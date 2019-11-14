finanzen.net
14.11.2019
Tiffany Haddishs Holiday Gift Advice: Ask for More Experiences

Seeing family and friends doing fun activities on social media can leave you wishing for a little more excitement in your life. Thanks to some holiday gifting advice from Groupon and Tiffany Haddish, you can now have it! Groupon is running a holiday ad campaign featuring Tiffanycalled Rewrite the Listthat urges people to start a new holiday tradition this year by adding at least one experience that they can do with others to their wish list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005872/en/

"What excites me the most about this Groupon campaign is that it speaks to a question we all face every yearwhat do we put on our holiday wish list," said Tiffany Haddish. "Experiences make memories, and I'm looking forward to making some great ones with Groupon this holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

"What excites me the most about this Groupon campaign is that it speaks to a question we all face every yearwhat do we put on our holiday wish list," said Tiffany. "Experiences make memories, and I'm looking forward to making some great ones with Groupon this holiday season.

In the new Groupon spots, Tiffany is joined by a group of elementary school-aged kids who share her excitement about starting a new tradition this holiday season. Additional spots show Tiffany and her younger friends decorating cookies and discussing the importance of togetherness and making memories. All of the Rewrite the List spots are available for viewing on Groupons YouTube channel.

"The holidays are the perfect time to connect with others and make and cherish memories, said Groupons Chief Marketing Officer Craig Rowley. "While we all have physical things on our holiday wish listsand thats greatwere asking you to add at least one experience that you can do with others because life is richer when we experience these moments together.

To help you get a jumpstart on rewriting your list this holiday season, Groupon created a curated collection of experiences grouped into six categories, including:

? Family Fun

? Beauty and Relaxation

? City Explorer

? Night Out

? Foodie Frenzy

? Bucket List

To view the full Rewrite the List collection, please visit https://www.groupon.com/landing/rewrite-the-list.

The Rewrite the List ads will run on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube where the company can more effectively target adventure seekers looking to receive experiences as gifts. The ads will be reinforced through a robust digital and social campaign aimed at engaging with customers through Groupon experience gift ideas in the form of video content, articles and other formats.

TWO NIL handled the media buy and the spots were directed by Peter Atencio of RSA Films, director of projects such as Comedy Centrals Key and Peele and the feature film Keanu.

About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is a comedian, actress, and producer who was the breakout star of the smash comedy Girls Trip, where she appeared as the scene-stealing "Dina alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. Her additional film and television work includes The Last O.G., Night School, The Carmichael Show, Keanu, and a turn as host of the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Her debut stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, debuted on Showtime in August 2017. In November 2017, she made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the companys merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

