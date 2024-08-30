DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.541 +0,2%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
August 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

31.08.24 03:03 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im August | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.703,4 PKT 194,7 PKT 0,76%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im August 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -23,45 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -19,68 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -14,84 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -12,49 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 46: K+S

K+S: -10,23 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -9,69 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,24 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 43: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -8,29 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 42: United Internet

United Internet: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 40: Scout24

Scout24: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -5,37 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 38: Befesa

Befesa: -5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,28 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: Aurubis

Aurubis: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 35: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,75 Prozent

Platz 34: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 31: Fraport

Fraport: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 30: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: KRONES

KRONES: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 27: TUI

TUI: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 18: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: GEA

GEA: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 14: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 11: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 6,31 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: Evonik

Evonik: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 6: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,09 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 5: Talanx

Talanx: 10,82 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 4: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 12,60 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 3: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 16,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 28,38 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 38,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

