Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -23,45 Prozent
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -19,68 Prozent
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -14,84 Prozent
Platz 47: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -12,49 Prozent
Platz 46: K+S
K+S: -10,23 Prozent
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -9,69 Prozent
Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,24 Prozent
Platz 43: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -8,29 Prozent
Platz 42: United Internet
United Internet: -6,49 Prozent
Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -6,12 Prozent
Platz 40: Scout24
Scout24: -5,60 Prozent
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -5,37 Prozent
Platz 38: Befesa
Befesa: -5,30 Prozent
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,28 Prozent
Platz 36: Aurubis
Aurubis: -5,20 Prozent
Platz 35: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,75 Prozent
Platz 34: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,29 Prozent
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,07 Prozent
Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,84 Prozent
Platz 31: Fraport
Fraport: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 30: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,86 Prozent
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 28: KRONES
KRONES: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 27: TUI
TUI: -0,17 Prozent
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 25: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 21: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,55 Prozent
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: 2,40 Prozent
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 18: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,97 Prozent
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 3,05 Prozent
Platz 15: GEA
GEA: 3,82 Prozent
Platz 14: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,17 Prozent
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 12: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,58 Prozent
Platz 11: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 6,31 Prozent
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,68 Prozent
Platz 8: Evonik
Evonik: 6,85 Prozent
Platz 7: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,67 Prozent
Platz 6: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,09 Prozent
Platz 5: Talanx
Talanx: 10,82 Prozent
Platz 4: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 12,60 Prozent
Platz 3: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 16,41 Prozent
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 28,38 Prozent
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 38,23 Prozent
