Titan Minerals Track Record Will Stigmatize Company and Investors for Years; Titan Brings LIABILITIES not ASSETS to Titan-Core Gold Merger, Says Core Gold Shareholder Keith Piggott

Keith Piggott, owning approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding
shares of Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company")
(TSXV: CGLD, OTCQX: Concerned Shareholder of Core Gold Inc., Keith
Piggott) today posted, to CoreTruth.ca,
the December 2017 report by Perus Regional Directorate of Energy and
Mines ("DREM 2017 Inspection Report) which includes disturbing
details about the environmental track record of Titan Minerals Ltd.s ("Titan
- ASX: TTM) Tulin processing plant (the "Tulin Plant) in
Perua track record which could cost Titan tens of millions of dollars
in undisclosed liabilities.
The DREM 2017 Inspection Report lambastes Tulin Gold Co. S.A.C. ("Tulin
Gold), a subsidiary of Titans Andina Resources, for its many
environmental, safety and occupational health transgressions and
includes a long list of the fines the company was forced to pay dating
back to 2012.
Mr. Piggott has also learned that on May 21, 2019 a criminal complaint
regarding the activities that took place at the operations of Tulin
Gold, including the burying of toxic tailings within and outside the
plant area, was filed with the Provincial Prosecutor's Office for the
Prevention of Crime in Environmental Matters.
"These damning reports are just the tip of the iceberg with regards to
the evidence and documentation I have uncovered over the past several
months, said Mr. Piggott. "Shareholders may be tempted to look the
other way but the media, government, environmental watchdogs and
affected local communities will pursue Titan endlessly going forward.
Core Gold shareholders need to think long and hard before voting in
favour of a deal that puts our assets into the hands of a company with
such disgraceful track record which not only threatens our ability to
obtain permits and operate but, more importantly, puts workers,
families, and childrens health at risk.
Several of the environmental infractions described in the DREM report
are categorized as "very grave and "grave including, for example,
depositing cyanide-bearing tailings outside the permitted area without
the required environmental certification. The report also references an
incident involving a spill of "caustic soda used in activated carbon,
which reached a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In previous press releases, Mr. Piggott noted that
none of these environmental violations have been disclosed to Titan
shareholdersor Core Gold shareholdersand that Titan could be
responsible for costs for toxic waste removal and clean-up of cyanide
tailings within the plant area as per the terms of its contract with the
Tulin Plant owner, estimated at approximately C$45 million.
These liabilities mean that there will be no money left for developing
the Core Gold assets in Ecuador and even if there was, the Ecuadorian
government would not permit such a company to operate in their country.
Another report, dated November 10, 2016, addressed to the President of
the Peruvian Congress by the Member of Congress in whose constituency
the Tulin Plant and the nearby town of El Ingenio lie, highlights the
serious concerns of local residents:
"They denounced that the mining company Tulin Gold that is operating in
the Congressmans District is engaged in the exploitation of gold
without fulfilling the commitments of protection of the environment and
the health of the population; since it uses cyanide and other powerful
chemicals to purify the metal and the waste is thrown freely on the
outside of the company and on the banks of the Ayapana River. That, in
addition, the company manufactures adobe [bricks] with tailings and thus
contaminated sells them to residents of the Centro Poblado of Tulín for
the construction of their homes.Many supporting documents, including
the redacted criminal complaint, the full DREM 2017 Inspection Report
and the November 2016 report, can be viewed here.
SHAREHOLDERS SHOULDNT BE FOOLED BY TITANS VISTA GOLD ANNOUNCEMENT
Given the evidence above, its surprising that, on May 27, 2019, Titan
announced with great fanfare that it had received its "final operators
permit for its Vista Gold Plant asserting that it was granted following
"an exhaustive and thorough inspection and review period with DREM,
including review of the [Titans] operating history.
This is a bare faced, false, and deliberately misleading statement made
by Titan to give its shareholders and potential investors the impression
that the granting of the Vista Gold permit means that DREM has given
Titan a clean bill of health.
As a matter of fact, a formal request by a local resident, reflecting
the feelings of many in that agricultural zone, has been submitted to
both to DREM and the Ministry of Energy and Mines seeking to annul the
Vista Plants permit due to "grave administrative infractions as it was
rushed through the approval process. This document is also available at CoreTruth.ca.
Local TV is covering the controversy.
To be clear, DREM has not absolved Titan of anything.
Shareholders
are encouraged to read the DREM report and other evidence and judge for
themselves.
While the Core Gold board of directors may be fooled by Titans
announcement, the sad reality is that, Titan brings to the table
enormous financial liabilities, stemming from contractual obligations
with the owners of the Tulin Plant and environmental obligations
including the yet to be quantified penalties linked with the burial of
cyanide-bearing tailings outside the plant, and the sale of
cyanide-bearing bricks to the local population.
The financial liabilities pale in comparison with the stigma associated
with misuse of cyanide which will result in lasting reputational damage
which in turn will severely affect Titans prospects in Ecuador, a
country where pristine environmentally and socially responsible track
records are essential for any mining company hoping to secure its social
licence or lasting government support.
Regulatory bodies in Australia, Canada and Perú, including DREM, are all
being made aware of Titans environmental record. Titans desperate
attempts to cover up the well documented history of its shameful
activities are doomed to fail. Perhaps most importantly, if the Proposed
Arrangement is approved by shareholders, the government of Ecuador is
unlikely to grant permits to companies with a history of dumping cyanide
close to the river that provides the water supply to the community. This
will make Core Golds assets worthless.
NOT ONLY A LOUSY DEAL FOR CORE GOLD SHAREHOLDERS BUT FOR ANYONE
FINANCING TITAN
The Core Gold board of directors made a bad business decision when they
agreed to this merger.
Firstly, the economics dont make sense. Core Golds board of directors
concluded that Titans price / net asset value is 2.63 while senior and
intermediate gold producers in Australia trade at multiples less than
one-half of that and developers at 1/5th of that. This is an obvious red
flag pointing to Titans price being significantly higher than expected
due to low trading volumes.
Core Golds management indicated on May 29, 2019 that Titans volumes
are around C$38,000 based on average volumes over almost two years. Mr.
Piggotts numbers, based on average volumes and Titans current share
price, is around C$29,000. Either way, this level of trading volume
cannot sustain any attempts to exit from the stock and will result in
significant downward price adjustments to levels one would expect if
Titan had a more reasonable P/ NAV.
Secondly, Core Golds board calculated that Core Golds shareholders
have a NAV per share of $0.38 before the Proposed Arrangement and $0.32
after the Proposed Arrangement. This means that Core Golds shareholders
are making a gift to Titan of $0.06 per share. This gift will likely
increase if Titan completes a share issuance since, as a result of the
P/NAV analysis above, Titan will not be able to raise financing at
anywhere near its current trading price so Core Gold shareholders NAV
per share after the Proposed Arrangement will fall even further.
Core Golds board of directors has chosen not to tell you about the gift
you are making to Titan. Rather they provide share premium calculations
using a Titan stock price that, based on P/NAV, is grossly overstated
compared to trading prices and P/NAVs of far stronger Australian listed
gold producers.
Now, after Mr. Piggott uncovered shocking
revelations of Titan's environmental record, they should have walked
away from the deal. Instead, they remain silent.
Has the Core Gold board of directors asked Titan about their misleading
disclosures, their environmental record, and about potential tens of
millions of dollars in liabilities? Why hasnt the Core Gold board or
Titan board commented on the documented revelations uncovered by Mr.
Piggott? What are they hiding? What are they afraid to find?
ONLY YOUR VOTE CAN SAVE YOUR INVESTMENT
Core Gold shareholders are encouraged to vote AGAINST the Proposed
Arrangement with Titan.
Vote AGAINST the Titan-Core Gold deal because of Titans abysmal record
of environmental degradation and corruption in Peru.
Vote AGAINST the Titan-Core Gold deal because Titan has massive
open-ended environmental and corruption liabilities in Peru totaling far
more than the current projected raising.
Core Gold shareholders need to understand that this deal threatens to
destroy their investment. Vote AGAINST the Proposed Arrangement today.
If you have already voted on the proxy card sent to you by Core Gold,
you can still change your vote. Only your latest dated proxy will count.
The deadline to vote is Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time).
If you have any questions, or need help voting, contact Kingsdale
Advisors at 1-866-851-4179 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com. There is
a team standing by to assist you.
ABOUT KEITH PIGGOTT
Keith Piggott is a seasoned mining developer and operator with over 50
years of experience in Africa, Australia, Mexico and South America. Mr.
Piggott as CEO, and as an investor, rescued Dynasty Metals and Mining
from certain bankruptcy and the loss of all its assets in 2016. He has
worked diligently for over two years to take the company, as Core Gold
Inc., from a $5 million market capitalization to over $40 million market
capitalization before the Titan proposal. He can be contacted at
kpiggott100@gmail.com, by phone at 520-247-5753.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005411/en/