Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to common
stockholders of $0.39 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter
and $1.50 per diluted common share for the full year 2017
-
Reported FFO, Excluding Certain Items, attributable to common
stockholders of $0.40 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter
and $1.57 per diluted common share for the full year 2017
-
Recognized Same Store NOI Growth of 3.1% for the full year 2017
-
Recognized Same Store Cash NOI Growth of 4.2% for the full year 2017
-
Increased occupancy by 80 basis points during the fourth quarter to
89.1% at December 31, 2017
"We continue to make strong progress on our strategic plan, stated
Scott W. Fordham, President & Chief Executive Officer, "and are pleased
to have successfully executed on our key objectives this past year.
"We exited five markets during 2017, continued Mr. Fordham, "and we
announced today that we are under contract on 500 East Pratt in
Baltimore, Loop Central in Houston, and Centreport Office Center in Fort
Worth. Exiting Baltimore and downsizing our Houston and Fort Worth
portfolios will further our continued efforts to sharpen our geographic
footprint and improve the overall quality of our portfolio. Subject to
normal closing conditions, we expect to complete these transactions
during the first quarter.
"Looking forward, we are excited by the opportunity to continue creating
value within Austin, added Mr. Fordham. "This includes our recent
acquisition of Domain Point, which is comprised of two office buildings
that total approximately 240,000 square feet on over 9.5 acres of land.
As part of our acquisition, we exercised our exclusive rights to rebrand
and include the property as part of The Domain, bringing our total
Austin office ownership to over 2.1 million square feet, including
properties under construction that are over 95% leased.
"Weve always known Austin is a special city, remarked Mr. Fordham,
"and we are pleased to see its prominence grow not only within our
portfolio, but also as one of the nations most desirable places to
live, work and play. Our existing ability to develop at least 1.2
million square feet inside The Domain, plus future redevelopment
opportunities, positions us for significant additional value creation
opportunities within Austin.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year Financial Results
For the fourth quarter of 2017, net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $9.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, as
compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted common
share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017, net
income was $84.3 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share, as compared
to a net loss of $29.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for
2016.
For the fourth quarter of 2017, NAREIT-defined FFO attributable to
common stockholders was $19.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common
share, as compared to $18.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share,
for the fourth quarter of 2016. For 2017, NAREIT-defined FFO was $71.9
million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, as compared to $76.5
million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for 2016.
For the fourth quarter of 2017, FFO attributable to common stockholders,
excluding certain items, was $19.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted common
share, as compared to $19.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share,
for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017, FFO, excluding
certain items, was $75.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share, as
compared to $79.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, for 2016.
Property Results
Our occupancy at December 31, 2017, was 89.1%, an increase of 80 basis
points from September 30, 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2017, we leased 165,000 square feet, which
included 30,000 square feet of renewals, 2,000 square feet of
expansions, and 133,000 square feet of new leasing.
During the fourth quarter of 2017, we continued to abate rent at One &
Two Eldridge Place and Three Eldridge Place (collectively known as the
"Eldridge Properties), located in Houston, Texas, because the
properties had not been restored to pre-loss condition following
Hurricane Harvey. Rent abatements of $5.1 million and $7.0 million were
provided to tenants for the fourth quarter of 2017 and for the year,
respectively. A total of $6.2 million of these losses was recovered from
business interruption insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter, which
included $1.9 million for the third quarter and $4.3 million for the
fourth quarter, net of a deductible and estimated saved expenses.
Subsequent to quarter end, the total office space leased at our Third +
Shoal development property increased to over 90% (88.7% of the total
rentable space).
Real Estate Activity
Subsequent to quarter end, on January 4, 2018, we acquired a 96.5%
promoted economic interest in Domain Point. Domain Point is located in
Austin, Texas, adjacent to our other Domain office properties and
includes two buildings with 240,000 rentable square feet (combined).
Further, we are currently under contract to sell three properties that
are outside of our target growth markets or our target submarkets. These
properties consist of 500 East Pratt, located in Baltimore, Maryland,
with approximately 280,000 rentable square feet; Loop Central, located
in Houston, Texas, with approximately 575,000 rentable square feet; and
Centreport Office Center, located in Fort Worth, Texas, with
approximately 133,000 rentable square feet. These properties are under
contracts for an aggregate anticipated sales price of approximately
$145.0 million, and each is expected to close during the first quarter
of 2018. The sale of each of these properties is subject to closing
conditions, and there is no assurance we will sell these properties on
the terms or timing we expect or at all.
Capital Markets Activity
On October 27, 2017, we entered into a construction loan secured by
Third + Shoal with available borrowings of up to $103.8 million (at
100%). The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2021, with two,
one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions and our
payment of an extension fee.
On November 3, 2017, our board of directors authorized a distribution of
$0.18 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2017, which
was paid on December 29, 2017.
Subsequent to quarter end, on February 7, 2018, our board of directors
authorized a distribution of $0.18 per share of common stock for the
first quarter of 2018, payable on March 29, 2018.
Subsequent to quarter end, on January 18, 2018, we amended our existing
multi-bank unsecured credit facility. The amendment provides for total
unsecured borrowings under the credit facility to increase from $860
million to $900 million, with the ability to further increase total
borrowings by up to an additional $300 million in the aggregate subject
to certain requirements. The revolving line of credit was increased to
$325 million and the maturity date extended from December 2018 to
January 2022, which can be extended one additional year subject to
certain conditions and our payment of an extension fee, and the maturity
date of the $300 million term loan was extended from December 2019 to
January 2025.
Appointment of Certain Officers
On February 8, 2018, our board of directors appointed Dallas E. Lucas as
our President and Chief Operating Officer, James E. Sharp as our Chief
Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Hannah Wrenn as our Chief
Accounting Officer, in each case effective as of February 15, 2018. Mr.
Fordham will remain our Chief Executive Officer and a director.
2018 Outlook
We have released our 2018 outlook to reflect managements view of
current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as
acquisition and disposition activity, rental rates, occupancy levels,
operating and general and administrative expenses, weighted average
diluted shares outstanding, and interest rates.
Our 2018 outlook and assumptions are as follows:
|
|
2018 Outlook
|
Projected net loss per basic & diluted common share
|
|
|
|
($0.15) - ($0.08)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$1.92
|
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
($0.55)
|
Projected FFO per diluted common share
|
|
|
|
$1.22 - $1.29
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of Fifth Third Center default interest
|
|
|
|
$0.05
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt1
|
|
|
|
$0.18
|
Projected FFO, excluding certain items, per diluted common share
|
|
|
|
$1.45 - $1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions used in 2018 outlook above:
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions of non-target properties
|
|
|
|
$145mm - $270mm
|
Strategic acquisitions
|
|
|
|
$75mm - $175mm
|
Same store cash NOI growth
|
|
|
|
6.5% - 7.5%
|
Same store NOI growth
|
|
|
|
0.5% - 1.5%
|
Straight line rent and lease incentive revenue
|
|
|
|
$5.5mm - $6.5mm
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
|
$5.5mm - $6.5mm
|
General & administrative expenses, excluding certain items
|
|
|
|
$21.0mm - $22.0mm
|
Year-end occupancy
|
|
|
|
88.5% - 90.5%
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
|
48.5mm
1 Represents $8.5mm loss from write-off of deferred
financing costs upon recast of our credit facility on January 18, 2018
Supplemental Information
A copy of our supplemental information regarding our financial results
and operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, is available on
our Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir,
or by contacting our Investor Relations department by email to ir@tierreit.com.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 11:00
a.m. Eastern time/10:00 a.m. Central time to discuss matters pertaining
to this release. Callers in the US or Canada may join the conference
call by dialing 877.407.0789.
A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available
on our Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com
or call 972.483.2400.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws relating to the business and
financial outlook of TIER REIT that are based on our current
expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not
guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements
include discussion and analysis of the financial condition of us and our
subsidiaries, including our ability to rent space on favorable terms,
our ability to address debt maturities and fund our capital
requirements, our intentions to acquire and sell certain properties, our
intentions with respect to development activity, the value of our
assets, our anticipated capital expenditures, the amount and timing of
any anticipated future cash distributions to our stockholders, and other
matters. Words such as "may, "will," "anticipates, "expects,
"intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, "outlook,
"would, "could, "should, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities,
"goals, "position, "future, "vision, "mission, "strive, "project
and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these
forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on
any such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary
materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include
changes in real estate conditions and in the capital markets, as well as
the risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in our other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this
press release speak only as of the date on which such statements were
made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to
update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent
events.
|
|
|
TIER REIT, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
$
|
139,951
|
|
|
|
$
|
143,537
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
Buildings and improvements, net
|
|
|
|
1,061,418
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,641
|
|
Real estate under development
|
|
|
|
29,525
|
|
|
|
|
17,961
|
|
Total real estate
|
|
|
|
1,275,953
|
|
|
|
|
1,250,198
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
13,800
|
|
|
|
|
14,884
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
8,510
|
|
|
|
|
7,509
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
81,129
|
|
|
|
|
71,459
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
28,112
|
|
|
|
|
25,305
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
31,852
|
|
|
|
|
76,813
|
|
Deferred financing fees, net
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
Lease intangibles, net
|
|
|
|
87,047
|
|
|
|
|
61,844
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,787
|
|
Assets associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
53,348
|
|
|
|
|
32,346
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,581,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,552,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
|
$
|
794,538
|
|
|
|
$
|
826,783
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
81,166
|
|
|
|
|
74,458
|
|
Acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
|
|
17,942
|
|
|
|
|
6,886
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,601
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,567
|
|
|
|
|
14,353
|
|
Obligations associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
|
943
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
903,567
|
|
|
|
|
932,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share; 17,500,000 shares
authorized at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, none
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible stock, $.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares
authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value per share; 382,499,000 shares
authorized, 47,623,324 and 47,473,218 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
2,609,540
|
|
|
|
|
2,606,098
|
|
Cumulative distributions and net loss attributable to common
stockholders
|
|
|
|
(1,936,960
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,986,515
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
4,218
|
|
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
676,803
|
|
|
|
|
618,546
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
677,571
|
|
|
|
|
620,516
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,581,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,552,540
|
|
|
|
TIER REIT, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Loss)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
$
|
54,626
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,075
|
|
|
|
$
|
216,461
|
|
|
|
$
|
242,818
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
|
|
14,131
|
|
|
|
|
15,998
|
|
|
|
|
55,921
|
|
|
|
|
72,603
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
8,155
|
|
|
|
|
8,565
|
|
|
|
|
33,576
|
|
|
|
|
43,257
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
|
8,512
|
|
|
|
|
7,454
|
|
|
|
|
34,264
|
|
|
|
|
36,297
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
Asset impairment losses
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
8,977
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
|
|
|
5,796
|
|
|
|
|
21,446
|
|
|
|
|
23,649
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
23,788
|
|
|
|
|
23,856
|
|
|
|
|
94,754
|
|
|
|
|
111,830
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
64,843
|
|
|
|
|
61,866
|
|
|
|
|
245,443
|
|
|
|
|
297,530
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes, equity in operations of investments,
and gains
|
|
|
|
(10,129
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,488
|
)
|
|
|
|
(28,168
|
)
|
|
|
|
(53,543
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
|
|
(655
|
)
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
6,399
|
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
Loss before gains
|
|
|
|
(10,268
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,991
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22,237
|
)
|
|
|
|
(51,629
|
)
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
|
|
92,396
|
|
|
|
|
22,176
|
|
Gain on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(9,884
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,341
|
)
|
|
|
|
84,327
|
|
|
|
|
(29,453
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(9,875
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,333
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
84,286
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,417
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
47,553,564
|
|
|
|
|
47,414,021
|
|
|
|
|
47,537,758
|
|
|
|
|
47,405,564
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
47,553,564
|
|
|
|
|
47,414,021
|
|
|
|
|
47,882,642
|
|
|
|
|
47,405,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.62
|
)
|
Diluted income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.62
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(9,884
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,341
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
84,327
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,453
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income: unrealized gain on interest rate
derivatives
|
|
|
|
3,963
|
|
|
|
|
15,634
|
|
|
|
|
5,262
|
|
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(5,921
|
)
|
|
|
|
9,293
|
|
|
|
|
89,589
|
|
|
|
|
(26,629
|
)
|
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(5,914
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
9,287
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,546
|
|
|
|
$
|
(26,599
|
)
|
|
|
Calculations of FFO and FFO, excluding certain items
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(9,884
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,341
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
84,327
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,453
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
(9,875
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,333
|
)
|
|
|
|
84,286
|
|
|
|
|
(29,417
|
)
|
Adjustments (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties
|
|
|
|
23,655
|
|
|
|
|
23,771
|
|
|
|
|
94,296
|
|
|
|
|
111,122
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
properties
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
|
2,150
|
|
|
|
|
1,377
|
|
|
|
|
8,258
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization - noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Impairment of depreciable real estate assets
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
8,977
|
|
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
(384
|
)
|
|
|
|
(650
|
)
|
|
|
|
(99,109
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22,236
|
)
|
Gain on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,168
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes associated with sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
19,020
|
|
|
|
|
18,917
|
|
|
|
|
71,938
|
|
|
|
|
76,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
|
1,025
|
|
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness income (2)
|
|
|
|
(262
|
)
|
|
|
|
(979
|
)
|
|
|
|
(253
|
)
|
|
|
|
(572
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Default interest (3)
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items
|
|
|
$
|
19,374
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,086
|
|
|
|
$
|
75,122
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
47,554
|
|
|
|
|
47,414
|
|
|
|
|
47,538
|
|
|
|
|
47,406
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (4)
|
|
|
|
48,207
|
|
|
|
|
47,888
|
|
|
|
|
47,883
|
|
|
|
|
47,819
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted (4)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.62
|
)
|
FFO per common share - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
FFO, excluding certain items, per common share - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.57
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.66
|
|
______________________
|
|
From August 28, 2017 through December 31, 2017, we provided rent
abatements of approximately $7.0 million to tenants at the Eldridge
Properties because the properties had not been restored to pre-loss
condition following Hurricane Harvey. Approximately $6.2 million of
these losses were recovered from business interruption insurance
proceeds, net of a deductible and estimated saved expenses.
|
|
(1)
|
|
Includes our pro rata share of consolidated and unconsolidated
amounts, including for our period of ownership of properties sold.
|
(2)
|
|
Interest rate swaps are adjusted to fair value through other
comprehensive income (loss). However, because our interest rate
swaps do not have a LIBOR floor while the hedged debt is subject to
a LIBOR floor, the portion of the change in fair value of our
interest rate swaps attributable to this mismatch is reclassified to
interest rate hedge ineffectiveness income within "interest expense
on our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive
income (loss).
|
(3)
|
|
We have a non-recourse loan in default which subjects us to incur
default interest at a rate that is 500 basis points higher than the
stated interest rate. Although there can be no assurance, we
anticipate that when this property is sold or when ownership of this
property is conveyed to the lender, this default interest will be
forgiven.
|
(4)
|
|
There are no dilutive securities for purposes of calculating net
loss per common share.
|
|
|
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Same Store Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue (1)
|
|
|
$
|
44,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,165
|
|
|
|
$
|
170,997
|
|
|
|
$
|
173,005
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,504
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
44,088
|
|
|
|
|
42,103
|
|
|
|
|
170,534
|
|
|
|
|
171,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses (less tenant improvement demolition
costs)
|
|
|
|
11,836
|
|
|
|
|
11,920
|
|
|
|
|
44,872
|
|
|
|
|
46,375
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
|
7,032
|
|
|
|
|
6,730
|
|
|
|
|
28,463
|
|
|
|
|
29,154
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
Property Expenses
|
|
|
|
18,893
|
|
|
|
|
18,692
|
|
|
|
|
73,426
|
|
|
|
|
75,721
|
|
Same Store NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
|
|
25,195
|
|
|
|
|
23,411
|
|
|
|
|
97,108
|
|
|
|
|
95,780
|
|
Same Store NOI - unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
|
5,394
|
|
|
|
|
3,605
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
$
|
26,521
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,677
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,502
|
|
|
|
$
|
99,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
|
$
|
25,195
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,411
|
|
|
|
$
|
97,108
|
|
|
|
$
|
95,780
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,283
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,558
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,269
|
)
|
Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net
|
|
|
|
(656
|
)
|
|
|
|
(853
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,586
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,101
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
|
|
24,034
|
|
|
|
|
21,275
|
|
|
|
|
88,964
|
|
|
|
|
86,410
|
|
Same Store Cash NOI - unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
|
4,418
|
|
|
|
|
3,225
|
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
$
|
25,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,524
|
|
|
|
$
|
93,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store
Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(9,884
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,341
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
84,327
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,453
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
8,155
|
|
|
|
|
8,565
|
|
|
|
|
33,576
|
|
|
|
|
43,257
|
|
Asset impairment losses
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
8,977
|
|
Tenant improvement demolition costs
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
|
722
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
|
|
|
5,796
|
|
|
|
|
21,446
|
|
|
|
|
23,649
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
23,788
|
|
|
|
|
23,856
|
|
|
|
|
94,754
|
|
|
|
|
111,830
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,169
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
655
|
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
|
(685
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,399
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,569
|
)
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
(384
|
)
|
|
|
|
(650
|
)
|
|
|
|
(92,396
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22,176
|
)
|
Gain on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,168
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income of non-same store properties
|
|
|
|
(6,508
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,230
|
)
|
|
|
|
(28,740
|
)
|
|
|
|
(36,439
|
)
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,504
|
)
|
Same Store NOI of unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
|
5,394
|
|
|
|
|
3,605
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
26,521
|
|
|
|
|
24,677
|
|
|
|
|
102,502
|
|
|
|
|
99,385
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,283
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,558
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,269
|
)
|
Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net
|
|
|
|
(656
|
)
|
|
|
|
(853
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,586
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,101
|
)
|
Cash NOI adjustments for unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
|
(976
|
)
|
|
|
|
(380
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
$
|
25,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,524
|
|
|
|
$
|
93,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating properties (2)
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable square feet (% owned)
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
|
______________
|
|
(1)
|
|
From August 28, 2017 through December 31, 2017, we provided rent
abatements of approximately $7.0 million to tenants at the Eldridge
Properties because the properties had not been restored to pre-loss
condition following Hurricane Harvey. Approximately $6.2 million of
these losses were recovered from business interruption insurance
proceeds, net of a deductible and estimated saved expenses.
|
(2)
|
|
Excludes certain operating properties that were not owned or not
fully operational during the entirety of the comparable periods. Our
Domain 2 and Domain 7 properties (two properties in which we
acquired full ownership in January 2017) are reflected above as
unconsolidated and at their prior year ownership percentage of
49.84% in both periods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We compute our financial results in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).
Although Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations, excluding
certain items, are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that these
calculations are helpful to stockholders and potential investors and are
widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP measure in tables included in this
press release.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with
GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes
predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen
or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts
have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate
companies that use historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient
for evaluating operating performance. FFO is a non-GAAP financial
measure that is widely recognized as a measure of a REITs operating
performance. We use FFO as defined by the National Association of Real
Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) which is net income (loss), computed
in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of
property and impairments of depreciable real estate (including
impairments of investments in unconsolidated entities which resulted
from measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real
estate held by the unconsolidated entity), plus depreciation and
amortization of real estate assets, and after related adjustments for
unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. The determination
of whether impairment charges have been incurred is based partly on
anticipated operating performance and hold periods. Estimated
undiscounted cash flows from a property, derived from estimated future
net rental and lease revenues, net proceeds on the sale of the property,
and certain other ancillary cash flows, are taken into account in
determining whether an impairment charge has been incurred. While
impairment charges for depreciable real estate are excluded from net
income (loss) in the calculation of FFO as described above, impairments
reflect a decline in the value of the applicable property that we may
not recover.
We believe that the use of FFO, together with the required GAAP
presentations, is helpful in understanding our operating performance
because it excludes real estate-related depreciation and amortization,
gains and losses from property dispositions, and impairments of
depreciable real estate assets, and as a result, when compared period to
period, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy
rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, general
and administrative expenses, and interest costs, which are not
immediately apparent from net income. Factors that impact FFO include
fixed costs, yields on cash held in accounts, income from portfolio
properties and other portfolio assets, interest rates on debt financing,
and operating expenses.
We also evaluate FFO, excluding certain items. The items excluded relate
to certain non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities
that may create significant FFO volatility and affect the comparability
of FFO across periods. We believe it is useful to evaluate FFO excluding
these items because it provides useful information in analyzing
comparability between reporting periods and in assessing the
sustainability of our operating performance.
FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, should not be considered as
alternatives to net income (loss), or as indicators of our liquidity,
nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs,
including our ability to make distributions. Additionally, the exclusion
of impairments limits the usefulness of FFO and FFO, excluding certain
items, as historical operating performance measures since an impairment
charge indicates that operating performance has been permanently
affected. FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, are non-GAAP
measurements and should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP
measurements. Our FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, as presented may
not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs that do not
define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or
interpret it differently, or that identify and exclude different items
related to non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
Same Store NOI is equal to rental revenue, less lease termination fee
income, property operating expenses (excluding tenant improvement
demolition costs), real estate taxes, and property management expenses
for our same store properties and is considered a non-GAAP financial
measure. Same Store Cash NOI is equal to Same Store NOI less non-cash
revenue items including straight-line rent adjustments and the
amortization of above- and below-market rent. The same store properties
include our operating office properties not held for sale and owned and
operated for the entirety of both periods being compared and include our
comparable ownership percentage in each period for properties in which
we own an unconsolidated interest that is accounted for using the equity
method. We view Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI as important
measures of the operating performance of our properties because they
allow us to compare operating results of properties owned and operated
for the entirety of both periods being compared and therefore eliminate
variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during such periods.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI presented by us may not be
comparable to Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI reported by other
REITs that do not define Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI exactly
as we do. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding
of our operating results, Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI should
be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our
consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Same Store NOI and
Same Store Cash NOI should not be considered as an indicator of our
ability to make distributions, as alternatives to net income (loss) as
an indication of our performance, or as a measure of cash flows or
liquidity.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006287/en/