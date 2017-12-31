24.01.2018 22:35
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

TIER REIT Recasts Credit Facility

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, announced today that it has recast its existing multi-bank unsecured credit facility.

The amendment provides for total unsecured borrowings under the credit facility to increase from $860 million to $900 million, with the ability to further increase total borrowings by up to an additional $300 million in the aggregate subject to certain requirements. The recast also includes a maturity date extension of the revolving portion of the facility from December 2018 to January 2022, with an additional one-year extension option subject to certain requirements, as well as a maturity date extension of the $300 million term loan from December 2019 to January 2025.

The new credit facility is being led by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners. In addition, U.S. Bank National Association is a joint lead arranger of the revolver and seven-year term loan, and PNC Bank, National Association is a joint lead arranger of the five-year term loan, with both serving in conjunction with Fifth Third Bank and Capital One National Association as documentation agents; Bank of America, N.A., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Regions Bank are senior managing agents; and Associated Bank, National Association and First Tennessee Bank are additional participants.

"We are pleased with the strong lender demand for our recast credit facility and the ongoing support from our expanding bank group as we continue to execute our value creation plan, stated Dallas Lucas, Chief Financial Officer. "The amended facility solidifies our balance sheet with no meaningful debt maturities until 2022 and provides us the capacity to further capitalize on new near-term selective development opportunities.

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REITs vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com or call 972.483.2400.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TIER REIT Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.17
TIER REIT gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
06.11.17
Ausblick: TIER REIT vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.01.17
TIER REIT kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TIER REIT News
RSS Feed
TIER REIT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TIER REIT Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.12.2017TIER REIT OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
23.12.2016TIER REIT OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.12.2017TIER REIT OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
23.12.2016TIER REIT OutperformBMO Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TIER REIT Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TIER REIT News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere TIER REIT News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
SOCIETE GENERALE: DER WIKIFOLIO-CHECK: SG ACTIVE TRADING WEBINAR, HEUTE UM 19:00 UHR!
CO2-Preis knackt 9 Euro-Marke
Zurück in die Vergangenheit - Die Detroit Auto Show 2018
UBS: BASF SE - Dreistelliger Kursbereich möglich
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Für welche Art von Investor ist Robo-Advice geeignet?
DekaBank: Gelungener Jahresauftakt
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur TIER REIT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

TIER REIT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

US-Professor: Apple, Facebook & Co. müssen zerstört werden
Eine Veränderung an der Kasse revolutioniert das Einkaufen
Studie: In diesen Branchen verdient man in jeder Region das meiste Geld
Ein deutscher Ethereum-Entwickler will ein Problem lösen, an dem Luxusmarken schon seit Jahren verzweifeln
Eine bisher unterschätzte Gefahr könnte den E-Auto-Markt in Deutschland zum Einsturz bringen

Heute im Fokus

DAX rutscht bis Börsenschluss deutlich ab -- Dow schließt kaum bewegt -- GE tief in den roten Zahlen -- Ratingagentur will jetzt auch Kryptos bewerten -- MediGene, SMA Solar im Fokus

Kunden und Staat verlieren durch Air-Berlin-Pleite Millionen. Goldpreis steigt auf höchsten Stand seit September. Altersgrenze erreicht: Software AG braucht neuen Chef. E.ON: "Haben Wachstum in allen Bereichen". Société Générale rät zum Ausstieg aus US-Aktien. Hedgefonds erwartet offenbar neuen Übernahmeversuch bei LSE.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 3: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Besitzen Sie Bitcoins oder eine andere Kryptowährung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
DAX rutscht bis Börsenschluss deutlich ab -- Dow schließt kaum bewegt -- GE tief in den roten Zahlen -- Ratingagentur will jetzt auch Kryptos bewerten -- MediGene, SMA Solar im Fokus
Webinare
21:59 Uhr
Essentielle Scan-Kriterien für die tägliche Suche nach neuen Trading-Chancen
Ausland
22:23 Uhr
Dank Ethereum-Mining: Morgan Stanley sieht Rekord-Umsatz für NVIDIA und AMD
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
EVOTEC AG566480
General Electric Co.851144
Amazon906866
Medigene AGA1X3W0
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens AG723610