finanzen.net
12.05.2020 23:50

TMAC Announces Q1 2020 Operating Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company) reports first quarter 2020 results for production and certain operating metrics.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRODUCTION SUMMARY

  • Production: 32,290 ounces of gold produced
  • Sales: 27,710 ounces of gold sold
  • Mining: 1,760 tonnes per day ("tpd), with a grade of 10.2 grams per tonne ("g/t) Au
  • Processing: 1,110 tpd, with a feed grade of 11.9 g/t Au, and 84% recovery
  • Development metres: 2,130 metres at Doris and Madrid

Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, "In the first quarter we produced 32,290 ounces of gold, 31% more than the previous quarter. First quarter gold recovery was 84% on 1,110 tpd processing rate and a feed grade of 11.9 g/t, as we saw good initial results from the scavenger units commissioned in the fourth quarter. Mine production in the first quarter achieved a rate of 1,760 tpd at a grade of 10.2 g/t, including underground mining of 1,150 tpd at 12.0 g/t and 610 tpd at 6.8 g/t from surface mining at the Madrid North Naartok East crown pillar. Underground ore came from the Doris Connector zone and the high-grade Doris North BTD Extension and East Limb, where ground conditions improved following the rehabilitation work completed in the fourth quarter.

Jason Neal continued, "As announced on March 30, 2020, TMAC has reduced its operations in response to COVID-19 in order to provide a safe working environment and manage resultant business risks. We have reduced the workforce on site to approximately 120 workers in a camp that accommodates approximately 350 and we have gone to a four-week in four-week out schedule to reduce from eight crew flights to one crew flight every four weeks. We have slowed the mining rate significantly under this reduced staffing plan and are processing this mined ore and established stockpiles. We now expect that we will be able to run the processing plant through the end of July and are analysing opportunities to extend further. If the risk of COVID-19 continues, TMAC may execute a controlled transition into temporary care and maintenance and resumption of full operations would likely begin with a period of rebuilding ore stockpiles.

Jason Neal concluded, "Last week we announced the completion of the strategic review process initiated in January 2020. As a result, TMAC entered into a definitive sale agreement with Shandong Gold Mining, one of the worlds largest gold producers, that has the financial strength, technical capability and long-term vision to maximize the value of the Hope Bay property. The successful outcome we have achieved is essential to ensure that TMAC has sufficient liquidity to fund its operations, fund debt payments, resume full operations as soon as is practical and complete the feasibility study for future optimization and expansion of operations.

QUARTERLY PRODUCTION RESULTS

 

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Gold Production (oz)

32,290

24,650

36,290

38,520

40,050

Plant Throughput (tpd)

1,110

1,440

1,710

1,740

1,610

Feed Grade (g/t)

11.9

7.1

8.8

9.5

10.3

Recovery (%)

84

82

82

80

84

Mine Production (tpd)(1)

1,760(3)

1,560(2)

1,450

1,160

1,600

Mined Grade (g/t)(1)

10.2(3)

7.0(2)

9.2

11.4

10.2

Development Metres (m)

2,130(4)

2,080

2,140

1,840

1,660

(1) Includes incremental ore from development.
(2) Includes production of 29,100 tonnes at 5.0 g/t from surface mining the crown pillar at the Madrid North Naartok East crown pillar; without this material, underground production alone was 1,240 tonnes per day at a grade of 7.6 g/t.
(3) Includes production of 55,700 tonnes at 6.8 g/t from surface mining the crown pillar at the Madrid North Naartok East crown pillar; without this material, underground production alone was 1,150 tonnes per day at a grade of 12.0 g/t.
(4) Includes 260 metres of development at Madrid. Doris underground alone was 1,870 metres.

Management continues to monitor and evaluate the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the operations, liquidity and workforce at Hope Bay. The Company has been in regular contact with the Government of Nunavut to align the steps taken to manage the situation. The Company is evaluating options related to the planning of the 2020 annual sealift to procure fuel and supplies.

ABOUT TMAC Resources INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris processing plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tpd and expanded to 2,000 tpd midway through 2018. There is potential to grow TMACs established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is now permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology.

"Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such "forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

www.tmacresources.com

Nachrichten zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TMAC Resources News
RSS Feed
TMAC Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TMAC Resources News

08.05.20TMAC Resources acquired for $149 million
Weitere TMAC Resources News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
Vontobel: Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Subskription Economy Tech-Experte Thomas Rappold: "Die Zukunft hat längst begonnen"
Kennen Sie schon diesen defensiven, technischen Marathonläufer?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones knapp im Minus
Carl Zeiss Meditec setzt die Corona-Krise zu
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar Mai 2020
Brenntag  Gewinnplus in schwierigen Zeiten
Erst der Anfang des HelloFresh-Höhenflugs?
DZ BANK - Bären fahren Konter
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TMAC Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TMAC Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Grüne und Linke fordern Staatshilfen für Mieter
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Deutschland ist nicht so reich, dass es allen bedingungslos helfen muss
Risiko oder Einstiegschance  Lohnt sich jetzt ein Ferienhaus-Investment?
Saudi-Arabien holt sich das Geld bei den Schwachen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Fitch stuft UniCredit und Intesa Sanpaolo ab. Centogene kündigt Covid-19-Tests in Pflegeheimen Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns an. L'Oréal verzichtet auf geplante Erhöhung der Dividende. ams will mit Kapitalmaßnahme Geld für OSRAM-Übernahme reinholen. Google-Schwester Waymo mit Finanzspritze von mehreren Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Ausland
12.05.20
MacBook Pro: Apples beliebtestes MacBook hat ein Makeover erhalten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777