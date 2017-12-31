TIER REIT Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment
trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office
properties in select U.S. markets, today announced financial and
operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 and Recent Highlights
-
Recognized net loss of $0.17 per diluted common share
-
Reported Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to common
stockholders of $0.39 per diluted common share
-
Reported FFO, Excluding Certain Items, attributable to common
stockholders of $0.40 per diluted common share
-
Recognized Same Store Cash NOI Growth of 11.2% over second quarter 2017
-
Raised $66.96 million of gross equity proceeds from the sale of
approximately 2.84 million shares of common stock through our
at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program)
"We are pleased to announce our strong second quarter results, which
were ahead of our expectations, stated Scott W. Fordham, Chief
Executive Officer of TIER REIT. "Tenant demand continues to grow,
especially in Austin and at The Domain, where TIER controls over 75% of
the competitive office space and substantially all of the available land
for office development in the heart of The Domains premier amenities.
Mr. Fordham continued, "We are now in leases for the entirety of our
recently commenced Domain 12 development, which is a 320,000 square foot
office tower expected to deliver fourth quarter 2019. Further, we have
active letters of intent from prospective tenants totaling over 350,000
square feet for Domain 10, a fully designed and permitted 300,000 square
foot office project. As a result, we expect to commence development of
Domain 10 in the fourth quarter.
"Weve raised approximately $67 million of gross proceeds through our
ATM Program to bolster our balance sheet, added Mr. Fordham, "and
together with our planned dispositions, we are well positioned to
capitalize on our robust development pipeline.
Second Quarter Financial Results
For the second quarter of 2018, net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $8.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, as
compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted common
share, for the second quarter of 2017.
For the second quarter of 2018, Nareit-defined FFO attributable to
common stockholders was $18.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted common
share, as compared to $18.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share,
for the second quarter of 2017.
For the second quarter of 2018, FFO attributable to common stockholders,
excluding certain items, was $19.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted common
share, as compared to $19.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share,
for the second quarter of 2017.
Property Results
Our occupancy at June 30, 2018, was 89.4%, reflecting no change from
March 31, 2018.
During the second quarter of 2018, we leased 94,000 square feet, which
included 48,000 square feet of renewals, 23,000 square feet of
expansions, and 23,000 square feet of new leasing.
During the second quarter of 2018, we provided rent abatements of $0.8
million to tenants at One & Two Eldridge Place and Three Eldridge Place,
partially offset by $0.4 million in business interruption insurance
proceeds recorded in the second quarter, related to Hurricane Harvey. We
anticipate we will receive remaining business interruption insurance
proceeds in subsequent quarters.
Real Estate Activity
Development of Domain 12 commenced in May 2018. Domain 12 will contain
320,000 rentable square feet and is located in Austin, Texas, adjacent
to our Domain 11 development property. We announced today that we are in
leases for the entirety of the building.
Additionally, we announced today that we expect to commence development
of Domain 10, a 300,000 square foot office building in Austin, Texas, in
the fourth quarter.
Capital Markets Activity
Since April 1, 2018, we have sold 2,841,551 shares of common stock for
total gross proceeds under the ATM Program of $66.96 million, or $65.73
million net of commissions and issuance costs. Of that amount, 901,300
shares were issued during the last week of the second quarter, while the
remainder was issued subsequent to the second quarter. Proceeds from the
ATM Program are being utilized as additional funding for our Austin
development activities and repayment of the revolving balance of our
credit facility.
On May 4, 2018, our board of directors authorized a distribution of
$0.18 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2018, which
was paid on June 29, 2018.
On August 3, 2018, our board of directors authorized a distribution of
$0.18 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2018, which
will be paid on September 28, 2018.
2018 Outlook
We have updated our 2018 outlook and assumptions, as follows:
|
|
2018 Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
Prior
|
|
Updated
|
Projected net loss per basic & diluted common share
|
|
|
|
($0.29) - ($0.24)
|
|
($0.28) - ($0.24)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$2.02
|
|
$2.03
|
Gain on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
($0.23)
|
|
($0.22)
|
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
($0.25)
|
|
($0.24)
|
Projected FFO per diluted common share
|
|
|
|
$1.25 - $1.30
|
|
$1.29 - $1.33
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of Fifth Third Center default interest
|
|
|
|
$0.05
|
|
$0.05
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt1
|
|
|
|
$0.19
|
|
$0.18
|
Projected FFO, excluding certain items, per diluted common share
|
|
|
|
$1.49 - $1.54
|
|
$1.52 - $1.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions used in 2018 outlook above:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions
|
|
|
|
$145mm - $270mm
|
|
$145mm - $270mm
|
Strategic acquisitions
|
|
|
|
$164mm
|
|
$164mm
|
Same store cash NOI growth
|
|
|
|
7.5% - 8.5%
|
|
7.5% - 8.5%
|
Same store NOI growth
|
|
|
|
1.0% - 2.0%
|
|
1.5% - 2.5%
|
Straight line rent and lease incentive revenue
|
|
|
|
$5.0mm - $6.0mm
|
|
$5.0mm - $6.0mm
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
|
$5.5mm - $6.5mm
|
|
$5.5mm - $6.5mm
|
General & administrative expenses, excluding certain items
|
|
|
|
$21.0mm - $22.0mm
|
|
$21.0mm - $22.0mm
|
Year-end occupancy
|
|
|
|
89.5% - 91.5%
|
|
89.5% - 91.5%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
48.5mm
|
|
49.8mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Represents the loss from write-off of deferred
financing costs upon recast of our credit facility on January 18, 2018
Supplemental Information
A copy of our supplemental information regarding our financial results
and operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, is available on our
Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir,
or by contacting our Investor Relations department by email at ir@tierreit.com.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 11:00
a.m. Eastern time/10:00 a.m. Central time to discuss matters pertaining
to this release. Callers in the U.S. or Canada may join the conference
call by dialing 877.407.0789.
A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available
on our Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir.
TIER REIT, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in
thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
$
|
156,517
|
|
|
$
|
139,951
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
Buildings and improvements, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,160,273
|
|
|
|
1,061,418
|
|
Real estate under development
|
|
|
|
|
72,965
|
|
|
|
29,525
|
|
Total real estate
|
|
|
|
|
1,434,814
|
|
|
|
1,275,953
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
|
|
13,800
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
14,086
|
|
|
|
8,510
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
80,755
|
|
|
|
81,129
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
17,124
|
|
|
|
28,112
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
31,714
|
|
|
|
31,852
|
|
Deferred financing fees, net
|
|
|
|
|
3,211
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
Lease intangibles, net
|
|
|
|
|
106,058
|
|
|
|
87,047
|
|
Assets associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,348
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,696,121
|
|
|
$
|
1,581,138
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
886,260
|
|
|
$
|
794,538
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
82,816
|
|
|
|
81,166
|
|
Acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
|
|
|
25,910
|
|
|
|
17,942
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
6,545
|
|
|
|
7,567
|
|
Obligations associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,001,531
|
|
|
|
903,567
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share; 17,500,000 shares
authorized at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively,
none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible stock, $.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares
authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value per share; 382,499,000 shares
authorized, 48,574,724 and 47,623,324 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
2,632,635
|
|
|
|
2,609,540
|
|
Cumulative distributions and net loss attributable to common
stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
(1,953,466
|
)
|
|
|
(1,936,960
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
12,462
|
|
|
|
4,218
|
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
691,636
|
|
|
|
676,803
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
2,954
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
694,590
|
|
|
|
677,571
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,696,121
|
|
|
$
|
1,581,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIER REIT, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of
Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands,
except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,990
|
|
|
$
|
54,552
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
12,395
|
|
|
|
13,930
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
8,369
|
|
|
|
8,235
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
|
|
9,074
|
|
|
|
8,753
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
5,377
|
|
|
|
5,626
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
27,134
|
|
|
|
22,652
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
|
62,446
|
|
|
|
59,268
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
783
|
|
Loss before income taxes, equity in operations of investments,
and gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,906
|
)
|
|
|
(3,933
|
)
|
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
|
149
|
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,556
|
|
Income (loss) before gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,120
|
)
|
|
|
2,772
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
Loss on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,362
|
)
|
|
|
4,034
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8,277
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,031
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
47,684,152
|
|
|
|
47,536,320
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
47,684,152
|
|
|
|
47,875,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Diluted income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8,362
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,034
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss): unrealized income (loss) on
interest rate derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
1,984
|
|
|
|
(1,301
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,378
|
)
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6,294
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculations of FFO and FFO, excluding certain items
(in
thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8,362
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,034
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
(8,277
|
)
|
|
|
4,031
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties
|
|
|
|
|
27,011
|
|
|
|
22,557
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization - noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(782
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
(7,975
|
)
|
Loss on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
18,804
|
|
|
|
18,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance charges
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness expense (income) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Default interest (2)
|
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,521
|
|
|
$
|
19,766
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
47,684
|
|
|
|
47,536
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
48,534
|
|
|
|
47,875
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
FFO per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
FFO, excluding certain items, per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
______________________
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, we provided rent abatements
of approximately $0.8 million to tenants as a result of Hurricane
Harvey. These abatements were a reduction to "rental revenue on our
condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
(loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2018. These rent abatements
were offset by approximately $0.4 million of business interruption
insurance proceeds for the three months ended June 30, 2018. We
anticipate we will receive remaining business interruption insurance
proceeds in subsequent quarters.
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaps are adjusted to fair value through other
comprehensive income (loss). However, because our interest rate
swaps do not have a LIBOR floor while the hedged debt is subject to
a LIBOR floor, the portion of the change in fair value of our
interest rate swaps attributable to this mismatch is reclassified to
interest rate hedge ineffectiveness expense. We adopted new
accounting guidance on January 1, 2018, that eliminates the
requirement to separately measure and report hedge ineffectiveness
expense.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
We have a non-recourse loan in default which subjects us to incur
default interest at a rate that is 500 basis points higher than the
stated interest rate. Although there can be no assurance, we
anticipate that when this property is sold or when ownership of this
property is conveyed to the lender, this default interest will be
forgiven.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
(in thousands,
except property count and percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
Same Store Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue (1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
44,549
|
|
|
$
|
43,813
|
|
Less: Lease termination fees
|
|
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,174
|
|
|
|
43,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses (less tenant improvement demolition
costs)
|
|
|
|
|
10,931
|
|
|
|
10,717
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
|
|
7,144
|
|
|
|
7,612
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Property Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
18,100
|
|
|
|
18,360
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,074
|
|
|
$
|
25,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,074
|
|
|
$
|
25,423
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(1,944
|
)
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(1,057
|
)
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,059
|
|
|
$
|
22,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store
Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(8,362
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,034
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
8,369
|
|
|
|
8,235
|
|
Tenant improvement demolition costs
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
5,377
|
|
|
|
5,626
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
27,134
|
|
|
|
22,652
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
|
(550
|
)
|
|
|
(783
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
(149
|
)
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,556
|
)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
(1,262
|
)
|
Loss on remeasurement of investment in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income of non-same store properties
|
|
|
|
|
(6,000
|
)
|
|
|
(6,378
|
)
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
|
|
26,074
|
|
|
|
25,423
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(1,944
|
)
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
|
|
(1,057
|
)
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,059
|
|
|
$
|
22,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
Rentable square feet (% owned)
|
|
|
|
|
5,807
|
|
|
______________
Excludes certain operating properties that were not owned or not fully
operational during the entirety of the comparable periods. Our Domain 2
and Domain 7 properties (two properties in which we acquired full
ownership in January 2017) are included above as consolidated and at
100% in both periods.
|
(1)
|
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, we provided rent
abatements of approximately $0.8 million to tenants as a result of
Hurricane Harvey. These rent abatements were offset by
approximately $0.4 million of business interruption insurance
proceeds for the three months ended June 30, 2018. We anticipate
we will receive remaining business interruption insurance proceeds
in subsequent quarters.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We compute our financial results in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).
Although Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations, excluding
certain items, are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that these
calculations are helpful to stockholders and potential investors and are
widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP measure in tables included in this
press release.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with
GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes
predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen
or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts
have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate
companies that use historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient
for evaluating operating performance. FFO is a non-GAAP financial
measure that is widely recognized as a measure of a REITs operating
performance. We use FFO as defined by the National Association of Real
Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) which is net income (loss), computed
in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of
property and impairments of depreciable real estate (including
impairments of investments in unconsolidated entities which resulted
from measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real
estate held by the unconsolidated entity), plus depreciation and
amortization of real estate assets, and after related adjustments for
unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. The determination
of whether impairment charges have been incurred is based partly on
anticipated operating performance and hold periods. Estimated
undiscounted cash flows from a property, derived from estimated future
net rental and lease revenues, net proceeds on the sale of the property,
and certain other ancillary cash flows, are taken into account in
determining whether an impairment charge has been incurred. While
impairment charges for depreciable real estate are excluded from net
income (loss) in the calculation of FFO as described above, impairments
reflect a decline in the value of the applicable property that we may
not recover.
We believe that the use of FFO, together with the required GAAP
presentations, is helpful in understanding our operating performance
because it excludes real estate-related depreciation and amortization,
gains and losses from property dispositions, and impairments of
depreciable real estate assets, and as a result, when compared period to
period, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy
rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, general
and administrative expenses, and interest costs, which are not
immediately apparent from net income. Factors that impact FFO include
fixed costs, yields on cash held in accounts, income from portfolio
properties and other portfolio assets, interest rates on debt financing,
and operating expenses.
We also evaluate FFO, excluding certain items. The items excluded relate
to certain non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities
that may create significant FFO volatility and affect the comparability
of FFO across periods. We believe it is useful to evaluate FFO excluding
these items because it provides useful information in analyzing
comparability between reporting periods and in assessing the
sustainability of our operating performance.
FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, should not be considered as
alternatives to net income (loss), or as indicators of our liquidity,
nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs,
including our ability to make distributions. Additionally, the exclusion
of impairments limits the usefulness of FFO and FFO, excluding certain
items, as historical operating performance measures since an impairment
charge indicates that operating performance has been permanently
affected. FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, are non-GAAP
measurements and should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP
measurements. Our FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, as presented may
not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs that do not
define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition, or
interpret it differently, or that identify and exclude different items
related to non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
Same Store NOI is equal to rental revenue, less lease termination fee
income, property operating expenses (excluding tenant improvement
demolition costs), real estate taxes, and property management expenses
for our same store properties and is considered a non-GAAP financial
measure. Same Store Cash NOI is equal to Same Store NOI less non-cash
revenue items including straight-line rent adjustments and the
amortization of above- and below-market rent. The same store properties
include our operating office properties not held for sale and owned and
operated for the entirety of both periods being compared and include our
comparable ownership percentage in each period for properties in which
we own an unconsolidated interest that is accounted for using the equity
method. We view Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI as important
measures of the operating performance of our properties because they
allow us to compare operating results of properties owned and operated
for the entirety of both periods being compared and therefore eliminate
variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during such periods.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI presented by us may not be
comparable to Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI reported by other
REITs that do not define Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI exactly
as we do. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding
of our operating results, Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI should
be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our
consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Same Store NOI and
Same Store Cash NOI should not be considered as an indicator of our
ability to make distributions, as alternatives to net income (loss) as
an indication of our performance, or as a measure of cash flows or
liquidity.
