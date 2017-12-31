Heute Abend ab 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar: ETFs & Robo-Advice - Segen für Privatanleger? » Jetzt noch anmelden!
05.09.2018
TomTom teams with rideOS to Integrate Its Real-Time Traffic Data Into Next-Generation Transportation Platform

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its real-time and historical Traffic data, Speed Profiles, and map elements will be integrated into rideOS innovative routing platform for self-driving vehicles to improve predictive analytics.

rideOS has developed a platform that synthesises, manages, and distributes critical safety data and routes for any and every type of transport. Its a crucial service for a future where multiple modes of transport, from human-operated to fully autonomous, will be sharing the roads.

Through this agreement, rideOS services will also become compatible with TomToms High Definition maps, and the two companies will explore additional opportunities together. The traffic component of rideOS data platform is provided by TomTom through OpenLR, an open source project that provides royalty-free dynamic location referencing to enable reliable data exchange.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom Enterprise, said: "The future of self-driving technology is dependent on mapping and navigation technologies. High-Definition maps, real-time and historical traffic data, live data from vehicle sensors, and more, must be filtered through a coordinating layer such as rideOS if we are to get past the hurdle of self-driving and human-operated vehicles driving side-by-side.

Chris Blumenberg, CTO and co-founder of rideOS, comments: "Working with TomTom ensures that rideOS has highly accurate data, which enables us to be the most reliable coordinating layer for self-driving vehicles. Not only are they a trusted partner that shares our vision for the future, but they have also provided us with the highest-quality real-time traffic data, which has been integral to our constraint-based routing engine.

TomTom sources real-time traffic updates from 550 million data points around the world, through an anonymous and mutually beneficial process.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company. We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About rideOS

rideOS designs and builds next generation marketplace and mapping services that can be utilized by ride hailing companies, OEMs, logistics providers, and governments to operate on-demand transportation services for both self-driving and human-operated fleets. rideOSs mission is to accelerate the safe, global roll-out of next generation transport. Headquartered in San Francisco, rideOS has raised over $34 million in funding from Sequoia Capital, Next47, and ST Engineering. For more information about rideOS, visit rideos.ai

