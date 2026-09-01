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Tops & Flops

August 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

August 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32,724.55 EUR -305.36 EUR -0.92 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im August 2026 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa

Platz 50: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -13,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Aroundtown SA

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 48: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

LANXESS

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

TAG Immobilien

Platz 46: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

PUMA SE

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -7,56 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

AUMOVIO

Platz 44: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

RATIONAL

Platz 43: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,45 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

TUI

Platz 42: TUI

TUI: -6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Fraport

Platz 41: Fraport

Fraport: -6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 40: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

TRATON

Platz 39: TRATON

TRATON: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Aurubis

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Delivery Hero

Platz 36: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Nordex

Platz 35: Nordex

Nordex: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

RENK

Platz 34: RENK

RENK: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

AIXTRON SE

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

RTL

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Porsche Automobil

Platz 31: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

AUTO1

Platz 30: AUTO1

AUTO1: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

HELLA GmbH

Platz 29: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

CTS Eventim

Platz 28: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

freenet

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Bilfinger SE

Platz 25: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

HUGO BOSS

Platz 24: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Bechtle

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Siltronic

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 20: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 19: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

JENOPTIK

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Porsche vz

Platz 15: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 13: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Evonik

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 8,59 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

KRONES

Platz 10: KRONES

KRONES: 8,62 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Salzgitter

Platz 9: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 8: IONOS

IONOS: 12,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

K+S

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 13,39 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

KION GROUP

Platz 6: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 13,85 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Sartorius vz

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 14,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 15,40 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

thyssenkrupp

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 19,87 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 21,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

DEUTZ

Platz 1: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: 30,20 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Information

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