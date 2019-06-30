finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe 2 auf 📈 Deutsche Telekom 📈 Münchener Rück 📈 Volkswagen - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
31.01.2020 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Tompkins Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to 400,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock, par value $0.10 per share. This program replaces the company's existing 400,000 share repurchase program announced on July 20, 2018.

The new stock repurchase program is expected to be completed over the next 24 months.

The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's stock and general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995:

This press release may include forward-looking statements with respect to revenue sources, growth, market risk, and corporate objectives. The Company assumes no duty, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements, and cautions that these statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, all of which could change over time. Actual results could differ materially from forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Tompkins Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tompkins Financial News
RSS Feed
Tompkins Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tompkins Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Tompkins Financial News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Tompkins Financial News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Blockchain  ein schlafender Riese mit hohem Potenzial erwacht langsam
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 1. bis 7. Februar 2020
Impacts of Yield Curve Changes on Fixed-Income Security Prices
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
EUR/USD  Bärenfalle?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX mit schwacher Vorstellung
ING Markets: DAX unter 13.400 Punkten weiter nachgebend
DZ BANK - Gaps prägen das derzeitige Chartbild
Amazon überrascht und zieht davon
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Tompkins Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Tompkins Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Soziale Marktwirtschaft wird jetzt zur sozialen Planwirtschaft
So gut ist die heimliche Huawei-Uhr wirklich
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein
Deutsche Bank macht erneut Milliardenverluste
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Stichtag 4.2.: Das droht der Aktie von Plug Power in ein paar Tagen
Aurelius-Aktie bricht ein: Vorwurf der Bilanzmanipulation
DAX: Aufwärtstrend stark unter Druck
DAX ein Prozent im Minus - Coronavirus und gemischte Bilanzen bereiten Anlegern Sorgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- Dow vor tieferem Start -- Bayer erhält im Glyphosat-Streit Unterstützung durch US-Umweltbehörde -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- adidas, Deutsche Bank, K+S im Fokus

TRATON bietet mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar für Navistar. Neue thyssenkrupp-Chefin erklärt Aktionären den Sanierungskurs. Visa verbucht starke Geschäftszuwächse im Weihnachtsquartal. IBM-Chefin Rometty tritt zurück. Amgen enttäuscht mit Prognose. BVB-Aktie im Aufwind: Emre Can zum Medizincheck in Dortmund.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:03 Uhr
DAX schwächelt -- Dow vor tieferem Start -- Bayer erhält im Glyphosat-Streit Unterstützung durch US-Umweltbehörde -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- adidas, Deutsche Bank, K+S im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:57 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie unter Druck: Dividende gestrichen - Sanierungskurs angekündigt
Aktie im Fokus
15:02 Uhr
Chevron meldet hohen Quartalsverlust - Aktie verbilligt sich vorbörslich
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
AURELIUSA0JK2A
CommerzbankCBK100
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M