April 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der vierte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im April entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -15,94 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -14,54 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -7,64 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 37: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -7,49 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -6,84 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: GEA
GEA: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 31: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bayer
Bayer: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 25: EON SE
EON SE: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 24: BMW
BMW: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 21: Symrise
Symrise: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 20: Merck
Merck: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 18: Zalando
Zalando: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 4,78 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 14: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 6,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Continental
Continental: 8,01 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 11: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 8,08 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 10: Scout24
Scout24: 8,56 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 8,87 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: RWE
RWE: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 7: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 9,82 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: adidas
adidas: 10,29 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 12,68 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 4: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 16,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Siemens
Siemens: 22,96 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 27,17 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 53,08 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
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Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com