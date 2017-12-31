TIER REIT Recasts Credit Facility

TIER
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment
trust, announced today that it has recast its existing multi-bank
unsecured credit facility.
The amendment provides for total unsecured borrowings under the credit
facility to increase from $860 million to $900 million, with the ability
to further increase total borrowings by up to an additional $300 million
in the aggregate subject to certain requirements. The recast also
includes a maturity date extension of the revolving portion of the
facility from December 2018 to January 2022, with an additional one-year
extension option subject to certain requirements, as well as a maturity
date extension of the $300 million term loan from December 2019 to
January 2025.
The new credit facility is being led by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as joint lead arrangers and joint
bookrunners. In addition, U.S. Bank National Association is a joint lead
arranger of the revolver and seven-year term loan, and PNC Bank,
National Association is a joint lead arranger of the five-year term
loan, with both serving in conjunction with Fifth Third Bank and Capital
One National Association as documentation agents; Bank of America, N.A.,
BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Regions Bank are senior managing agents;
and Associated Bank, National Association and First Tennessee Bank are
additional participants.
"We are pleased with the strong lender demand for our recast credit
facility and the ongoing support from our expanding bank group as we
continue to execute our value creation plan, stated Dallas Lucas, Chief
Financial Officer. "The amended facility solidifies our balance sheet
with no meaningful debt maturities until 2022 and provides us the
capacity to further capitalize on new near-term selective development
opportunities.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. TIER REITs vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com
or call 972.483.2400.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on
historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or
implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be
provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the
information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For
additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the
Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005853/en/