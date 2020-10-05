Top FDA Official, Amy Abernethy, to Keynote Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Online

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, principal deputy commissioner of the FDA, is the featured keynote at the 2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Online. In a fireside chat, Dr. Abernethy will discuss how the FDA is supporting the advancement of novel treatments and cures, as well as the urgent need to leverage innovative data and technology solutions for improved collaboration and faster drug development.

The annual event features more than 100 live and on-demand sessions where pharmaceutical and biotech leaders will share strategies and best practices to harmonize processes in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety. Speakers will share how theyre streamlining operations to speed innovation, including the advancement of patient-centric approaches, paperless trials, and end-to-end product development. Featured sessions include:

Arcus Biosciences discussing the virtual implementation of their regulatory information management solution, including training and change management.

discussing the virtual implementation of their regulatory information management solution, including training and change management. AstraZeneca showcasing the positive impact of a unified clinical landscape on global study execution.

showcasing the positive impact of a unified clinical landscape on global study execution. BMS explaining their approach to streamline quality processes for personalized medicine.

explaining their approach to streamline quality processes for personalized medicine. Celerion discussing their vision to automate and streamline information sharing during clinical trials for better collaboration and faster execution.

discussing their vision to automate and streamline information sharing during clinical trials for better collaboration and faster execution. Eli Lilly and Company sharing best practices on modernizing clinical data management for faster study cycle times.

sharing best practices on modernizing clinical data management for faster study cycle times. Legend Biotech highlighting how to harmonize quality across all GxP areas for improved visibility and compliance.

2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit platinum sponsors are Accenture, Deloitte, NNIT, PWC, and Valiance. Gold sponsors include Almac Clinical Technologies, C3i Solutions, CGI, Cognizant, Daelight Solutions, Eagle Productivity, fme, LMK Clinical, LPW Training, MuleSoft, Red Nucleus, SDL, Suvoda, Syneos Health, Tata Consultancy Services, Trifecta, USDM Life Sciences, and 4G Clinical.

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit takes place Oct. 13-14, 2020 and is expected to bring together more than 3,000 life sciences professionals and industry experts. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutionsincluding data, software, and servicesfor the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005108/en/