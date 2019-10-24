finanzen.net
24.10.2019 23:01
Bewerten
(0)

TMAC Initiates Madrid North Underground Portal

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company) is pleased to announce that construction has started on the Madrid North underground portal. The portal and underground development is targeting the Naartok West zone, enabling access to first production stopes in late 2020.

Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, "We are pleased to announce breaking ground on the Madrid underground portal. This is an important milestone as Madrid North development will provide both near-term operational flexibility and enable medium-term potential growth alternatives at Hope Bay. The Naartok West zone will be the first underground area developed within the overall Madrid North deposit, which as at December 31, 2018 had a defined reserve of 2.17 million ounces of gold, almost entirely above the 400 metre level. Near surface, the Naartok West zone includes a wide, high-grade core as demonstrated again by the results of the 2018 surface drilling program. Drilling results in 2018, targeted from surface to the 150 metre level, include drill-hole intersections up to 7.4 g/t Au over 65.7 metres, including 14.4 g/t Au over 26.1 metres and 12.9 g/t Au over 50.0 metres, including 60.1 g/t over 8.0 metres. The Naartok West deposit lends itself to efficient mining via conventional long-hole stopes, with increased mining widths and ounces per vertical metre.

Jason Neal continued, "To provide further future operational flexibility, this Madrid North underground portal can also be used to drive exploration drifts towards Naartok East, Suluk, Rand and Spur deposits for future bulk samples and exploration. Also, opening the underground mine provides for the establishment of key infrastructure that will be leveraged against further development at Madrid North overall. Both surface infrastructure and the underground development will also improve exploration efficiency. This is in addition to the development that has been completed to initiate the Naartok East crown pillar recovery from surface that is currently underway. The 2019 capital expenditure guidance has previously been increased by $4 million to purchase equipment for delivery as part of the 2019 sealift and will be increased by a further $6 million for the cost to commence construction of surface infrastructure and to commence the portal and ramp during the remainder of 2019.

Jason Neal concluded, "TMAC is fully permitted for underground mines at Doris, Madrid North, Madrid South and Boston, including surface crown pillar recoveries at Madrid North. We have also permitted infrastructure well beyond our 2015 Preliminary Feasibility Study including 6,000 tonnes per day processing capability across the Hope Bay belt, tailings capacity, port expansion, and wind power generation which puts the company in a strong position to evaluate the future potential of the Hope Bay belt. The strength of our permitting position is also a key advantage as we evaluate potential medium-term growth opportunities.

Please refer to news releases dated June 14, 2018, titled "TMAC Provides Exploration Update Highlights Include 261.4 g/t Au over 7.1 metres at Doris North BTD Extension and November 8, 2018, titled "TMAC Provides an Update on 2018 Exploration Activity; Drilling Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold Over Significant Widths at Both Doris and Madrid North for complete 2018 drilling results of Madrid North Naartok West. Intersection lengths stated in this release are downhole lengths and true widths are estimated to be approximately 50% to 85% of downhole lengths.

ABOUT TMAC Resources INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris Plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and expanded to 2,000 tonnes per day midway through 2018. Hope Bay has 4.8 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Resources at Doris, Madrid and Boston deposits, largely within 350 metres of surface. There is potential to grow these established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is now permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology.

"Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such "forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

Nachrichten zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TMAC Resources News
RSS Feed
TMAC Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TMAC Resources Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TMAC Resources News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere TMAC Resources News
Werbung

Inside

500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Deutsche Bank: Erste technische Verbesserung seit Jahren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verteidigt Support
P&G startet stark und erhöht die Ziele
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, Volkswagen, Infineon
Jahresendrallye - Ja oder Nein?
Bayer  Abwärtskorrektur beendet?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TMAC Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TMAC Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Debakel von San Francisco offenbart die Gefahr des Mietendeckels
Diese Kindersitze bewertet der ADAC als gut
So sparen Sie besser als die Masse der Mittelmäßigen
Dieses Gutachten erschüttert den neuen Grundsteuer-Plan
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Postbank bietet Tagesgeld mit 1,0 Prozent Zinsen an - Was Sparer wissen müssen
Diese Bank hebt die Zinsen für Tagesgeld deutlich an: Sparer müssen schnell handeln, um sich das Angebot zu sichern
TUI-Aktie stürzt ab: Das ist der Grund
DAX fester: Starke Bilanzen treiben Europas Börsen - EZB im Blick
Siemens-Aktie im Höhenflug: Wie lange der positive Trend noch anhält

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt freundlich -- Daimler mit Gewinn -- Gewinneinbruch bei BASF -- Tesla mit mehr Umsatz -- Twitter, Henkel, Linde, KION, Siltronic, PUMA, eBay im Fokus

E.ON sammelt für weitere innogy-Zerlegung 3,5 Milliarden ein. EU-Entscheidung: RWE erhält wieder Zahlungen aus dem britischen Kapazitätsmarkt. KKR hofft auf Springer-Deal bis Jahresende. Französische Verleger wollen Beschwerde gegen Google einreichen. Türkische Zentralbank kappt Leitzins weiter - Türkische Lira sackt ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
Dow schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt freundlich -- Daimler mit Gewinn -- Gewinneinbruch bei BASF -- Tesla mit mehr Umsatz -- Twitter, Henkel, Linde, KION, Siltronic, PUMA, eBay im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:47 Uhr
Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich auf Talfahrt: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn
Nebenwerte
22:42 Uhr
United Internet und Drillisch senken Jahresprognose
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001