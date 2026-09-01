August 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -13,01 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -9,61 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 46: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -7,56 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 44: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -7,53 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 43: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,45 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 42: TUI
TUI: -6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Fraport
Fraport: -6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 40: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 39: TRATON
TRATON: -5,65 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,51 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 35: Nordex
Nordex: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 34: RENK
RENK: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 31: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 30: AUTO1
AUTO1: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 28: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 25: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 24: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,81 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 6,05 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 15: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 7,33 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,45 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 8,59 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: KRONES
KRONES: 8,62 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 9: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: IONOS
IONOS: 12,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 13,39 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 13,85 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 14,31 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 15,40 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 19,87 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 21,10 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: 30,20 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com