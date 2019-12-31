finanzen.net
+++ Brisanter denn je. BNP Paribas präsentiert heute um 18 Uhr wieder 30 Minuten "Euer Egmond". Eine Fundamentalanalyse der anderen Art +++-w-
29.09.2020 00:19

TMAC Confirms Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases at Hope Bay

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company) was informed on September 28, 2020 that seven additional workers at its Hope Bay mine site have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. TMAC is working hard to maintain the health and safety of its employees and contractors, their families and the community. Hope Bay continues to execute its Infectious Disease Control Plan and COVID-19 safety measures, while following public health authorites guidance regarding response and containment measures.

On September 21, 2020, the Company provided an update on two camp services workers that tested positive for COVID-19 (click here for the press release). These two workers remained asymptomatic.

The seven additional workers who tested positive travelled to the Hope Bay site on September 8, 2020 via the charter flight to Hope Bay from Edmonton, Alberta. There is no established link with the previous two positive COVID-19 cases. On September 26, 2020, a worker reported feeling ill and immediately went into isolation. Additionally, on September 27, 2020, a second worker independently reported feeling ill and was immediately isolated. Contact tracing was completed with co-workers and close contacts, with COVID-19 tests completed on September 28, 2020. As a result, seven workers tested positive. At this time only one worker is symptomatic. All seven, plus any others who did not test positive but were deemed to have had close contact with any of the positive cases remain in isolation under medical observation. TMAC continues to monitor the health of all the remaining workforce at site.

A temporary travel embargo has been implemented to avoid further spread of COVID-19, including the charter flight to Edmonton, Alberta from Hope Bay originally scheduled for this week. The Company is evaluating the operating schedule for the processing plant which has been operating on a campaign basis since the end of July 2020, and it is expected that there will be no impact on the planned number of processing days in the fourth quarter. There is no risk of transmission to local Kitikmeot communities given the isolated nature of the Hope Bay site. Nunavut based workers at Hope Bay were sent home on March 17, 2020 and charter flights to and from Hope Bay and Kitikmeot communities were suspended.

TMAC continues to monitor the situation and is working closely with the Government of Nunavut Departments of Health, Justice, Economic Development and Transportation to align the steps taken to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is adding medical resources on site to support the physical and mental well being of the workers at Hope Bay. The Government of Nunavut is sending a rapid response team to assist with contact tracing and testing which is expected to arrive at site on September 28, 2020. The Companys top priority remains the well being of the seven affected workers and the rest of the workers on site.

ABOUT TMAC Resources INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris processing plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tpd and expanded to 2,000 tpd midway through 2018. There is potential to grow TMACs established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston. On June 26, 2020, shareholders of TMAC approved the sale of the Company to an affiliate of Shandong Gold (the "Transaction) and on June 30, 2020, the Company received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Transaction. The Transaction has received all the required regulatory approvals from the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will, "would, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology.

"Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such "forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020, and the "Risk Factors in the Companys management information circular dated May 28, 2020 (for risks related to the completion of the Transaction), filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a discussion of these risks.

Nachrichten zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TMAC Resources News
RSS Feed
TMAC Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TMAC Resources News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere TMAC Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Infoabend in Hamburg am 07.10.
DZ BANK - Stürmischer Herbstbeginn an den Börsen - wie geht´s weiter mit DAX und Co.?
Johnson & Johnson: Fortschritte beim Coronaimpfstoff
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kursfeuerwerk
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Achtung, Hype: 5 Dinge, die Sie über den Aktienmarkt wissen sollten
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Ginmon: Die Mehrheit der Selbstständigen sorgt falsch fürs Alter vor
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest!
Deutschland - der Minuszins-Hotspot
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TMAC Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TMAC Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vier von zehn Haushalten erleiden finanzielle Einbußen
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Bei der Deutschen Bank nur zweite Reihe  bei der Commerzbank plötzlich Chef

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Am Börsenhimmel ziehen dunkle Wolken auf
Curevac-Technologie-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek zum Stand der Suche nach dem Corona-Impfstoff: "Enorme Erwartungshaltung"
Siemens Energy: Börsengang von Energietechnik zahlt sich für Siemens aus
Siemens-Aktie: Abspaltung der Energiesparte - was Aktionäre erwartet
DAX drei Prozent im Plus: Schnäppchenjäger bescheren Europas Börsen besten Tag seit Wochen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus

Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Rumänien-Tochter. Schleppende Ticketerstattung: Verbraucherzentrale verklagt Lufthansa. Microsoft baut Geschäft mit Mobilfunk-Providern erheblich aus. GRENKE sichert Bafin umfassende Kooperation bei Sonderprüfung zu - Sonderprüfung gestartet. TUI: Aufsichtsratschef warnt vor Pleitewelle in Tourismusbranche - Tours & Activities-Umbau vorangetrieben. Ford beantragt in Deutschland anscheinend Staatshilfe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.09.20
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Private Finanzen
28.09.20
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Oktober 2020
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens EnergyENER1T
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747