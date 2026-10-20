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Tiny Titan domination: VinFast VF3 is the best-selling BEV model in the Philippines

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EQS Newswire / 20/10/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – VinFast VF 3, the best-selling electric mini-SUV of VinFast Philippines, has claimed the top spot in the local BEV segment after recording 2,906 units sold from January to August 2026 according to the CAMPI report.

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The VinFast VF 3 is the Philippines' best-selling BEV, underscoring its strong consumer appeal and helping accelerate the transition to greener mobility.

Dubbed as the "Tiny Titan," the VF 3 asserted its popularity among first-time Filipino EV owners looking for compact and practical vehicles. Already gaining strong traction before recent oil price hikes, the VF 3 saw demand surge during the global energy uncertainty as volatile domestic fuel prices pushed Filipino motorists towards cost-efficient mobility options.

Beyond the impressive specifications of the VF 3, the model's market dominance is credited to VinFast's comprehensive Ownership System that helps address key barriers to EV adoption. The number one BEV brand's first-of-its-kind initiatives such as the Battery Subscription Policy, which lowers upfront costs, and the Residual Value Guarantee Program, which protects long-term asset value, continue to appeal to Filipinos looking for practical mobility solutions. Coupled with its free charging program until March 31, 2029, the brand's expanding charging networks in the country builds a strong total cost of ownership case for VF 3, attracting Filipinos to make the EV shift amidst fuel price volatility.

Mr. Antonio "Toti" Zara III, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: "We are deeply grateful and incredibly proud of the warm reception that VF 3 received in the Philippines. Achieving the number one spot is a milestone that demonstrates Filipino drivers' readiness to embrace electric mobility when backed by an ecosystem that supports their entire journey. The incredible reception of the VF 3 proves that eliminating traditional barriers through our comprehensive Ownership System makes going electric a seamless, practical choice. But the Tiny Titan leading the charts is only the beginning of our mission in the country, as we vow to continuously expand and evolve this ecosystem to ensure sustainable EV ownership remains accessible, effortless, and dependable for every Filipino motorist."

The VF 3's success in the Philippine market reflects consumer reception and the model's suitability for local mobility needs. To continue meeting consumer needs and enhancing the ownership experience, VinFast is steadily expanding its vehicle lineup and further developing its comprehensive Ownership System – encompassing growing dealership networks across the Philippines, the Battery Subscription and the Residual Value Guarantee programs, the V-Green network, and dedicated aftersales support. VinFast continues to remove barriers to EV ownership and make electric driving a practical, seamless choice for Filipinos.

VinFast is expected to sustain this momentum by continuing to expand its charging network and dealership footprint across the country. To experience the country's best-selling electric mini-SUV firsthand, customers are invited to book a test drive or visit any authorized VinFast dealership nationwide.

Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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News Source: VinFast

20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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