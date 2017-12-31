TomTom teams with rideOS to Integrate Its Real-Time Traffic Data Into Next-Generation Transportation Platform

TomTom (TOM2)
today announced that its real-time and historical Traffic data, Speed
Profiles, and map elements will be integrated into rideOS
innovative routing platform for self-driving vehicles to improve
predictive analytics.
rideOS has developed a platform that synthesises, manages, and
distributes critical safety data and routes for any and every type of
transport. Its a crucial service for a future where multiple modes of
transport, from human-operated to fully autonomous, will be sharing the
roads.
Through this agreement, rideOS services will also become compatible
with TomToms High Definition maps, and the two companies will explore
additional opportunities together. The traffic component of rideOS data
platform is provided by TomTom through OpenLR, an open source project
that provides royalty-free dynamic location referencing to enable
reliable data exchange.
Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom Enterprise, said: "The
future of self-driving technology is dependent on mapping and navigation
technologies. High-Definition maps, real-time and historical traffic
data, live data from vehicle sensors, and more, must be filtered through
a coordinating layer such as rideOS if we are to get past the hurdle of
self-driving and human-operated vehicles driving side-by-side.
Chris Blumenberg, CTO and co-founder of rideOS, comments: "Working with
TomTom ensures that rideOS has highly accurate data, which enables us to
be the most reliable coordinating layer for self-driving vehicles. Not
only are they a trusted partner that shares our vision for the future,
but they have also provided us with the highest-quality real-time
traffic data, which has been integral to our constraint-based routing
engine.
TomTom sources real-time traffic updates from 550 million data points
around the world, through an anonymous and mutually beneficial process.
About TomTom
TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most
influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a
start-up, into a global technology company. We design and develop
innovative navigation products, software and services, that power
hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes
industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded
automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps,
and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car
services.
Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology
partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with
autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer
advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed
and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five
billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com
About rideOS
rideOS designs and builds next generation marketplace and mapping
services that can be utilized by ride hailing companies, OEMs, logistics
providers, and governments to operate on-demand transportation services
for both self-driving and human-operated fleets. rideOSs mission is to
accelerate the safe, global roll-out of next generation transport.
Headquartered in San Francisco, rideOS has raised over $34 million in
funding from Sequoia Capital, Next47, and ST Engineering. For more
information about rideOS, visit rideos.ai
