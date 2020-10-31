  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
ETFs sind ab sofort das Zweitbeste. Denn mit Own360 kannst Du ab sofort rundum kostenlos Fondssparen! Jetzt mehr erfahren.-w-
23.02.2021 02:00

Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced a key collaboration with Tookitaki, a leading provider of compliance solutions for the financial services industry, to provide a new offering designed for banks and financial institutions across Asia-Pacific. The new offering delivers Tookitakis artificial intelligence (AI) powered anti-money laundering (AML) solution in a secure and flexible as-a-service consumption model using HPE GreenLake for Big Data.

The new solution enables financial institutions to create a central big data platform that can perform AML data analytics and enable AI AML solutions. Delivering the solution as a service through HPE GreenLake affords banks the agility, flexibility and scalability of a cloud experience while providing increased control, cost effectiveness and governance when deploying AI-optimized infrastructure platforms and solutions on-premises. UOB, a leading bank in Asia, is the first financial institution in the world to have chosen Tookitakis AML solution on HPE GreenLake to enhance the banks AML system through AI. UOB customized Tookitakis AI solution to meet the banks needs.

Through the collaboration with Tookitaki and HPE, UOB was able to pioneer an AI-enhanced AML system which concurrently applies two AML risk dimensions  transaction monitoring and name screening. UOB screens 60,000 account names monthly using the technology to determine if they belong to the individuals or entities on global regulatory watch lists. UOBs AI-enhanced AML system can now pinpoint more accurately higher-priority cases from the more-than 5,700 average monthly suspicious transaction alerts flagged1. This enables the bank to deploy more deliberately and swiftly the necessary resources in investigating potential money laundering attempts. The models used for name screening and transaction monitoring have achieved 96% prediction accuracy in the high priority category.

"Moving from a successful pilot to implementation with UOB is a testament to our collaboration with HPE to optimize machine learning-powered anti-money laundering solutions for financial institutions, concluded Abhishek Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Tookitaki, "Together with HPEs deep domain expertise in big data as-a-service and developing solution blueprints to rapidly design and deploy AI solutions, our systems use a combination of distributed data-parallel architecture and machine learning to ensure scalability across multiple layers of technologies and systems. Banks are able to benefit from this collaboration by implementing high module accuracy systems to ensure they are staying compliant at a time when organizational growth and business continuity are crucial to success.

Following this successful collaboration with UOB, HPE and Tookitaki are poised to support other banks and financial institutions across Asia-Pacific, who are seeking the business benefits of an enhanced AML solution delivered with the flexibility of an as-a-service model.

"By complementing Tookitakis expertise in regulatory compliance with our data analytics platform and our as-a-service offering, HPE GreenLake, we are able to seamlessly bring real world AI solutions that can yield business outcomes to our financial institution customers across the region, said Khai Peng Loh, Hewlett Packard Enterprises General Manager of Asia Pacific Solution Sales. "We look forward to helping our customers better manage regulatory risks.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.2 billion USD in total contract value and more than 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1000 customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd.

Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd. is providing enterprise software solutions in the anti-money laundering (AML) and reconciliation space. Headquartered in Singapore, the startup is innovating the US$100-billion regulatory compliance space by delivering machine learning-powered solutions that are actionable, scalable and explainable. In 2020, the company won the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence, WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award and G20TechSprint accelerator. In 2019, the company was selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, recognizing its ability to shape the AML industry and the region in new and exciting ways. Tookitaki is backed by institutional investors like Viola, SIG, Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures and Spring Seeds, an investment arm of the Singapore government. Visit www.tookitaki.ai

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the worlds top banks: Aa1 by Moodys Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education. Visit www.uobgroup.com.

About HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com. 

1 A suspicious transaction alert may flag a single transaction or a set of interrelated transactions. UOB processes a total of about 30 million transactions every month.

Nachrichten zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
15.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Hewlett Packard Enterprise zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Wie Experten die Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Aktie im Dezember einstuften (finanzen.net)
03.12.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
02.12.20
IT-Spezialist HPE verlässt das Silicon Valley - Aktie im Minus (dpa-afx)
02.12.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise schüttet Dividende für das erste Quartal aus (MyDividends)
29.11.20
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Hewlett Packard Enterprise legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Oktober 2020: So schätzen Experten die Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hewlett Packard Enterprise News
RSS Feed
Hewlett Packard Enterprise zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
08.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.03.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise SellUBS AG
06.12.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
14.06.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldPivotal Research Group
29.01.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.02.2017Hewlett Packard Enterprise Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
05.12.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyGabelli & Co
19.10.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.09.2016Hewlett Packard Enterprise BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
08.08.2019Hewlett Packard Enterprise Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.12.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group
14.06.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldPivotal Research Group
23.02.2018Hewlett Packard Enterprise HoldMaxim Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

15.02.21Erste Schätzungen: Hewlett Packard Enterprise zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Hewlett Packard Enterprise News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Vonovia: Umfeld bleibt positiv!
Christian Angermayer im Podcast: Biotech und Healthcare - Wohin geht die Reise?
Triebwerksbauer MTU blickt zuversichtlicher nach vorne
Tesla und SAP: Sind die Bären wieder zurück?
Vontobel: Warren Buffett überrascht mit Portfolio-anpassungen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Kinderkonten bei Ginmon: Mit kleinen Beträgen eine große Wirkung erzielen
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si unterstützt Wohnprojekt Leine 38 für Menschen mit HIV und Aids
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz. Jetzt anmelden.
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die versteckte Inflation
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hewlett Packard Enterprise-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Mietpreisdeckel ist eine dumme Idee
Gemälde, Münzen, Autos  So schützen Sie jetzt mit Sachwerten Ihr Vermögen
Verlorenes Jahr oder Blaupause?  Die ehrliche Mietendeckel-Bilanz
Beim Girokonto lauert immer häufiger die Minuszins-Falle
Miete oder Eigentum? Dieser Effekt offenbart die neue Kluft

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Möglicher Inflationsanstieg bereitet Anlegern Sorgen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kapitalerhöhung setzt Delivery Hero zu
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Liberty Steel prüft mit Saarstahl und Wurth Bau von Wasserstoff-Stahlwerk
DAX weiterhin im Minus - Inflationssorgen belasten Aktienmärkte und überschatten Ifo-Index
KPS-Aktie: Am Boden abfischen - eine Chance für Risikobereite

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow stabil - Abverkauf bei US-Techwerten -- Goodyear will Cooper kaufen -- BioNTech-Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen -- adidas plant Dividende -- Conti, Varta im Fokus

Petrobras-Aktie im Sturzflug. Delivery Hero platziert neue Aktien. ifo-Index steigt unerwartet. Apple überholt Samsung. Porsche verschärft Sparmaßnahmen. Rapper Jay-Z and LVMH lassen bei Champagner-JV die Korken knallen. Regeneron und Sanofi erhalten erweiterte US-Zulassung für Libtayo. Spotify startet in mehr als 80 weiteren Ländern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen