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April 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.04.26 18:12 Uhr
DAX im April 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der vierte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im April entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.292,4 PKT 337,8 PKT 1,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im April 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -15,94 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -14,54 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -7,64 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 37: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -7,49 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: GEA

GEA: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 31: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bayer

Bayer: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 25: EON SE

EON SE: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 24: BMW

BMW: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 21: Symrise

Symrise: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 20: Merck

Merck: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 18: Zalando

Zalando: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 14: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Continental

Continental: 8,01 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 11: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 8,08 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 10: Scout24

Scout24: 8,56 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 8,87 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: RWE

RWE: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 7: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 9,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: adidas

adidas: 10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 12,68 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 4: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 16,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siemens

Siemens: 22,96 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 27,17 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 53,08 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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