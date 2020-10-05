finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,6 % US-Technologie Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 AT&T 📈 IBM 📈 Microsoft - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆-w-
05.10.2020 13:03

Top FDA Official, Amy Abernethy, to Keynote Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Online

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, principal deputy commissioner of the FDA, is the featured keynote at the 2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Online. In a fireside chat, Dr. Abernethy will discuss how the FDA is supporting the advancement of novel treatments and cures, as well as the urgent need to leverage innovative data and technology solutions for improved collaboration and faster drug development.

The annual event features more than 100 live and on-demand sessions where pharmaceutical and biotech leaders will share strategies and best practices to harmonize processes in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety. Speakers will share how theyre streamlining operations to speed innovation, including the advancement of patient-centric approaches, paperless trials, and end-to-end product development. Featured sessions include:

  • Arcus Biosciences discussing the virtual implementation of their regulatory information management solution, including training and change management.
  • AstraZeneca showcasing the positive impact of a unified clinical landscape on global study execution.
  • BMS explaining their approach to streamline quality processes for personalized medicine.
  • Celerion discussing their vision to automate and streamline information sharing during clinical trials for better collaboration and faster execution.
  • Eli Lilly and Company sharing best practices on modernizing clinical data management for faster study cycle times.
  • Legend Biotech highlighting how to harmonize quality across all GxP areas for improved visibility and compliance.

2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit platinum sponsors are Accenture, Deloitte, NNIT, PWC, and Valiance. Gold sponsors include Almac Clinical Technologies, C3i Solutions, CGI, Cognizant, Daelight Solutions, Eagle Productivity, fme, LMK Clinical, LPW Training, MuleSoft, Red Nucleus, SDL, Suvoda, Syneos Health, Tata Consultancy Services, Trifecta, USDM Life Sciences, and 4G Clinical.

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit takes place Oct. 13-14, 2020 and is expected to bring together more than 3,000 life sciences professionals and industry experts. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutionsincluding data, software, and servicesfor the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.
Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veeva Systems A News
RSS Feed
Veeva Systems A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
24.08.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
25.11.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veeva Systems Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Veeva Systems A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Veeva Systems A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett  Webinar mit Tech-Investor Thomas Rappold und Heiko Geiger von Vontobel
Corona-Virus Update 5. Oktober 2020
Facebook  Kommt die zweite Verkaufswelle?
DZ BANK - Trump oder Biden: Wer gewinnt, welche Aktien profitieren?
Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Wie Selbstständige dreimal mehr Rente im Alter beziehen können
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Wenn die KI das Depot zusammenstellt ...
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Veeva Systems A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Veeva Systems A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Bayer-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
DAX-Chartanalyse: unbefriedigende Ausgangslage - Neue Impulse benötigt
Selbstanzeigen: Betroffene Steuerpflichtige müssen sich beeilen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung auf 40 Werte -- Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA -- Tesla im Fokus

CTS Eventim vermarktet Tickets für Handball-Europameisterschaften. Cineworld schließt vorerst Kinos in Großbritannien und USA. Weir verkauft Öl-, Gas-Geschäft an Caterpillar für hunderte Millionen Dollar. Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital. BVB wendet dank Haaland Saison-Fehlstart ab. K+S will US-Tochter Morton Salt bald loswerden. Veolia: Kein feindliches Übernahmeangebot für restliche Suez-Aktien. ifo-Chef sieht gravierende Folgen bei hartem Brexit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung auf 40 Werte -- Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA -- Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
Apple händigt zwei Aktienpakete aus: Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien für CEO Tim Cook
Sonstiges
12:43 Uhr
Ölpreise mit deutlicher Erholung - US-Öl weiter unter 40 Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Microsoft Corp.870747
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750