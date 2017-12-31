TIER REIT Announces Sale of Loop Central & Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Domain 8

TIER
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) announced today that it has sold Loop
Central, a 575,000-square-foot office building in Houston, Texas. The
sale follows the dispositions of 500 East Pratt and Centreport Office
Center earlier this year, which together with Loop Central were
previously announced as under contract for sale.
TIER REIT also announced that it has acquired the remaining partnership
interest in Domain 8, a 291,000-square-foot office building located at
The Domain in Austin, Texas. TIER REIT was the co-developer and 50%
owner of Domain 8, which delivered in the second quarter of 2017 fully
leased primarily to Amazon and Facebook.
On a pro forma basis, including the stabilized delivery of Domain 8,
Domain 11 and Third + Shoal, the Austin market will represent
approximately 45% of the Companys total net operating income while the
Houston market will decrease to less than 20% of total net operating
income.
"With these strategic transactions, we are not only refining our
presence in Houston but further increasing our control of the office
space at The Domain, stated Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer of
TIER REIT. "Our office ownership at The Domain now totals approximately
1.2 million square feet, representing over 75% of the competitive office
space in this premier micro-market.
"We also continue to grow organically within The Domain, continued Mr.
Fordham, "including the upcoming delivery of our 324,000-square-foot
Domain 11 development project at the end of this year. In addition, our
Domain 9, Domain 10 and Domain 12 proposed developments are fully
designed and permitted, which would add another 900,000 square feet to
Austins second downtown.
"Tenant demand throughout the project remains strong with no competitive
projects planned at The Domain, added Mr. Fordham. "As a result, we
anticipate commencing construction on at least one additional new
building at The Domain this year.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. TIER REITs vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com
or call 972.483.2400.
