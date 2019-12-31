finanzen.net
27.04.2020 20:59

Tonys Fresh Market and the Western Union Foundation Donate USD $100K to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Western Union Foundation and Tonys Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Tonys Fresh Market, are proud to announce a donation of USD $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The funds will support nonprofit organizations that are providing access to essential goods and services such as emergency food, and healthcare supplies. The majority of the nearly 140 grant recipients to date are working to provide emergency access to food and supplies, including the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank, which distributed 6.1 million meals in March.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005755/en/

Recognizing the wide range of community needs brought on by the pandemic, the Tonys Charitable Foundation has teamed up with the Western Union Foundation to make their gift go further in the Chicago community. Tonys Charitable Foundation gift of USD $50,000 has been matched by the Western Union Foundation for a total of $100,000 being directed toward COVID-19 relief in Chicago.

"Tonys is proud to serve the Chicagoland area and to partner with the Western Union Foundation in supporting Chicago families and healthcare workers, said Frank Ingraffia, Tonys vice president of corporate operations. "Our customers and the Chicago community can count on Tonys to be there to serve their needs especially during these uncertain times. As a local business in the Chicagoland area, we have a responsibility and a duty to help as many people as possible. Over the years weve received tremendous support from the local community, and we hope individuals can take solace knowing that Tonys is ready and willing to reciprocate that support and help in whatever way possible. Together we will all get through this.

To date the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund has raised more than $24 million and issued grant support to over 140 organizations totaling more than $8.8 million since last month. While the full extent of the impact of the coronavirus is unknown the need for resources will undoubtedly persist for months to come as the number of cases rise and the ripple effects are felt throughout our economy and healthcare system. As the pandemic continues to unfold, the Fund will adapt later rounds of grantmaking to meet the evolving needs of the community.

"COVID-19 has uncovered the longstanding inequities that exist amongst families experiencing poverty and instability in our region, said Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, who is also an expert in disease control and emergency response. "We know its going to take all of these resources and much more in addressing the emergent needs, especially among communities most in need of support as we continue to deploy emergency assistance rapidly.

"Teaming up with Western Union agents like Tonys Fresh Market to make their dollars go further in their hometown demonstrates the power of partnerships working to ensure needs are being met in Chicago and communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Elizabeth Roscoe, Global Head, Corporate Brand and Purpose, and Executive Director, Western Union Foundation. "We are humbled and eternally grateful for the commitment of our frontline workers who continue to show up each day to deliver essential services in these unprecedented times. They are the heroes of our time.

Tonys Fresh Market has been serving Chicago with essential grocery services to Chicago residents over the last forty years and has been working diligently to respond to the communitys needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation announced a global matching challenge to help in the fight against COVID-19. Donations to the Western Union Foundation will be matched through May 15, making donations go further in this fight. Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have committed $800,000 to nonprofits around the world who are responding to COVID related issues  supporting education and awareness campaigns for prevention and delivering supplies needed for frontline healthcare workers.

About Tonys Fresh Market & Charitable Foundation

Tonys Fresh Market is a family-owned and operated grocery-chain in the Chicagoland area founded in 1979. After 40 years of serving the Chicago community, Tonys has 15 locations offering essential items including fresh produce, deli, bakery and a large selection of international products. Tonys Fresh Market has always been deeply rooted in the local community. Through a community-centered business, Tonys hopes to expand the many ways we give back. Tonys charity is meant to serve the families and children of the Chicagoland area. We hope to assist those in our community and welcome them to the Tonys family.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest pathway to economic opportunity. After nearly 20 years of impact, we are continuing to deliver against our mission with our Opportunity Beyond Borders commitment, with a focus on empowering forcibly displaced and marginalized youth with the training and education needed to succeed in todays technology-driven global economy. The Foundation also provides funding to communities in crisis through disaster relief and other humanitarian efforts, a key reason for forced migration. To date, more than $125 million has been given to fund projects and scholarships in 174 countries across the globe. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit wu.com/foundation or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

WU-G

Nachrichten zu The Western Union Company Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
März 2020: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei The Western Union Company-Aktie (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
The Western Union Company stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: The Western Union Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.12.19
Western Union wird eine unveränderte Dividende auszahlen (MyDividends)
04.08.19
The Western Union Company: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: The Western Union Company präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.07.19
Western Union kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
20.05.19
Western Union kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Western Union Company News
RSS Feed
The Western Union Company zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Western Union Company Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.01.2017The Western Union Company SellCompass Point
08.09.2016The Western Union Company NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
07.07.2016The Western Union Company UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.04.2016The Western Union Company NeutralCompass Point
31.07.2015The Western Union Company Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.07.2015The Western Union Company BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.01.2015The Western Union Company HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
24.04.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
04.04.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
08.09.2016The Western Union Company NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
15.04.2016The Western Union Company NeutralCompass Point
31.07.2015The Western Union Company Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.02.2015The Western Union Company HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.11.2014The Western Union Company HoldTopeka Capital Markets
20.01.2017The Western Union Company SellCompass Point
07.07.2016The Western Union Company UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Western Union Company Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene The Western Union Company News

31.03.20März 2020: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei The Western Union Company-Aktie
Weitere The Western Union Company News
Werbung

Inside

ETF-Sparplan starten: So einfach geht's
DZ BANK - Märkte im Ausnahmezustand - Sind das schon Kaufkurse?
HeidelbergCement: Fallen Angel mit stabilem (technischen) Fundament
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief  Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bullische Tendenzen
Kone zeigt sich beim Ausblick zurückhaltend
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Exporo: Wie Logistik-Immobilien die letzte Meile meistern wollen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur The Western Union Company-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The Western Union Company Peer Group News

18:10 UhrCan Global Payments (GPN) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
17:45 UhrWirecard-Aktien auf Berg- und Talfahrt - Warten auf KPMG-Bericht macht Anleger nervös
16:43 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben im Plus - Wirecard volatil
16:22 UhrAktie schwankt stark vor Sonderprüfungs-Bericht: Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein - Warten auf KPMG
15:42 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nervöse Anleger schicken Wirecard auf Berg- und Talfahrt
15:10 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Wirecard sacken kurzzeitig ab - Warten auf KPMG-Bericht
15:07 UhrWichtige Kursbewegungen: Wirecard-Aktie vor KPMG-Bericht im Minus
15:02 UhrFresenius-Tochter FMC: Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen mit Wirecard
15:00 UhrWirecard-Aktie plötzlich tief im Minus - was ist da los?
11:32 UhrROUNDUP 2: Milliarden unter dem Kopfkissen - Menschen setzten auf Bargeld

News von

Der Immobilienmarkt scheint immun gegen Corona zu sein
Die trügerische Corona-Hoffnung der deutschen Mieter
Jetzt haben Sie die Chance, die PKV zu verlassen
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Fahrverbote, höhere Bußgelder  Die neue StVO tut richtig weh

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow klar im Plus -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus

Amazon macht Apple Rang beim Börsenwert streitig. Boeing bläst Milliardendeal mit Embraer ab. Fielmann spürt Corona-Krise: Gewinn bricht ein. Jungheinrich streicht Prognose. Vossloh mit besseren Geschäften. Sanofi und Regeneron stoppen Teil ihrer COVID-19-Studie. Airbus-Chef bereitet offenbar Mitarbeiter auf Stellenabbau vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:58 Uhr
DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow klar im Plus -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus
Geld
21:11 Uhr
Millionenspenden und Investitionen: Wie sich Milliardäre im Kampf gegen Corona engagieren
Aktie im Fokus
21:12 Uhr
General Motors setzt Dividende und Aktienrückkauf aus - GM-Aktie legt deutlich zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733